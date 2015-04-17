(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
PARIS, April 17 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the French
Department of
Essonne's Long-term foreign and local currency Issuer Default
Ratings (IDRs) at
'AA-' and its Short-term foreign currency IDR at 'F1+'. The
Outlook is Stable.
Essonne's EUR1bn euro medium-term programme has also been
affirmed at 'AA-' and
'F1+'. Its EUR160m commercial paper programme has been affirmed
at 'F1+'.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The ratings are underpinned by Essonne's track record of sound
operating
performance, debt restraint, strong governance and a diversified
economy. The
Stable Outlook reflects Fitch's view that, despite expected
weakening over the
medium term, the department would be able and willing to keep
financial metrics
compatible with its ratings.
The operating margin is expected to decline to around 8% of
operating revenue in
2017, from an estimated 12.1% at end-2014. The deterioration in
performance is
mainly due to announced sharp cuts to state transfers (of 6% on
average between
2015 and 2017), while operating spending is expected to continue
to grow, though
at a slower pace (1.5% between 2015 and 2017 compared with 2.1%
between 2012 and
2014) as cost-cutting measures continue to be implemented.
The department has a slightly flexible budget structure. About
70% of operating
revenue is based on non-modifiable taxes and state transfers,
and operating
expenditure is driven by rigid items such as state-defined
social spending,
mandatory transfers and staff costs. Possible shrinkage in
departmental current
transfers would provide some, albeit limited, operating spending
flexibility,
allowing Essonne to concentrate on its core competencies.
The department's current balance covered, on average, 67.6% of
capital
expenditure between 2010 and 2014. We expect that this level of
coverage will
decline due to a lower current balance going forward. However,
this should be
limited by a gradual scaling-down of capital expenditure, to an
average of
EUR180m per year between 2015 and 2017, from EUR199m per year
between 2012 and
2014.
Direct debt remained moderate at 80% of current revenue at
end-2014, but is
expected to increase to around 100% in 2017, mainly due to
capital expenditure
and to a slight decrease in current revenue. Debt coverage
metrics remained
comfortable, with a debt payback ratio of around 7.5 years at
end-2014 and
strong debt service coverage. Even if the debt payback ratio
could increase to
around 15 years in 2017, we believe that the department is able
to maintain,
with the implementation of corrective measures, debt metrics
compatible with its
current ratings.
Guaranteed debt totalled an estimated EUR190m at end-2014. Fitch
considers risk
related to the guaranteed debt as low since the guarantees are
mostly to
low-risk regulated social housing entities. However, Fitch will
monitor
financial guarantees the department may grant to the Rugby
Federation for the
potential building of a new stadium, and its impact on the
department's
budgetary profile.
Benefiting from the size and strength of Greater Paris,
Essonne's economy is
diversified and dynamic. This has provided Essonne with a
favourable
socioeconomic profile and one of the lowest unemployment rates
in France (7.5%
at end-3Q14). Consequently, the department's gross social
expenditure per capita
is below the metropolitan average. Nonetheless, Fitch expects
this level of
social expenditure to slightly increase over the medium term.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
A downgrade could result from the department's inability to
control its
operating expenditure, with an operating margin sustainably
below 5%.
A debt payback ratio at previous levels and a restoration of an
operating margin
consistently in the range of 10 % could lead to an upgrade.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Henry Delcamp
Associate Director
+33 1 44 29 91 45
Fitch France S.A.S.
60, rue de Monceau
75008 Paris
Secondary Analyst
Arnaud Dura
Associate Director
+33 1 44 29 91 79
Committee Chairperson
Vladimir Redkin
Senior Director
+7 495 956 9901
Media Relations: Francoise Alos, Paris, Tel: +33 1 44 29 91 22,
Email:
francoise.alos@fitchratings.com; Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel:
+44 20 3530
1103, Email: peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com.
Applicable criteria, "Tax-Supported Rating Criteria", dated 14
August 2012,
"International Local and Regional Governments Rating Criteria
outside United
States", dated 23 April 2014 on www.fitchratings.com.
