MOSCOW/MILAN/LONDON, April 17 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has upgraded
Russia-based
Agribusiness Holding Miratorg LLC's (Miratorg) Long-term foreign
and local
currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) to 'B+' from 'B'. The
Outlook is Stable. A
full list of rating actions is available below.
The rating upgrade reflects Miratorg's solid financial
performance in 2014 and
our expectations that its consequently improved credit metrics
will remain
commensurate with a 'B+' rating over the medium term. This is
premised on our
expectation that in conjunction with a healthy EBITDA level,
capex requirements
from the company's pork and poultry (unconsolidated) businesses
will decline
from 2016 and management will remain committed to a conservative
capital
structure. The ratings also factor in maintained state support
to the sector,
especially in the form of interest rate subsidies, and
successful refinancing of
short-term debt maturities as demonstrated in 2014.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Vertically Integrated Business Model
Miratorg's business covers nearly the entire meat production
process - from crop
growing and fodder production to livestock breeding,
slaughtering and product
delivery. This enables the company to maintain higher-than-peer
operating profit
margins and to smooth out volatility. It also enables the
company to defend its
position as the leading pork producer in Russia.
Lower 2015 EBITDA Margin
We expect Miratorg's consolidated EBITDA margin in 2015 to
return to a level
close to 2013's 24.6% from an exceptionally high 33.5% of 2014,
which was
supported by the combination of one-off benefits on costs and
sale prices.
Consequently, while sales will grow, EBITDA could decline in
mid-single digit
percentage terms in 2015.
In 2015 the company is likely to face increased costs of fodder
and see more
stable meat selling prices. In addition, EBITDA margin in
2015-2018 will be
diluted by growing sales at the lower-margin distribution unit,
spurred by
increasing volumes of poultry and beef produced by Miratorg's
related parties.
Nevertheless, Miratorg's EBITDA margin should remain at around
20%, which is
higher than that of non-vertically integrated international
peers. We expect
EBITDA margin to increase further, should Miratorg consolidate
its off-balance
sheet poultry business.
Diminishing Risks from Related-Party Projects
In 2014, poultry and beef projects, which are still outside of
Miratorg's
consolidation scope, became operational. New net loans from
Miratorg to related
party entities that own and develop these projects fell to
RUB2.3bn in 2014 from
RUB14.5bn in 2013. Miratorg supports the poultry project with
suretyships on its
debt (RUB18bn). Since our forecast assumes the ability of the
poultry business
to repay its debt with internally generated cash flows over
2015-2018, we do not
include such suretyships within Miratorg's total debt burden
(RUB68.9bn as at
end-2014).
Potential Poultry Business Consolidation
Based on the group's track record of developing certain
businesses through
related parties - and later bringing them on balance sheet, we
believe that
Miratorg could do the same with the poultry business in 2015 or
2016. This would
result in improved transparency of the group. Our rating assumes
that such
consolidation will not entail large cash outflows. We also
assume that the
consolidation of the significant additional cash flows from
those assets would
offset the consolidation of approximately RUB18bn project debt,
leaving a
largely neutral impact on leverage.
Related Party Beef Projects
Conversely, we expect the beef business, whose debt Miratorg
does not guarantee
and which is currently in its expansion phase, to remain outside
of the
consolidation scope over 2015-2018. We do not rule out further
cash support from
Miratorg through related-party loans but, in our view these
should not put
material pressure on Miratorg's credit metrics as external
long-term financing
(without recourse to Miratorg) has been obtained to fund
expansion capex.
Positive Free Cash Flow
After some expected deterioration in 2015, due to lower EBITDA
and higher capex,
we forecast FCF margin to return to mid-single digits from 2016
(2014: 6.8%)
when capex needs should decrease. We understand from management
that there are
no further large expansion plans for the pork and poultry
business over the
medium term.
Metrics Consistent with Upgrade
Due to an exceptional EBITDA performance in 2014, FFO adjusted
leverage declined
to 2.9x from 5.7x in 2013. We expect this metric to remain
around 3.5x over
2015-2018, which is commensurate with a 'B+' rating. Our
calculation excludes
the guaranteed debt of the related parties, which would have
increased leverage
by 1.0x.
State Support to Industry
Being an agricultural producer, Miratorg enjoys a favourable tax
regime and
receives interest rate subsidies covering around half of its
interest payments.
This helps the FFO margin and coverage metrics, leading to
improved financial
flexibility. Historically the difference between
subsidy-adjusted and unadjusted
FFO fixed charge coverage was around 1.0x-2.0x.
We expect state support to agricultural producers to be
maintained, despite
deteriorated public finances, as achieving self-sufficiency in
food remains one
of key objectives of the Russian government. A material
reduction in state
support could put pressure on Miratorg's cash flows and credit
metrics.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Negative: Future developments that could lead to a negative
rating action
include:
-Gross FFO adjusted leverage consistently above 4.0x (both
including and
excluding poultry)
-FFO fixed charge cover sustainably below 2.0x and/or FFO fixed
charge cover
adjusted for government interest rate subsidies below 2.5x
- Any material deterioration in FCF generation driven, for
example, by lower
EBITDA margin, and larger-than-expected loans to related parties
-Liquidity shortage caused by the limited availability of bank
financing in
relation to short-term maturities or refinancing at more onerous
terms than
expected
Positive: An upgrade is unlikely in the coming two years, unless
there is an
improvement in corporate governance, including better group
structure
transparency and diminishing cash support to related parties,
and subject to:
-Gross FFO adjusted leverage sustainably around 3.0x (both
including and
excluding poultry)
-FFO fixed charge cover sustainably above 3.0x and/or FFO fixed
charge cover
adjusted for government interest rate subsidies above 3.5x
-FCF margin close to mid-single digits, coupled with the
management's commitment
to a conservative capital structure
-Adequate liquidity
LIQUIDITY AND DEBT STRUCTURE
At end-2014 Miratorg's cash, undrawn committed lines and
expected FCF were
insufficient to cover RUB31.9bn short-term debt. However, the
major part of this
debt was represented by maturing working capital facilities,
which are usually
of one-year tenor. We expect Miratorg to extend these facilities
upon maturity
due to its strong and long-standing relationships with its major
lenders -
state-owned Russian banks, albeit at higher cost.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch's key assumptions within our rating case for the issuer
include:
- Strong double-digit revenue growth in 2015, driven by growing
sales volumes of
distributed beef and poultry and of own produced pork, and
mid-single-digit
growth thereafter
- EBITDA margin lower in 2015 and broadly stable thereafter
- Capital intensity close to historical levels in 2015 and not
exceeding 4.5%
over 2016-2018
- Maintaining interest rate subsidy coverage of at least 35%-40%
of interest
payments
- No dividends
- Adequate liquidity and refinancing of 2015 short-term
maturities at reasonable
terms
FULL LIST OF RATING ACTIONS
Agri Business Holding Miratorg LLC
Long-term foreign and local currency IDRs: upgraded to 'B+' from
'B'; Outlook
Stable
National Long-term rating upgraded to 'A-(rus)' from
'BBB+(rus)'; Outlook Stable
Miratorg Finance LLC
Foreign currency senior unsecured rating: upgraded to 'B+'/RR4'
from 'B'/'RR4'
National Long-term senior unsecured rating: upgraded to
'A-(rus)' from
'BBB+(rus)'
