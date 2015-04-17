(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
WARSAW/LONDON/MOSCOW, April 17 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has
affirmed the Polish
City of Rzeszow's Long-term foreign and local currency Issuer
Default Ratings
(IDR) at 'BBB'. Fitch has also affirmed the National Long-term
Rating at
'A+(pol)'. All ratings have Stable Outlooks.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The affirmation reflects Rzeszow's improving operating
performance, in line with
Fitch's expectations, its healthy debt ratios and low contingent
risk. The
ratings also take into account expected direct debt increase
driven by large
investment projects.
Fitch expects the city to demonstrate stable operating
performance in 2015-2017
with an operating margin averaging 7%-8%. This will be supported
by the city
authorities' continued cost control measures and the expected
growth of the
national economy. In 2014 the city's operating performance
further improved,
with the operating balance accounting for 7.6% of operating
revenue, or PLN64m
in nominal terms, compared with a 2010-2013 average of 6%.
Finalising large infrastructure investments co-financed from the
2007-2013 EU
budget may result in a larger budgetary deficit in 2015 of
Fitch-estimated 17%
of total revenue (2014: 8.5%).
Rzeszow's investment spending in 2015-2017 could total PLN1.3bn
(on average 30%
of annual total expenditure), as the city prepares to roll out
investments under
the 2014-2020 EU budget. Over 60% of investment financing may
come from capital
revenue and the city's current balance, provided Rzeszow's
administration
continues to be successful in obtaining high EU and state grants
to fund its
investment programme. The remainder will be covered by new debt.
Fitch expects that, in 2015-2017, the city's debt after
investment could reach a
still moderate 80% of current revenue (2014: 65% or PLN532m).
However, despite
this projected debt increase, Fitch expects the city's
debt-service and -payback
ratios to remain healthy. Debt service, projected to average
PLN55m, is likely
to be covered 1.1x-1.5x by the operating balance. The
debt-to-current balance
ratio is expected to be around 13 years, which will be in line
with the city's
weighted average debt maturity.
Rzeszow is the economic engine of south-east Poland, with a
diversified economy
and is an attractive city to inhabitants and private investors.
GDP per capita
has risen rapidly in the Rzeszow sub-region, in which the city
is located, to
87% of the national average in 2012 (latest available data) from
74% in 2007.
The dynamic and developing local economy continues to support
the growth of the
city's tax base and should lead to faster growth of tax revenue
than its peers.
Rzeszow continues to increase the efficiency of its public
services delivery and
has no plans to use any quasi-debt instruments or to transfer
risk or debt to
its dependent entities. As a result, it has lower contingent
liabilities than
most of its Polish peers, at only PLN28m at end-2014 (2013:
PLN20.5m).
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The ratings could be upgraded if Rzeszow sustainably strengthens
its operating
balance above 11% of operating revenue, accompanied by
diminishing recourse to
debt, resulting in an improvement of the debt-to-current balance
ratio below 10
years.
The ratings could be downgraded if Rzeszow's growing debt is not
accompanied by
improvements to operating performance such that the operating
balance materially
fails to cover debt service for a sustained period.
