(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
SINGAPORE/HONG KONG, April 24 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed
the ratings on
government-owned Land Bank of the Philippines (LBP) and
Development Bank of the
Philippines (DBP). Their Long-Term Issuer Default Ratings (IDR)
and Support
Rating Floors (SRFs) have been affirmed at 'BB+' and Viability
Ratings at 'bb+'.
At the same time, the agency has assigned Short-Term Foreign
Currency IDRs of
'B' to the two banks. The Outlooks on both banks are Stable. A
full list of
rating actions is at the end of this commentary.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - VRs, IDRs and National Ratings
The banks' Long-Term Foreign Currency IDRs and National Ratings
are driven by
their VRs and SRFs. The banks' VRs reflect their moderate asset
quality,
including their policy-oriented loan books and high
concentration risk, which
are typical for policy banks. Nevertheless, the banks exhibit
satisfactory
capitalisation, funding and earning profiles. The Stable
Outlooks on LBP and DBP
reflect Fitch's expectation that they will maintain steady risk
profiles over
the near to medium term and the Stable Outlook on Philippines'
sovereign rating
of 'BBB-'.
The loan quality of LBP and DBP is likely to be less sound than
that of
well-managed privately owned banks because of loans extended to
sectors in line
with government mandates and priorities account for about 80% of
their total
loan portfolio. The two banks are majority funded by deposits
from government
and government-related entities, because the banks are wholly
owned by the
government and government agencies are required to place
deposits with
government banks. DBP also has long-term funding from Official
Development
Assistance provided by bilateral and multilateral sources.
The capitalisation of LBP and DBP is likely to remain high
relative to similarly
rated banks, to fulfil their policy-related obligations. Fitch
expects them to
be subject to the regulatory minimum of a core tier 1 capital
ratio of 11%,
including a 2.5% buffer for domestic systemically important
banks (D-SIBs) under
Basel III standards, which will be phased in 2017. LBP's core
tier 1 capital
ratio was 11.6% and DBP's 13.8% at end-2014, and their Fitch
core capital ratio
is estimated at around 14%-15% at end-2014.
KEY RATING DRIVERS -Support Rating (SR) and SRF
The SR of '3' and SRF at 'BB+' reflect Fitch's expectations of
moderate
probability of extraordinary government support available to LBP
and DBP, if
needed. The two banks are 100% owned by the government and they
have
quasi-policy roles. They are also important in the local banking
system - the
regulator is likely to designate LBP and DBP as D-SIBs on
account of their
sizeable share of assets and deposits in the Philippines.
These rating actions do not take into account the possible
merger between LBP
and DBP because it is still subject to various legislative
approvals. The merger
has been proposed to remove their overlapping policy functions,
and improve
operating efficiency and economies of scale with a larger
balance-sheet
capacity.
LBP is mandated to provide financial support for agrarian reform
and grant
credit facilities to the agricultural, low-cost housing, micro
enterprise, SME,
communication and other sectors. DBP is mandated to provide
medium- and
long-term credit facilities for the infrastructure, logistics,
micro enterprise,
SME, and social services sectors, among others.
KEY RATING SENSITIVITIES - VRs, IDRs and National Ratings
The banks' VRs might be pressured if credit losses increase
sharply, leading to
capital impairment, possibly as a result of state-directed
lending or an
unexpected downturn in the operating environment. However, Fitch
sees limited
prospects of this happening while the domestic economy remains
strong and given
the banks' sound loss-absorption capacity. The VRs could be
upgraded over medium
term if their businesses were more commercially driven, and
asset quality risk
was lowered together with sustainable improvement in their
franchises and risk
appetites.
KEY RATING SENSITIVITIES - SRs and SRFs
The SRs and SRFs will be impacted by changes in the government's
ability and
propensity to extend timely support. Should the proposed merger
between DBP and
LBP materialise, Fitch may review the SR and SRF of the
consolidated entity.
KEY RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - Debt Ratings
The senior notes of DBP are rated the same as its Long-Term IDR.
This is because
the notes constitute direct, unsubordinated and senior unsecured
obligations of
the bank, and rank equally with all its other unsecured and
unsubordinated
obligations. Any change in the IDR would affect the issue
ratings.
DBP's legacy perpetual hybrid notes are rated three notches
below its VR,
reflecting the presence of both subordination and going-concern
loss-absorption
mechanisms. The rating of these securities is ultimately
sensitive to a change
in its VR.
LBP does not have any outstanding debt issues to which Fitch
assigned ratings.
FULL LIST OF RATING ACTIONS:
LBP
Long-Term Foreign-Currency IDR affirmed at 'BB+'; Outlook Stable
Short-Term Foreign-Currency IDR assigned at 'B'
Long-Term Local-Currency IDR affirmed at 'BB+'; Outlook Stable
National Long-Term Rating affirmed at 'AA+(phl)'; Outlook Stable
Viability Rating affirmed at 'bb+'
Support Rating affirmed at '3'
Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'BB+'
DBP
Long-Term Foreign-Currency IDR affirmed at 'BB+'; Outlook Stable
Short-Term Foreign-Currency IDR assigned at 'B'
Long-Term Local-Currency IDR affirmed at 'BB+'; Outlook Stable
National Long-Term Rating affirmed at 'AA+(phl)'; Outlook Stable
Viability Rating affirmed at 'bb+'
Support Rating affirmed at '3'
Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'BB+'
Ratings on senior notes affirmed at 'BB+'
Ratings on legacy perpetual callable subordinated hybrid notes
affirmed at 'B+'
Contacts:
Primary Analyst
Mihwa Park
Associate Director
+65 6796 7238
Fitch Ratings Singapore Pte Ltd
6 Temasek Boulevard
#35-05 Suntec Tower Four
Singapore 038986
Secondary Analyst
Elaine Koh
Director
+65 6796 7239
Committee Chairperson
Jonathan Cornish
Managing Director
+852 2263 9901
Media Relations: Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234,
Email:
leslie.tan@fitchratings.com.
