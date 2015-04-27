(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, April 27 (Fitch) Large US bank earnings were mixed
during the first
quarter as the industry continued to contend with low interest
rates, says Fitch
Ratings. Core results for the top six US banks were mostly
higher on both a
linked-quarter and year-earlier basis due to the strength and
contribution of
capital markets revenues, while large regional banks' earnings,
on average, fell
from last quarter and a year ago.
Improvements in capital markets activities and the absence of
material legal
fees boosted earnings the five Global Trading and Universal
Banks. Contributions
to capital markets earnings from fixed income currency and
commodities benefited
from volatility in the first quarter, whereas high volatility in
the prior
linked quarter had hurt results.
Among regional banks, the prolonged low interest rate
environment continues to
weigh heavily on earnings with across the board declines in
spread income.
Period-end loan balances remained essentially flat. New loans
are being booked
at lower yields, resulting in continued margin compression. Two
fewer days
during the quarter also impacted results.
Among the few bright spots for banks was a resurgence in
mortgage refinancing.
As the 10 year rate fell during the quarter, borrowers sought to
lock in lower
rates, increasing mortgage origination volumes by 45% on average
for the biggest
banks from a year ago. Further, as concerns of impending rate
hikes become more
apparent, there is a possibility that more home buyers may jump
off the
sidelines, helping purchase mortgage results next quarter as
well.
Another bright spot during the quarter was the absence of large
litigation
reserve builds, which have plagued the largest banks over the
last few years.
Eleven of 16 large US banks reported lower expenses on a
sequential basis. Some
of the decrease was due to the lack of litigation-related
charges, which more
than offset continued spending on technology enhancements, cyber
security
efforts and increased regulatory and compliance spending.
Asset quality remains good. Net charge-offs (NCOs) remain very
low in general
for the industry, with almost all banks reporting lower NCOs in
dollar terms on
a linked-quarter basis. Most banks reported higher provision
expenses during the
quarter, with less than $900 million in reserve releases for the
12 banks
included in this report with sizable loan books, well below the
roughly $2.5
billion in reserve releases a year ago.
Capital ratios remain solid, increasing around 10bps in the
first quarter,
reflective of retained earnings, offset by share repurchase
activity and modest
balance sheet growth.
Looking ahead on rates, it is unclear whether economic data will
support
interest rate hikes beginning in June or not. Absent any
movement in short
rates, we believe banks' spread earnings will remain under
pressure, assuming
continued modest growth in balance sheets.
A complete report on the first-quarter 2015 earnings of the
largest U.S. banks
may be found in: "U.S. Banking Quarterly Comment: 1Q15" at
fitchratings.com.
