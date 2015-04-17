(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, April 17 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has revised the Outlook
on Nokia
Corporation's (Nokia) Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) to
Positive from
Stable following the company's announcement that it will acquire
Alcatel-Lucent
in an all share offer. Fitch has affirmed Nokia's IDR and senior
unsecured
rating at 'BB'.
The revision of the Outlook to Positive reflects Fitch's view
that the
acquisition of Alactel-Lucent has strong industrial logic and
potential to
significantly improve Nokia's operating and medium- to long-term
business risk
profile, while alleviating mounting risks to its predominantly
wireless networks
focus. The rating incorporates a degree of cautiousness relating
to potential
integration and execution risks but recognises management's
strong operational
track record in recent years.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Improved Operational Profile
Fitch believes that the Alacatel-Lucent acquisition will improve
Nokia's
operating profile as a result of greater scale, improved
customer reach, R&D
cost amortisation, greater innovation scope, a broader product
portfolio and
potentially stronger margins through cost reduction. Fitch
believes that the
combined entity will be better positioned to compete in a
rapidly changing
industry where scale, innovation and customer reach will be key
to growing and
maintaining market share. The acquisition will also improve
competitive dynamics
in certain key geographies such as the US, where the Chinese
manufacturers
(Huawei and ZTE) have a lesser presence and where Nokia and
Alcatel-Lucent both
compete today.
Cost Reduction Potential
Nokia envisages that the Alcatel-Lucent acquisition will yield
annual
operational cost savings of EUR900m by 2019 with associated
one-off integration
and restructuring costs of EUR900m. Nokia estimates that on a
pro-forma basis,
the reduced costs would improve the 2014 margins of the combined
entity to 12%
from 8.7%. The main areas of synergies include product and
service overlap,
sales force optimisation, supply chain and procurement and
overhead costs.
Alleviating Mounting Risk of Wireless Only
In recent times, Nokia has been performing well operationally,
having
restructured its business to focus on profitable, wireless
networks business and
divesting out of the consumer handset business. However, there
was only so much
that Nokia could achieve with its existing product portfolio and
footprint on a
standalone basis. In time, the risks to Nokia's wireless network
only focus and
strategy would have mounted: a potential slowdown in the sale of
4G equipment as
mobile operators complete LTE roll out, greater convergence in
fixed and mobile
networks and IP and cloud services where Nokia might have
struggled in the long
run. The increased scale from the acquisition and broader
product portfolio of
Alacatel-Lucent will help alleviate this risk and position the
combined entity
to better address industry changes.
Execution Risks
In the short term, the acquisition will be dilutive to Nokia
from an operating
and cash flow margin perspective. Nokia will also have to manage
significant
integration and execution risk with costs most likely to be
front-loaded. While
the restructuring risks and dilution are important factors for
Nokia's rating,
Fitch believes Nokia's management team has a successful track
record in
restructuring its own business in recent times while maintaining
top line
performance.
Financial Structure to be Confirmed
Nokia has yet to confirm its financial structure and
optimisation plan post
acquisition. The company has stopped its share buyback programme
and estimates
EUR7.4bn in net cash (including the conversion of both Nokia and
Alcatel
Lucent's mandatory convertible bonds) at the end of 2014. Fitch
views a
significant net cash holding position as key for Nokia's rating
given the
company's business risk. Nokia also envisages EUR200m of lower
interest charges
following a proactive strategy of debt reduction. The company
has reiterated its
long-term target of achieving an investment grade rating.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
- No deterioration in Alcatel-Lucent's performance prior to
closing. The company
continues to achieve its EUR300m cost saving target from the
Shift programme in
2015.
- Nokia Networks Division to maintain operating margin above 10%
from 2015.
- Integration costs of EUR900m, with 50% incurred in 2016 and
50% in 2017
yielding cost savings of EUR600m by 2019 (two-thirds of
management target of
EUR900m).
- Full conversion of Nokia and Alcatel-Lucent's convertible
bonds.
- Suspension of the share repurchase programme and continuation
of a modest
dividend policy.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Positive: Future developments that could lead to positive rating
action include:
- No significant regulatory remedies that would affect the
operational profile
and cost reduction potential of the combined entity.
- Evidence that the integration programme with Acatel-Lucent is
on track, along
with no deterioration in Alcatel-Lucent's performance and
cost-saving targets.
- A conservative financial structure post acquisition with
sustained net cash in
the multiple billion range.
- Non-IFRS EBIT margins at the group level consistently in the
mid-single digit
range or above, subject to healthy revenue and cash flow
visibility.
- Modest positive FCF (post dividend).
Negative: Future developments that could lead to negative rating
action include:
- A deterioration in operating performance at either at Nokia or
Alcatel-Lucent
and/or sustained delays or increase in cost of the integration
programme.
- Low single digit group (non IFRS) EBIT margin.
- Consistently neutral pre-dividend FCF.
- Declining net cash position driven by negative cash flows.
