(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
HONG KONG/SHANGHAI, April 15 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says the
plans announced on
12 April 2015 by China's State Council to reform the three
policy banks - China
Development Bank (CDB), Agricultural Development Bank of China
(ADBC), and
Export-Import Bank of China (ExIm) - confirm that they will
remain
non-commercial entities.
In separate directives on each bank, the State Council reversed
an earlier plan
in 2007 to commercialise the policy banks, which was put on hold
during the 2008
global financial crisis. This reinforces the banks'
support-driven ratings,
which were affirmed by Fitch at 'A+' with Stable Outlooks on 17
March 2015. The
ratings are equivalent to China's sovereign ratings
(A+/Stable/F1), as they are
based on an extremely high probability of central government
support in the
event of stress, reflecting their important policy functions.
Areas of responsibility have also been confirmed and clarified.
The reform plan
specifically redefines CDB as a development financial
institution from a policy
bank, and calls upon CDB to take an active role in stabilising
growth and in
supporting China's rebalancing. This may imply more
commercialised activity by
CDB, while Fitch believes the bank will remain an agent of the
state despite its
legal status.
ExIm's mandate has been extended from its historical policy role
of financing
external trade to supporting domestic restructuring, as well as
overseas
expansion.
ADBC will retain its role in agricultural development, but has
been asked to
segregate its policy functions and commercial activities to
sustain its primary
role as an agricultural policy bank.
CDB and ExIm have moved increasingly over the last few years
toward promoting
the expansion of Chinese enterprises overseas to acquire
resources and
technology, and to alleviate the pressure on excess capacity
sectors. Fitch
expects the reform plans to pave the way for greater involvement
by CDB and ExIm
in the "One Belt, One Road" development strategy. This refers to
the New Silk
Road Economic Belt, which will link China with Europe through
central and
western Asia; and the 21st Century Maritime Silk Road, which
will connect China
with south-east Asia, Africa and Europe.
Fitch believes the banks are likely to take on a greater role in
supporting the
economy as domestic growth slows. This reinforces Fitch's
expectations that
these banks will effectively remain agents of state policy, and
thus no
Viability Ratings are likely to be assigned in the foreseeable
future.
The State Council also calls for the strengthening of
capitalisation and risk
management, potentially paving the way for the introduction of
minimum
capitalisation standards for policy institutions. That said,
being policy
institutions, their risk appetite is expected to be higher than
at commercial
banks. Local media suggest a minimum capital ratio of 10.5% for
these
institutions, similar to the requirement for non-systematically
important banks
in China (compared with 11.5% for systemically important banks),
but no
confirmed details are available.
Contacts:
Jack Yuan
Associate Director
+86 21 5097 3038
Fitch Ratings (Beijing) Ltd. Shanghai Branch
1015, 10/F, IFC Tower A, HSBC Building,
8 Century Avenue, Pudong,
Shanghai 200120, China
Grace Wu
Senior Director
+852 2263 9919
Katie Chen
Associate Director
+86 10 8517 2135
Media Relations: Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234,
Email:
leslie.tan@fitchratings.com; Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852
2263 9935, Email:
wailun.wan@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.