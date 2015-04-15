(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
JAKARTA, April 15 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings Indonesia has affirmed
the National
Long-Term Ratings on PT BII Finance Center (BIIF) and PT CIMB
Niaga Auto Finance
(CNAF) at 'AA+(idn)' and on PT Wahana Ottomitra Multiarta Tbk
(WOMF) at
'AA(idn)'. The agency has also affirmed their National
Short-Term Ratings at
'F1+(idn)'. The Outlook is Stable, reflecting continued support
from their
higher-rated parents. A full list of rating actions is at the
end of this
commentary.
'AA' National Ratings denote expectations of low default risk
relative to other
issuers or obligations in the same country. However, changes in
circumstances or
economic conditions may affect the capacity for timely repayment
to a greater
degree than is the case for financial commitments denoted by a
higher rated
category.
'F1' National Ratings indicate the strongest capacity for timely
payment of
financial commitments relative to other issuers or obligations
in the same
country. On Fitch's National Rating scale, this rating is
assigned to the lowest
default risk relative to others in the same country. Where the
liquidity profile
is particularly strong, a "+" is added to the assigned rating.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - NATIONAL RATINGS
The ratings are driven by Fitch's view that the parents of BIIF,
CNAF and WOMF
would provide timely support to their subsidiaries, should it be
needed. The
subsidiaries play important roles in expanding their parents'
consumer
businesses in Indonesia.
Fitch views BIIF and CNAF as strategically important
subsidiaries of PT Bank
Internasional Indonesia Tbk (BII; BBB/AAA(idn)/Stable) and PT
Bank CIMB Niaga
Tbk (CIMB Niaga; BBB/AAA(idn)/Stable) respectively because of
their strong
linkages. The view is reinforced by their parents' full
ownership and name
sharing, strong operational alignment and provision of funding
support. In the
case of WOMF, the ratings reflect moderate linkage with BII;
thus Fitch expects
a moderate probability of extraordinary support from BII. BII
owns 68% of WOMF.
The parents' commitment to their subsidiaries is underscored by
their extension
of capital support. CNAF obtained a IDR300bn capital injection
from CIMB Niaga
at end-2014 while WOMF recently received IDR200bn of fresh
capital from BII
through a rights issue that increased BII's stake in the
subsidiary. The capital
injections have helped the subsidiaries to maintain their
gearing ratios at
manageable levels. The funding support via joint-financing
schemes, where the
parents continue to bear the credit risk, remained substantial
at about 50%-70%
of the three subsidiaries' managed receivables in 2014.
The return on asset ratios of BIIF, WOMF, and CNAF declined in
2014 due to high
interest rates, slower automobile sales, and increased market
competition. A new
regulation issued in 2Q14 by the Financial Service Authority
(OJK) that limits
consumer finance companies' insurance income put further
pressure on CNAF's
profitability in 2014. However, Fitch expects CNAF's profit to
recover in the
long run supported by the expected more supportive operating
conditions. BIIF
and CNAF's asset quality was more resilient than WOMF's as they
focus on car
financing, which is less sensitive to adverse economic
conditions. WOMF extends
loans mainly to motorcycle buyers, who are more likely to face
difficulties
repaying loans in economic downturns.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - NATIONAL RATINGS
Any significant dilution in ownership by, or perceived weakening
of support
from, the parents would exert downward pressure on the ratings
on BIIF, WOMF,
and CNAF, including the possibility of multi-notch downgrades.
However, Fitch
sees this prospect as remote in the foreseeable future, given
their strategic
roles in expanding their parents' businesses in Indonesia's
consumer financing
market.
Rating upside could arise if BIIF and CNAF are perceived to be
strategically
more important to BII and CIMB Niaga, respectively. Evidence of
stronger
integration between parent and subsidiary (for example, if there
is a
significant increase in joint financing and cross-selling
activities), and
stronger parental support would also be positive for the
ratings. The rating
differential between BII and WOMF could narrow in the event BII
increases its
ownership in WOMF to above 75%, shares its name with WOMF,
develops greater
operational integration with the subsidiary, or provides other
forms of tangible
support to the subsidiary.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - DEBT RATINGS
The ratings of the consumer finance companies'
rupiah-denominated senior bonds
and medium-term notes are the same as their National Long-Term
Ratings in
accordance to Fitch's criteria. Any changes in the National
Long-Term Ratings
would affect these issue ratings.
Full list of rating actions:
BIIF
National Long-Term Rating affirmed at 'AA+(idn)'; Outlook Stable
National Short-Term Rating affirmed at 'F1+(idn)'
Rupiah senior bond I/2012 affirmed at 'AA+(idn)'
Rupiah senior bond II/2013 affirmed at 'AA+(idn)'
Medium-term notes V/2013 affirmed at 'AA+(idn)'
WOMF
National Long-Term Rating affirmed at 'AA(idn)'; Outlook Stable
National Short-term Rating affirmed at 'F1+(idn)'
Rupiah bond programme I / 2014 and its tranches under the
programme affirmed at
'AA(idn)' and 'F1+(idn)'
CNAF:
National Long-Term rating affirmed at 'AA+(idn)'; Outlook Stable
National Short-Term rating affirmed at 'F1+(idn)'
Medium term notes affirmed at 'AA+(idn)'
Rupiah senior bonds I/2012 affirmed at 'AA+(idn)'
Contacts:
Primary Analysts:
Julita Wikana (BIIF)
Director
+62 21 2988 6808
PT Fitch Ratings Indonesia
Financial Institution
DBS Bank Tower 24th Floor, Suite 2403
Jl. Prof. Dr. Satrio Kav 3-5
Jakarta, Indonesia 12940
Ira Febrianty (CNAF and WOMF)
Analyst
+62 21 2988 6810
Committee Chairperson
Jonathan Lee
Senior Director
+886 2 8175 7601
Media Relations: Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234,
Email:
leslie.tan@fitchratings.com.
Note to editors: Fitch's National ratings provide a relative
measure of
creditworthiness for rated entities in countries with relatively
low
international sovereign ratings and where there is demand for
such ratings. The
best risk within a country is rated 'AAA' and other credits are
rated only
relative to this risk. National ratings are designed for use
mainly by local
investors in local markets and are signified by the addition of
an identifier
for the country concerned, such as 'AAA(idn)' for National
ratings in Indonesia.
Specific letter grades are not therefore internationally
comparable.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable criteria, "Global Non-Bank Financial Institutions
Rating Criteria",
dated 20 March 2015, and "National Scale Ratings Criteria",
dated 30 October
2013, are available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Global Non-Bank Financial Institutions Rating Criteria
here
National Scale Ratings Criteria
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.