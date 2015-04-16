(The following statement was released by the rating agency) MILAN/FRANKFURT/LONDON, April 16 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Italian Azienda Sviluppo Ambiente e Mobilita's (ASAM) Long-term foreign and local currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) at 'BBB' and Short-term foreign currency IDR at 'F3'. The agency has removed all ratings from Rating Watch Negative (RWN) and assigned Stable Outlooks to the Long-term IDRs. KEY RATING DRIVERS Fitch's rating action reflects our opinion that its sponsors, Finlombarda and its ultimate owner, the Region of Lombardy, exercise extensive control over the subsidiary ASAM, which translates into adequate financial support over upcoming cash calls from its debt maturity schedule (EUR24m for 2015-2016, according to Fitch's calculations). It follows the conclusion of the review initiated on 17 October 2014 (see 'Fitch Places ASAM on Rating Watch Negative' at www.fitchratings.com). At end-2014, Finlombarda used funds provided by the region to grant ASAM a EUR29m intercompany loan. The loan was used for the eventual repayment of an outstanding bank loan and also to smooth negotiations under a second EUR100m bank loan. Fitch believes that ASAM is of strategic importance to Finlombarda, in view of its main asset represented by toll road operator Milano Serravalle (MSMT: BB+/RWN), a key motorway in the Milan-Lombardy area. Fitch uses a top-down rating approach to rate ASAM under its criteria "Rating of Public Sector Entities - Outside the United States". According to preliminary 2014 figures, Fitch expects ASAM to have posted its fourth consecutive net loss as a result of a lack of dividends from MSMT. Hence, Fitch envisages no dividend distribution from MSMT for 2014-2015, extending the trend of the previous two years and leaving ASAM's debt servicing contingent on the sponsors' support. RATING SENSITIVITIES A positive rating action may result from ASAM's sponsors providing a more formalised support to all ASAM's financial liabilities. Conversely, ASAM could be downgraded should its strategic importance for the sponsors diminish, leading to a weakening of their commitment to support ASAM financially. Contact: Primary Analyst Claudio Cappelli Analyst +39 02 87 90 87 260 Fitch Italia S.p.A. 6, Via Morigi 20123 Milan Secondary Analyst Raffaele Carnevale Senior Director +39 02 87 90 87 203 Committee Chairperson Guido Bach Senior Director +49 69 7680 76111 Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530 1103, Email: peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com Applicable criteria 'Tax-Supported Rating Criteria' dated 14 August 2012 and 'Rating of Public Sector Entities Outside the United States' dated 26 February 2015, are available at www.fitchratings.com. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Rating of Public-Sector Entities - Outside the United States here Tax-Supported Rating Criteria here Additional Disclosure Solicitation Status here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.