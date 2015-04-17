(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON/PARIS/MOSCOW, April 17 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has revised
the
Eurometropole of Strasbourg's Outlook to Negative from Stable
and affirmed the
department's Long-term foreign and local currency Issuer Default
Ratings (IDR)
at 'AA' and its Short-term foreign currency IDR at 'F1+'.
Its EUR300m euro medium-term programme has also been affirmed at
'AA'.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The Outlook revision reflects Fitch's expectation that
Eurometropole's debt
metrics and budgetary performance will weaken in the medium
term. This is due to
an expected increase in debt, driven by capital expenditure, and
cuts in state
transfers that will result in a deterioration of the financial
profile.
Positively, the ratings are underpinned by strong management
that keeps a tight
control over spending and by a robust socio-economic profile.
The Outlook revision reflects the following rating drivers and
their relative
weights:
HIGH
We expect an increase in direct debt, mainly driven by capital
expenditure,
which peaked at EUR279m in 2014. We consequently forecast the
debt payback ratio
to rise to about 15 years in 2017, from an estimated 6.6 years
at end-2014.
Eurometropole has expressed its commitment to reducing capital
expenditure but,
over the short term, this is constrained by the timing of
financed projects,
making unlikely a reduction sufficient to maintain the current
debt metrics.
Indirect debt mainly relates to CTS (Compagnie des Transports
Strasbourgeois)
and is likely to slightly increase over the medium term. The
level of
public-sector entity debt guaranteed by Eurometropole is high,
which we estimate
to have reached around 380% of operating revenue at end-2014.
However, the
guarantees present limited economic risk, as they are mostly
concentrated in the
strongly state-supported social housing sector and in CTS, which
we expect to
have posted a balanced net result at end-2014.
MEDIUM
Fitch forecasts that the operating balance will decline over the
medium term, to
around 17% of operating revenue in 2017, from an expected 24% at
end-2014. This
is due to the impact of state transfers cuts, which will lead to
a revenue
decline.
Fitch does not expect Eurometropole will be able to fully
counterbalance the
cuts in state transfers (8.5% per year on average between 2014
and 2017) with
operating spending restraint. Despite upcoming cost-cutting
measures,
Eurometropole's budget shows limited flexibility with around 75%
of operating
expenditure being driven by rigid items such as staff costs and
mandatory
transfers. Nonetheless, Eurometropole still benefits from direct
tax leeway.
Eurometropole's ratings also reflect the following rating
drivers:
Located in Alsace on France's German border, Eurometropole
derives some benefits
from Germany's dynamic economy. Strasbourg's key economic role
is underpinned by
its status as the seat of several European institutions,
including the European
Parliament. Under the territorial reform, Strasbourg would
become the capital of
the new region resulting from the merger of the regions of
Alsace, Lorraine and
Champagne Ardennes. In Fitch's view these features contribute to
the resilience
of the local economy.
Eurometropole also benefits from a stable political framework
with a cross-party
consensus on key issues, especially financial strategy.
In January 2015, Eurometropole was accorded the metropolitan
legal status. This
entails enlarged competencies in a wide range of policies. Fitch
does not
believe this has changed its budgetary profile as many of
metropolitan functions
were performed by the Urban Community of Strasbourg (CUS, former
name of
Eurometropole).
RATING SENSITIVITIES
A deterioration of the debt payback ratio, driven by an increase
in the absolute
level of debt and weaker operating performance, to consistently
above 10 years
could result in a downgrade.
