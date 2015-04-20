(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
SINGAPORE/MUMBAI, April 19 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says it expects
Indian property
developers to deleverage meaningfully by end-2016 as the
country's investment
climate improves. The process of reducing leverage stalled in
2014 due to weak
sales and slower cash collections on properties that were sold
towards the end
of 2014 and in early 2015, as developers introduced easy payment
schemes to
stoke demand.
On 9 April 2015, Fitch raised its forecasts for India's GDP
growth to 8% for the
year ending 31 March 2016 (FY16) and 8.3% for FY17, from 7.4% in
FY15. The
agency's expectations of an improving investment climate and
higher GDP growth
are supported by the implementation of the government's
structural reform
agenda, and structurally lower inflation (See "Fitch Affirms
India at 'BBB-';
Outlook Stable", dated 9 April 2015, which is available at
www.fitchratings.com)
.
Domestic property purchases remained weak in 2014 due to high
interest rates and
some political and policy uncertainty in an election year.
Buyers postponed
their purchases, which drove up inventory levels steadily during
the last 12
months.
During this time, most developers responded by introducing easy
payment plans
for certain products. These payment plans typically require 20%
of the property
price to be paid up front and the remainder only paid at the end
of
construction, usually several years later. This has lengthened
cash collection
cycles and contributed to higher leverage. The agency estimates
that around 20%
of the sector's sales over the last two fiscal quarters were
financed by easy
payment plans. The longer cash collection cycle will continue to
weigh on
developers' balance sheets in the near term.
Fitch expects the property development sector to be a key
beneficiary of
reductions in housing loan interest rates by several domestic
banks in April
2015. The rate cuts followed interest rate reductions by the
Reserve Bank of
India aimed at accelerating credit growth.
We expect property developers with a greater exposure to the
middle and lower
income segments to benefit more from lower domestic interest
rates. Developers
with a greater mix of high-income customers, such as Lodha
Developers Private
Limited (Lodha; B+/Stable) and Indiabulls Real Estate Developers
Limited (IBREL;
B+/Stable), will be less impacted because their customers are
less sensitive to
market interest rates.
Lodha's leverage (measured as the ratio of net debt to the sum
of inventory and
land bank net of customer advances) increased to 84% at end-2014
from 77% at
end-March 2014. IBREL's leverage increased to 61%, from 50% over
the same
period. Fitch expects both companies to meaningfully deleverage
by end-2016.
Among other factors that support the ratings of Lodha and IBREL
are their strong
profit margins, which they can narrow, if needed, to churn out
faster sales and
improve liquidity. Lodha's EBITDA margin was 46% and IBREL's 32%
in 2014. Fitch
expects their EBITDA margins to remain healthy through 2016,
even after
factoring in moderate price pressures.
