(The following statement was released by the rating agency) CHICAGO, April 15 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings plans to withdraw the ratings of PacWest Bancorp (PACW), Pacific Western Bank and various trust preferred securities issued by PACW's subsidiaries on or about May 15, 2015, for business reasons. Fitch currently rates PacWest Bancorp, Pacific Western Bank and the various trust preferred securities as follows: PacWest Bancorp --Long-term IDR at 'BB+'; --Short-term IDR at 'B'; --Senior unsecured revolving credit facility 'BB+'; --Viability Rating at 'bb+'; --Support at '5'; --Support floor at 'NF'. Pacific Western Bank --Long-term IDR at 'BB+'; --Long-term deposits at 'BBB-'; --Short-term IDR at 'B'; --Short-term deposits at 'F3' --Viability Rating at 'bb+'; --Support at '5'; --Support floor at 'NF'. First Community/CA Statutory Trust V, VI Community (CA) Capital Statutory Trust II, III First Community Bancorp/CA Statutory Trust VII First California Capital Trust I FCB Statutory Trust I CapitalSource Trust Preferred Securities --Trust preferred stock 'BB-'. The Rating Outlook is Stable. Fitch reserves the right in its sole discretion to withdraw or maintain any rating at any time for any reason it deems sufficient. Fitch believes that investors benefit from increased rating coverage by Fitch and is providing approximately 30 days' notice to the market on the withdrawal of the above ratings. Fitch's last rating action on PACW and its various subsidiaries occurred on April 7, 2015. Contact: John Bareiss Managing Director +1-312-368-3162 Fitch Ratings, Inc. 70 West Madison Street Chicago, IL 60602 Media Relations: Alyssa Castelli, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908 0540, Email: alyssa.castelli@fitchratings.com; Elizabeth Fogerty, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908 0526, Email: elizabeth.fogerty@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.