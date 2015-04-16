(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
SEOUL/HONG KONG, April 16 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has today
assigned Industrial
Bank of Korea's (IBK; AA-/Stable) proposed US dollar-denominated
senior
unsecured notes an expected rating of 'AA-(EXP)'.
Fitch expects the issue size to be USD500m and the tenor of the
notes to be five
years. These are subject to change depending on market
conditions. The notes
will be issued under the bank's existing USD8bn global
medium-term note
programme, which was last updated on 15 April 2015 at the
Singapore Exchange
Securities Trading Limited.
The proceeds from the new issue will be used for the bank's
general operations,
including extending foreign-currency loans and repaying maturing
debt and other
obligations.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The notes are rated at the same level as IBK's Long-Term Foreign
Currency Issuer
Default Rating (IDR) as they will constitute direct,
unconditional, unsecured
and unsubordinated obligations of the bank. The bank's IDR is
equalised with
South Korea's rating (AA-/Stable) to reflect the de facto
solvency guarantee.
According to Article 43 of the Industrial Bank of Korea Act, the
government is
responsible for any losses incurred by the bank but not covered
by the bank's
reserves. IBK is effectively 54.9%-owned by the state (51.5%
directly, 1.9%
through Korea Development Bank (AA-/Stable), and 1.5% through
the Export-Import
Bank of Korea (AA-/Stable)).
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The ratings on IBK would be directly affected by changes to
South Korea's
ratings or to its relationship with the government (for example,
a change to the
aforementioned solvency guarantee). Fitch does not expect any
significant
changes to either.
As a policy bank, IBK is mandated to provide credit to SMEs, and
it focuses on
small but viable manufacturers. IBK's importance in supplying
funds to SMEs,
especially when the system is under stress, has been well
acknowledged by the
state. Although the state's stake in IBK has declined
significantly since
November 2013 from 72.3%, Fitch believes the government is
committed to keep a
majority stake in the bank.
Contacts:
Primary Analyst
Heakyu Chang
Director
+82 2 3278 8363
Fitch Australia Pty Ltd, Korea Branch
9F, 97 Uisadang dae-ro
Youngdeungpo-gu
Seoul 150-737 Korea
Secondary Analyst
Jonathan Cornish
Managing Director
+852 2263 9901
Committee Chairperson
Tim Roche
Senior Director
+61 2 8256 0310
Date of Relevant Rating Committee: 28 August 2014
Media Relations: Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935,
Email:
wailun.wan@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable criteria, "Global Bank Rating Criteria", dated 20
March 2015, are
available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Global Bank Rating Criteria
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
