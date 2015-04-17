(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, April 17 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed its 'BBB+'
Issuer Default
Rating (IDR) for Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE: ESS) and its
operating
partnership, Essex Portfolio, L.P. (collectively, Essex, or the
company). A full
list of rating actions follows at the end of this release.
The Rating Outlook is Stable.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Fitch's ratings for Essex consider the company's strong
multifamily portfolio
position within key densely populated and supply constrained
markets in Northern
and Southern California and Seattle. These markets have
favorable demographics
that include vibrant and growing labor markets and above-average
household
income levels, as well as high home-ownership costs that drive
demand for
apartments. Moreover, Fitch views the company's management team
as being among
the strongest in the multifamily REIT sector based on its track
record of
superior asset management and capital allocation.
Elevated but improving leverage for the rating (primarily due to
its merger with
BRE Properties, which closed on April 1, 2014), geographic
portfolio
concentration risk and development risk are factors that balance
these credit
positives.
The Stable Outlook is driven by Fitch's expectations that
positive multifamily
fundamentals in ESS's markets combined with declining leverage
and improving
coverage will support credit metrics that are consistent with
the rating.
Moderating Leverage
Fitch expects Essex's leverage to approach the low end of the
company's targeted
6x-7x range over the rating horizon (two to three years). Same
store net
operating income (SSNOI) growth, incremental NOI from
development deliveries,
and opportunistic share issuances under the company's
at-the-market (ATM) equity
program are the principal drivers that support Fitch's leverage
projections.
ESS's leverage was 7.1x at Dec. 31, 2014, which is moderately
below the
company's 7.3x and 7.4x leverage during 2013 and 2012,
respectively. Fitch
defines leverage as debt less readily available cash to
recurring operating
EBITDA including recurring distributions from joint ventures
(JVs).
Strong Internal Growth
Fitch expects ESS's SSNOI to grow by 8% during 2015, led by
strength in its
Northern California portfolio. Strong market demographics and
portfolio
management should continue to drive the company's SSNOI growth
and allow for
material organic de-levering.
The company has exhibited strong operating performance as
measured by SSNOI
growth and occupancy rates on an absolute and relative basis
during this
recovery. SSNOI growth was 9.2% in 2014, up from 7.4% in 2013,
marking the
fourth straight year of growth above 5.5%. Essex has maintained
same-store
occupancy within a range of 96%-97% during the past five years.
Strong Fixed-Charge Coverage (FCC)
Fitch expects ESS's FCC to improve to the mid-3x range through
2017. The
company's FCC was 3.2x during 2014, which was in-line with 2013,
but down from
3.6x in 2012. Fitch defines FCC as recurring operating EBITDA
less recurring
capital improvements divided by interest incurred and preferred
distributions.
Adequate Liquidity Coverage
ESS has a manageable debt maturity schedule with only 9% of
total debt
(including pro rata share of JV debt) maturing during the next
two years. Fitch
estimates that ESS has a liquidity coverage ratio of 2x through
Dec. 31, 2016 on
a pro forma basis that includes the company's $500 million
January 2015
unsecured notes issuance. Fitch defines REIT liquidity coverage
as sources of
liquidity (unrestricted cash, availability under ESS's unsecured
revolving
credit facility, and expected retained cash flows from operating
activities
after dividends) divided by uses of liquidity (pro rata share of
debt
maturities, remaining development/redevelopment expenditures and
expected
recurring capital expenditures).
Fitch estimates that ESS' unencumbered asset coverage of
unsecured debt (UA/UD)
was 2.2x at Dec. 31, 2014. Fitch calculates UA using a direct
capitalization
approach of annualized fourth quarter 2014 (4Q'14) unencumbered
NOI using a
stressed 7.5% capitalization rate. ESS's UA/UD is adequate for
the rating.
Solid Multifamily Fundamentals
Fitch expects multifamily fundamentals in ESS's markets to
remain strong over
the near- to intermediate-term due to moderate job growth, low
levels of new
supply and high home-ownership costs. This should lead to
increased cash flows
that further support the ratings. ESS's SSNOI grew by 9.2%
during 2014,
following increases of 7.4% and 9.2% in 2013 and 2012,
respectively, and Fitch
expects the company to deliver mid- to high-single-digit SSNOI
growth through
2017.
