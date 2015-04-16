(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
MILAN/LONDON, April 16 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned
Mediobanca S.p.A.
(Mediobanca) a Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of 'BBB+'
and Viability
Rating (VR) of 'bbb+'. The Outlook on the Long-term IDR is
Stable. A full list
of ratings is at the end of this rating action commentary.
Mediobanca is the parent bank of a banking group based in Italy.
The group's
business model encompasses diverse activities (ranging from
corporate lending,
investment banking and advisory to consumer finance and asset
management) some
of which are run out of separate subsidiaries, including leading
consumer
finance company Compass S.p.A.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - VR AND IDRs
Mediobanca's Long- and Short-term IDRs are driven by its
standalone intrinsic
strength as captured in its VR. The VR reflects the group's
strong historical
franchise in specialised business segments in Italy, adequate
risk appetite,
acceptable capitalisation and adequate funding profile, albeit
with a bias
towards wholesale and retail bonds, complemented by sound
liquidity. The VR also
reflects the concentrations in Mediobanca's corporate lending
activities and its
legacy equity exposures, which it is seeking to reduce, some
fluctuations in its
operating profitability, driven by its more cyclical businesses,
and the asset
quality deterioration which is a result of the economic
recession in Italy.
Mediobanca has maintained a strong franchise in Italian
corporate and investment
banking and consumer finance over several business cycles. A
more recent and
conservatively implemented strategy of geographic
diversification of its
corporate and investment banking activities in selected Western
and South
Eastern European countries, should contribute to reducing the
impact of the
Italian domestic macroeconomic cycle on the group's performance
and risks.
Mediobanca's risk metrics are adequate for its type of
activities and their
inherent risks. In Fitch's opinion, the group's risk appetite is
conservative
and underpinned by a track record of coherent underwriting
standards. The
group's risk management framework has evolved and strengthened
in line with
business growth. The bank's activities (specifically corporate
and investment
banking) result in high risk concentration levels, but the
revision of limits on
large credit exposures and the partly executed plan of disposals
of historical
equity participations should mitigate future concentration
risks.
Mediobanca's asset quality is adequate relative to its lending
exposure and
compares favourably with domestic banks' averages. The group's
impaired loans
ratio and unreserved impaired loans in relation to Fitch Core
Capital
deteriorated as a result of the prolonged recession in Italy but
remain better
than domestic peers'.
Mediobanca's profitability tends to fluctuate over the economic
and interest
rate cycle, given the relevance of investment banking profits
and net interest
income generated by the group's wholesale and retail/consumer
lending
activities. The increased focus on business volume expansion
outside of Italy
and on enlarging the group's asset management activities should
increasingly
mitigate some volatility in operating profitability. The planned
and partly
executed reduction in equity investments is also gradually
contributing to a
reduction of fluctuations in operating results.
The bank's long-term funding channels are adequately diversified
and the bank
benefits from a sound franchise and reputation in the wholesale
and retail third
party channels segment. Funding is skewed towards wholesale and
unconventional
retail funding channels but to date this has not entailed undue
volatility.
Refinancing risk is limited and the management of debt
maturities careful.
Liquidity is underpinned by abundant unencumbered eligible
assets available for
central bank refinancing.
The bank's regulatory and Fitch-calculated capital ratios are
acceptable given
risk concentrations in its aggregate equity and credit exposures
and the diverse
nature of its businesses, which include some comparatively more
volatile
activities. The bank's ability to maintain high weighted capital
ratios
mitigates concentration and volatility risk considerations.
Leverage is low by
international standards.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - VR AND IDRs
Mediobanca's IDRs are sensitive to movements in its VR.
Material asset quality deterioration, increased risk appetite
for large
exposures above the limits currently in place, growing riskier
activities in
non-Italian operations or a less rigorous approach to pricing
its consumer
finance risks could lead to a downgrade of the bank's VR.
Similarly,
significantly increased volumes of foreign-originated activities
without an
equivalent evolution of its risk controls framework could put
pressure on the
ratings. A deterioration of group liquidity and of its funding
profile could
also result in a downgrade.
Fitch considers Mediobanca's credit profile to be influenced by
the sovereign's
and in particular by the operating environment in Italy, where a
large part of
the group's operations are located. Mediobanca's VR and IDRs
would therefore be
sensitive to a downgrade of the sovereign rating (BBB+/Stable),
which would
result in a downgrade of the bank's VR and IDRs. Rating upside
is limited in
view of the bank's business profile and the bias in its funding
mix towards
wholesale and retail bond funding.
KEY RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES- SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT
RATING FLOOR
Mediobanca's Support Rating (SR) of '5' and Support Rating Floor
(SRF) of 'No
Floor' reflect Fitch's view that external support for the bank
from national
authorities, in case of need, is possible but cannot be relied
upon. Fitch's
assessment is based on Mediobanca's limited retail customer
deposit franchise
domestically, the prevalence of wholesale funding and retail
bonds sold through
third-party networks in its funding structure and its
specialised lending
activities. Given these factors, Fitch considers that changes to
Mediobanca's SR
and SRF are unlikely.
The rating actions are as follows:
Long-term IDR: assigned at 'BBB+'; Outlook Stable
Short-term IDR: assigned at 'F2'
Viability Rating: assigned at 'bbb+'
Support Rating; assigned at '5'
Support Rating Floor: assigned at 'No Floor'
Fitch will shortly publish a Ratings Navigator for Mediobanca.
