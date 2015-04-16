(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO, April 16 (Fitch) Goldman Sach's (GS, rated 'A/F1',
Stable Outlook)
first quarter 2015 (1Q'15) reported earnings of $2.84 billion
were strong, in
Fitch Ratings' view, led by increased capital markets activity
in its
Institutional Client Services (ICS) business line, continued
improvement in
other business lines, and controlled compensation expenses. .
Fitch calculated pre-tax profits which excluded CVA/DVA
adjustments and various
other gains/losses, amounted to $4 billion, or a 1.84% return on
ending assets.
These are the strongest result GS has delivered in the last
several quarters,
and Fitch believes it is evidence of the company's strong
franchise in the
capital markets and good operating leverage, supported by an
improving economic
backdrop.
While GS's business model, efficient capital allocation and
franchise are
clearly supporting the improved performance, the ability to
sustain the momentum
will also be influenced by market conditions and client
confidence to transact,
which a reflect the inherent cyclicality of GS's activities.
These offsetting
dynamics are reflected in Goldman's ratings and Stable Outlook.
The key driver of GS's strong results was much higher net
revenues in the
company's ICS businesses. ICS net revenue was 23% higher than
the year-ago
quarter and 73% higher than the sequential quarter, which was
due to some
seasonality.
Nevertheless, the year-over-year comparison was strong, in
Fitch's view. Higher
net revenue in the company's Fixed Income, Currency, and
Commodities (FICC)
business benefited from higher volatility in foreign exchange
(FX) and interest
rate products which also helped drive client activity levels.
This was
partially offset by lower net revenues in credit products,
commodities, and
mortgages. There was also solid year-over-year improvement in
the Equities
businesses, both derivatives and cash.
With the increase in volatility in FX and rates, GS's average
daily
Value-at-Risk (VaR) measurement increased to $81 million in
1Q'15 from $63
million sequentially, and relatively unchanged from $82 million
in the year-ago
quarter. However, relative to the year-ago quarter, VaR,
excluding
diversification impacts, was slightly higher due to higher
currency VaR. Should
volatility remain moderately above current levels, Fitch would
likely expect
continued strong revenue from GS's ICS businesses.
Investment banking net revenue was 7% higher than the year-ago
quarter and 32%
higher sequentially, which was due to some seasonality. The
improvement,
however, was largely due to strong financial advisory revenue,
as several M&A
deals in GS's backlog closed in 1Q'15. Not surprisingly, the
investment banking
transaction backlog decreased as a result of this activity
sequentially, but
still remains good year-over-year, in Fitch's view.
Partially offsetting the year-over-year increase in financial
advisory revenue
was a decrease in underwriting net revenues, as a decline in
leveraged finance
activity more than offset by an improvement in equities
underwriting.
GS also was able to slightly decrease total expenses, as
increases in
compensation and benefits expense amid the stronger revenue
performance were
offset by reductions in overall non-compensation expenses.
Additionally, due to
the higher net revenue the ratio of compensation and benefits to
net revenue
remained relatively steady at 42% in 1Q'15, indicating the
strong operating
leverage in GSs' business model.
Fitch continues to view GS's capital and liquidity position as
good. As of
1Q'15, GS transitionally phased-in Basel III Common Equity Tier
1 ratio under
the standardized approach was 11.4% and under the advanced
approaches was 12.6%.
In addition, the company's Global Core Liquid Assets (GCLA) was
relatively
unchanged at $175 billion as of 1Q'15.
