(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, April 17 (Fitch) Rail operators, utilities and
homebuilders are the
corporate sectors most exposed to potential significant
regulatory or policy
shifts following the UK election, Fitch Ratings says.
Healthcare, oil & gas and
defence companies could also face reform but any impact would
probably be
limited because policy shifts would be incremental or would only
affect a small
portion of their business.
Household utility bills have slipped down the political agenda
in the last few
months due to the improving economy and wage growth overtaking
headline
inflation, but utilities remain a sector where the political
parties' policies
vary significantly. A resumption of the rapid growth in bills
seen in the first
few years of the decade would increase political risk whatever
party or
combination of parties was in power.
In the rail sector, the Labour Party's plan to create a
state-run operator to
compete under the existing franchise system would create risks
for current
operators. Both main parties have policies that would limit the
increase in
regulated rail fares over the course of the next parliament,
which could be
negative for rail franchise operators although we do not believe
the impact
would be significant.
Conservative Party policy on housing has focused on providing
financial
assistance for buyers, for example, through its Help-to-Buy
scheme. These
policies tend to push up home prices, which is positive for
house-builders'
earnings, but could push prices further above their long-term
sustainable level,
adding to the risk of a bubble and a subsequent correction. Both
the
Conservative and Labour parties have plans to increase
construction, potentially
opening up more opportunities for the sector, but we believe
house builders
could struggle to quickly accelerate construction.
Our full report "Utilities, Rail, Homebuilders Among Sectors Most Exposed to UK Election"
Most Exposed to UK
Election" is available to subscribers at www.fitchratings.com or
by clicking the
link above.
The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch
Wire credit market
commentary page. The original article can be accessed at
www.fitchratings.com.
All opinions expressed are those of Fitch Ratings.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research: FW+: Corporates and UK
Electihere
