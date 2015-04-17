(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON/PARIS/MOSCOW, April 17 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed
the City of
Strasbourg's Long-term foreign and local currency Issuer Default
Ratings (IDRs)
at 'AA' with a Negative Outlook. The Short term foreign currency
IDR has been
affirmed at 'F1+'.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The ratings reflect the city's sound although declining
operating performance,
tax flexibility and moderate debt. The Negative Outlook reflects
Fitch's
expectations of a weaker financial profile, due to the
combination of rigid
expenditure, negative revenue trends and growing debt levels
that would not be
compatible with the current ratings.
According to Fitch's base case scenario, the operating balance
will decline
steadily in the medium term, to 6.7% of operating revenue in
2017, from 8.6% in
2014. The drop in state transfers (4.6% per year until 2017)
will be barely
compensated by a forecasted rise in tax revenue of 4.3% per
year, driven by
higher tax rates from 2015 and a growing tax base, leading to
flat revenue
growth. In the meantime, operating spending is expected to grow
moderately, as
Strasbourg is implementing a series of structural spending cuts,
notably over
staff cost. However, this would not be sufficient to offset flat
revenue.
Nevertheless, the administration still retains revenue
flexibility, as the
city's tax leeway remains significant due to fairly low tax
pressure. Hence, the
city may be able to take further actions to limit the
deterioration in fiscal
performance in the medium term, such as further tax hikes,
higher fees or
exemptions removal.
We expect capital expenditure to decline progressively, to
EUR72m on average in
2015-2017, from EUR118m in 2012-2014, as Strasbourg is scaling
down its
multi-year investment programme in view of the expected decline
in operating
performance. However, Fitch believes the city may not be able to
scale back its
capital outlays rapidly enough to align with the shrinking
operating
performance. Therefore, the self-financing share of capital
expenditure may
decline, to 46% on average in 2015-2017, after debt repayment,
from 82% in
2010-2014.
The lower self-financing capacity would keep debt on an upward
trend until 2017.
After a sharp 41% increase in 2014, direct debt will continue to
grow, reaching
76% of current revenue in 2017, up from 62% in 2014. The debt
payback ratio
would weaken to 15.3 years, from 7.6 years in 2014, which would
be incompatible
with current ratings.
The City of Strasbourg benefits from sound governance, as full
integration with
the Eurometropole of Strasbourg (AA/Negative/F1+) facilitates
economies of scale
and policy co-ordination. Strasbourg's ability to bolster its
operational
efficiency and contain operating cost growth is underpinned by
its skilled
administration. Cash flows are predictable, and prudently
managed. Short-term
funding is adequate and relies on committed credit lines
totalling EUR49m.
The city benefits from a well-diversified economy, high-quality
infrastructure
and outstanding transportation networks. Long-term growth
prospects are
underpinned by its location within one of Europe's most
industrialised areas,
and its special status as the seat of several European
institutions. After the
implementation of the territorial reform by 2016, the City of
Strasbourg would
become the capital of an enlarged region, merging with the
regions of Alsace,
Lorraine and Champagne-Ardenne.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
An operating margin below 8% and a debt payback ratio
consistently above 10
years could lead to a downgrade.
