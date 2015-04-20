(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
COLOMBO/SYDNEY, April 20 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned
Singer Sri Lanka
PLC's (Singer; A(lka)/Stable) proposed unsecured redeemable
debenture issue of
up to LKR3bn a National Long-Term Rating of 'A-(lka)(EXP)'. The
debentures are
likely to have a three-year tenor and to be issued in two
tranches with fixed
and floating rates. The proceeds of the proposed issue will be
used as working
capital and used to refinance existing debt.
The debentures are rated at the same level as Singer's National
Long-Term Rating
of 'A-(lka)' because they represent senior unsecured obligations
of the company
and would rank equally with the company's other senior unsecured
debt. The final
rating is subject to the receipt of final documents conforming
to information
already received.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Strong Market Share: Singer's position as a leading consumer
durables retailer
is supported by its extensive distribution network, multi-brand
strategy, and
robust after-sales service. Singer's extensive reach of over
1,000 outlets is
important given its mass market focus; this includes 414
exclusive Singer
showrooms. Singer retails a range of products across a number of
brands and
price points, including its well-known, competitively priced
in-house brands,
Singer and Sisil, which account for over half of Singer's
consumer durable
revenue.
Improved Operating Environment: Consumer durable sales rose
14.4% in 2014,
following a 0.6% decline in 2013, due to an improvement in
demand. Electricity
tariff and fuel price reductions implemented in late 2014, low
interest rates
and a relatively stable exchange rate environment have also
supported better
consumer durable demand. Fitch expects initiatives announced in
the government's
interim budget in February 2015 to sustain this trend. These
measures include
higher salaries and allowances for public-sector employees (who
form about 25%
of households), and a further reduction in fuel prices in line
with market
pricing.
Cyclical Demand and Currency Risk: The discretionary nature of
consumer durables
makes demand volatile across business cycles. Singer is also
vulnerable to
exchange rate risk because a range of its products are imported.
Singer locally
produces and procures close to 35% of its products from related
companies and
local suppliers, which mitigates this risk.
Well-Managed Consumer Loans: In-house financing accounted for
around 40% of
Singer's sales in 2014 and is important given Singer's mass
market positioning.
In-house financing makes products available to individuals who
may otherwise
have limited access to credit. The portfolio of loans is
well-managed, with
average duration of less than a year, average loan-to-value
ratio of 85%, while
staff are strongly incentivised to recover debts. At end-2014,
overdue accounts
stood at 4.4% of the portfolio (2013: 3.7%), while write-offs
remain negligible.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch's key assumptions within our rating case for the issuer
include:
- Revenue to increase due to improved consumer purchasing power.
- Margins to improve gradually as a benign demand environment
lowers competitive
pricing pressure.
- No material capex as Singer consolidates its store network.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Negative: Future developments that may, individually or
collectively, lead to a
negative rating action include:
- A sustained increase in Singer's leverage (measured as
adjusted net
debt/EBITDAR excluding Singer Finance) to over 5.5x (2014:
4.72x)
- EBITDA margin sustained below 7% (2014: 7.5%)
- A material weakening in Singer's (company-level) liquidity
profile
- A material weakening of the credit profile of Singer's 80%
subsidiary, Singer
Finance (Lanka) PLC (BBB+(lka)/Stable), given strong linkages
between the
entities
Positive: Future developments that may individually or
collectively lead to a
positive rating action include:
- Singer's leverage falling below 4.5x on a sustained basis
- EBITDA margin sustained above 10%
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Shyamila Serasinghe
Analyst
+94 11 254 1900
Fitch Ratings Lanka Limited
Level 15-04 East Tower
World Trade Centre
Colombo 01
Secondary Analyst
Nadika Ranasinghe, CFA
Vice President
+94 11 254 1900
Committee Chairperson
Vicky Melbourne
Senior Director
+612 8256 0325
Date of Relevant Rating Committee: 16 May 2014
Media Relations: Bindu Menon, Mumbai, Tel: +91 22 4000 1727,
Email:
bindu.menon@fitchratings.com.
Note to editors: Fitch's National ratings provide a relative
measure of
creditworthiness for rated entities in countries with relatively
low
international sovereign ratings and where there is demand for
such ratings. The
best risk within a country is rated 'AAA' and other credits are
rated only
relative to this risk. National ratings are designed for use
mainly by local
investors in local markets and are signified by the addition of
an identifier
for the country concerned, such as 'AAA(lka)' for National
ratings in Sri Lanka.
Specific letter grades are not therefore internationally
comparable.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable criteria, "Corporate Rating Methodology: Including
Short-Term Ratings
and Parent and Subsidiary Linkage", dated 28 May 2014, and
"National Scale
Ratings Criteria", dated 30 October 2013, are available at
www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Corporate Rating Methodology - Including Short-Term Ratings and
Parent and
Subsidiary Linkage
here
National Scale Ratings Criteria
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
