WARSAW/PARIS, April 17 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has revised the
Polish City of
Kielce's Outlook to Positive from Stable and affirmed its
Long-term foreign and
local currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) at 'BBB-' and
National Long-term
rating at 'A-(pol)'.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The Outlook change reflects the following key rating drivers and
their relative
weights:
HIGH
Fitch expects the city to maintain satisfactory operating
performance in
2015-2017 with an operating margin averaging 7-8%. This will be
sufficient to
meet its debt-service obligations by 1.7x-2x and support the
debt-to-current
balance ratio of 10-11 years. This forecast is based on the
assumption that the
local authorities will keep operating expenditure growth below
operating revenue
growth. Additionally national economic growth should support the
local economy's
development and positively impact the city's tax revenue.
The city administration's cost-control approach and prudent
financial policy
contributed to its improved operating performance in 2013-2014.
In 2014 Kielce's
operating margin was 7.3%, in line with Fitch projections and
above the average
for 2010-2012 of 5.3%
MEDIUM
Fitch forecasts Kielce's direct debt for 2015-2017 to remain
moderate, at around
65%-70% of current revenue, given its smaller debt appetite than
most of its
peers. We expect the city's annual capex to peak at PLN300m in
2015 (24% of
total spending), as a result of shifting some investments from
2014 to 2015 and
final payments for investments co-financed from the 2007-2013 EU
budget.
Rolling out investments co-financed by grants from the new
2014-2020 EU budget
may take time. The next peak of capital spending is likely to
come in 2018-2020,
but we assume that the majority will be financed by capital
revenue (including
EU funding) and the current balance, limiting the city's debt
financing needs.
The city's goal is to exploit funds available for Polish LGs
under the 2014-2020
EU budget, from which they may apply to up to 85% of
co-financing.
To limit the growth of more rigid expenditure, the city's
authorities are
closely monitoring spending on employment, optimising the school
network,
organising collective tenders for utilities and modernising
public buildings.
These measures should allow Kielce to keep operating spending
increase below
operating revenue growth in the medium term.
Kielce's ratings also reflect the following key rating drivers:
Fitch expects the city's indirect risk to remain low in the
medium term as it
relates only to debt of PSEs (PLN68m in 2014), which are mostly
self-supporting.
The city supports some of its companies with capital injections,
which totalled
PLN13m in 2014 or 5.9% of total capex.
Fitch projects that Poland's real GDP will grow by 3% in
2015-2016. National
economic growth should continue to support the city's economic
development. In
addition, the local economy will benefit from an improving
local
infrastructure, which should stimulate business activity within
the city and
provide it with a stronger tax base and hence higher tax
revenue.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
An upgrade may result from the city maintaining its operating
performance in
line with 2013-2014 results, and a debt-to-current balance ratio
at below 12
years.