Geographic Concentration
The company is geographically concentrated in three primary
markets: Southern
California (44% of NOI), San Francisco Bay Area (38%), and the
Seattle
metropolitan area (18%). As such, the company is more heavily
exposed to
fluctuations in only a few markets. Fitch also notes the seismic
risk present in
California.
Development Exposure
The company maintains an active development pipeline with
remaining costs to
complete the pipeline of $420 million (pro rata for ESS's
ownership percentage
of JVs where the majority of the projects reside). However, ESS
has begun to
taper its development activities in light of the strong recovery
in apartment
fundamentals, which has lowered the risk-adjusted returns from
development,
generally.
Remaining funding represents 3.2% of gross assets as of Dec. 31,
2014, compared
with 7.3% at the end of 2013 and the company's 11.2% cycle peak
in 2Q'12. Fitch
expects this ratio to sustain in the 3% range over the next two
years as the
company finishes the build-out of its current pipeline. Fitch
views ESS's
willingness to dial-back development risk in the face of strong
multifamily
operating fundamentals as evidence of the company's commitment
to maintaining a
conservative balance sheet.
Preferred Stock Notching
The two-notch differential between ESS's IDR and preferred stock
rating is
consistent with Fitch's criteria for corporate entities with a
'BBB+' IDR. Based
on Fitch research on 'Treatment and Notching of Hybrids in
Nonfinancial
Corporate and REIT Credit Analysis', these preferred securities
are deeply
subordinated and have loss absorption elements that would likely
result in poor
recoveries in the event of a corporate default.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
--ESS's SSNOI grows by 8%, 6% and 4% in 2015, 2016 and 2017,
respectively;
--Acquisitions total $500 million in 2015, $400 million in 2016
and $350 million
in 2017;
--Dispositions total $150 million in 2015 and $100 million in
2016 and 2017;
--Development spending of $350 million per year over the rating
horizon;
--$225 million of equity issuance per year through 2017;
--No additional unsecured issuance during 2015; $150 million
during 2016 and
$550 million during 2017 at rates of 4% and 4.5%, respectively.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Although Fitch does not anticipate any upwards rating momentum,
the following
factors could result in a positive revision to ESS's ratings
and/or Outlook:
--Fitch's expectation of leverage sustaining below 6x (leverage
was 7.1x at Dec.
31, 2014;
--Fitch's expectation of FCC sustaining above 3.5x (coverage was
3.2x at Dec.
31, 2014).
The following factors may result in a negative revision of ESS's
ratings and/or
Outlook:
--Fitch's expectation of leverage sustaining above 7x);
--Fitch's expectation of FCC sustaining below 2.5x;
--Fitch's expectation of UA/UD sustaining below 2x (UA/UD was
2.2x on a pro
forma basis as of Dec. 31, 2014).
Fitch has affirmed the following ratings:
Essex Property Trust, Inc.
--IDR at 'BBB+';
--Preferred Stock at 'BBB-';
Essex Portfolio L.P.
--IDR at 'BBB+';
--Unsecured line of credit at 'BBB+';
--Senior unsecured notes at 'BBB+'.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Stephen Boyd, CFA
Director
+1-212-908-9153
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
33 Whitehall Street
New York, NY 10004
Secondary Analyst
Britton Costa, CFA
Director
+1-212-908-0524
Committee Chairperson
Steven Marks
Managing Director
+1-212-908-9161
Media Relations: Sandro Scenga, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0278,
Email:
sandro.scenga@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
--Essex Property Trust, Inc. Rating Navigator' (Feb. 26, 2015);
--'Treatment and Notching of Hybrids in Nonfinancial Corporate
and REIT Credit
Analysis' (Nov. 25, 2014);
--'Recovery Ratings and Notching Criteria for Equity REITs'
(Nov. 18, 2014);
--'Corporate Rating Methodology: Including Short-Term Ratings
and Parent and
Subsidiary Linkage' (May 28, 2014).
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Corporate Rating Methodology - Including Short-Term Ratings and
Parent and
Subsidiary Linkage
here
Treatment and Notching of Hybrids in Non-Financial Corporate and
REIT Credit
Analysis
here
Essex Property Trust, Inc. - Ratings Navigator
here
Recovery Ratings and Notching Criteria for Equity REITs
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
