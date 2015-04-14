(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, April 14 (Fitch) JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) reported
strong first
quarter results, with net income up 12.1% year-over-year, driven
by solid
earnings in the corporate and investment bank (CIB) and improved
adjusted
expense performance, according to Fitch Ratings. Credit trends
remained strong,
with net charge-offs down 17.1% from first quarter 2014 (1Q'14),
but Fitch
believes provision expenses will continue to be a headwind as
reserve releases
decline and core portfolios grow. Core loan growth was 10% in
the quarter and
the bank's return on tangible common equity was 14%, which is
close to the
long-term target of 15%. Items of note in the quarter included
approximately
$487 million of legal expenses.
CIB earnings were up 19% in 1Q'15 driven by strong market
activity and market
share gains. Advisory fees and debt underwriting revenue
benefited from the
firm's involvement in several large transactions during the
quarter, while a
variety of macroeconomic events supported an 8.9% increase in
total markets
revenue. Excluding business simplification initiatives in 2014,
markets revenue
would have been up closer to 20% in the quarter. Investment
banking fees are
likely to be lower in 2Q'15, according to management, given the
absence of
several larger engagements. CIB reported average VaR of $43
million for the
quarter, which was up slightly from $40 million in 4Q'14. Fitch
expects segment
VaR to rise with increased market volatility. Overall, Fitch
believes CIB
segment performance continues to benefit from the firm's global
reach and scale
and market share gains, at least on the margin, are likely to
continue.
Net income in the Consumer and Community Banking (CCB) segment,
was up 12% from
1Q'14, as a decline in MSR risk management losses and
noninterest expenses, were
partially offset by an increase in provision expenses. The
segment overhead
ratio was 58% for the quarter compared to 61% a year ago. The
business is
committed to reducing expenses by $2 billion by the end of 2017
and meaningful
progress toward that goal is expected in 2015.
Mortgage production was generally in-line with market trends and
JPM maintained
its market share in the space, with origination volume up 7%
sequentially. The
firm added about $15 billion of high-quality loans to the
balance sheet in the
quarter. Mortgage servicing revenue continued to decline, given
a reduction in
the servicing book, but servicing expenses ticked-up modestly in
the quarter.
Fitch expects segment expenses to improve in 2015 as the firm
progresses toward
its target of $400 million per quarter by year-end. Credit
trends in the real
estate portfolio remained strong, with non-PCI losses of 0.30%
in the quarter;
down 3 basis points (bps) sequentially. JPM released about $100
million of
reserves in the non-credit impaired portfolio.
The card segment was relatively stable as higher non-interest
revenue was offset
by higher credit costs and modestly higher non-interest
expenses. Average card
loans were up about 1% year-over-year, but were modestly
impacted by the
movement of about $1.3 billion of commercial card loans to the
CIB segment. Card
purchase volume was up 8% from 1Q'14, which represents a slower
growth rate than
in prior quarters, but management indicated that higher gas
prices impacted
sales volume by about 200 bps in the quarter. Fitch believes
JPM's sales volume
is likely to continue to be at the high-end of the peer group.
Credit
performance remained pristine, with card net charge-offs and
early stage
delinquencies declining sequentially. Provision expense was up
13.5%
year-over-year, but $25 million of reserve releases, related to
student loans,
were recorded. Despite the fact that Fitch believes credit
metrics to be at
unsustainable lows, management expects further improvements in
2015.
Commercial Banking (CB) remains a very steady contributor to JPM
earnings.
Segment performance was relatively flat from 1Q'14, but included
higher revenue,
higher expenses, and higher credit costs. Revenues benefited
from record
investment banking revenue, while non-interest costs grew due to
continued
investment in controls. Credit costs were up $56 million
year-over-year due
largely to reserve builds related to oil & gas exposures, given
internal
downgrades of exploration and production companies. Management
believes further
reserve builds are possible if oil prices remain under pressure,
but portfolio
performance remains in-line with expectations overall. In total,
JPM added about
$100 million to firm-wide reserves related to oil & gas, with
the majority
booked in CB.
Asset Management (AM) earnings remained solid, but were impacted
by higher
expenses associated with investments in infrastructure and
controls. Assets
under management (AUM) were a record $1.8 trillion at
quarter-end and net
inflows continued.
From a liquidity perspective, JPM's HQLA continued to tick-up,
reaching $614
billion in the quarter and the bank made progress toward its
goal of reducing
non-operating deposits by $100 billion by year-end 2015. Ending
deposits grew $5
billion quarter-over-quarter, but did include a mix shift, with
$28 billion of
growth in retail deposits (in CCB) and a $24 billion decline in
CCB deposits.
Fitch views this shift favorably, given the relative stability
of retail
deposits and favorable treatment in liquidity ratios.
JPM's Basel III Tier 1 Common equity (CET1) ratio rose 40 bps
sequentially, to
10.6%, which compares to a year-end target of 11%. Fitch
believes this target is
achievable given the earnings power of the firm. The
supplementary leverage
ratio (SLR) grew 10 bps at the firm level and 20 bps at the bank
level, to reach
5.7% and 6%, respectively, at year-end. Fitch regards JPM's
capital levels to be
consistent with its current ratings and would expect the bank to
achieve full
compliance with all regulatory requirements, well ahead of
required
implementation.
In March, the firm received a non-objection from the Federal
Reserve to its
revised capital plan as a result of the annual CCAR process. The
board intends
to increase the common dividend by $0.04 per share, to $0.44,
beginning in
2Q'15, which equates to a 30.3% payout based on 1Q'15 diluted
earnings per
share. JPM also has the authority to repurchase $6.4 billion of
equity from
2Q'15 to 2Q16. JPM repurchased about $1.9 billion of common
equity during the
quarter, which compared to about $2 billion of remaining
authorization based on
the prior year's CCAR process.
Contact:
Meghan Neenan, CFA
Senior Director
+1-212-908-9121
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
33 Whitehall Street
New York, NY 10004
Joo-Yung Lee
Managing Director
+1 212-908-0560
Media Relations: Alyssa Castelli, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908
0540, Email:
alyssa.castelli@fitchratings.com; Elizabeth Fogerty, New York,
Tel: +1 (212) 908
0526, Email: elizabeth.fogerty@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.
