(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
HONG KONG/SYDNEY/SINGAPORE, April 20 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has
upgraded Pacnet
Limited's Long-Term Foreign-Currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR)
to 'A' from 'B'
and its USD350m 2018 guaranteed senior secured notes to 'A' from
'BB' with
Recovery Rating of 'RR1'. The ratings have been removed from
Rating Watch
Positive (RWP), on which they were placed on 23 December 2014.
The Outlook is
Stable.
The upgrades follow Telstra Corporation Limited's (A/Stable)
announcement on 16
April 2015 that it has completed its acquisition of Pacnet and
intends to repay
Pacnet's debt as soon as practicable.
Fitch has simultaneously withdrawn Pacnet's IDR following the
acquisition and
statement by Telstra that it intends to repay all of Pacnet's
debt. Fitch will
continue to rate Pacnet's notes until they are redeemed, after
which Fitch will
no longer provide ratings or analytical coverage for Pacnet.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The rating on Pacnet's notes is now equalised with Telstra's
rating. We believe
that as Telstra has said it intends to repay Pacnet's debt, the
default risk on
Pacnet's obligations is the same as that of Telstra, leading to
an equalisation
of Pacnet's ratings with those of Telstra.
Telstra's rating is driven by its leading market share in
Australia's fixed-wire
and wireless communications markets; its strong free cash flows
relative to
competitors that allow it to facilitate growth margins for
mobile voice and
broadband; payments related to agreements signed with the
National Broadband
Network Co. (NBN); and the company's conservative capital
management. However,
Telstra's revenue and EBITDA growth will remain in the low
single digits,
reflecting the declining fixed-voice revenues from
fixed-to-mobile substitution.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch's key assumptions within our rating case for Telstra
include:
- Postpaid mobile subscribers' annual growth rate of 3% and
average revenue per
user (ARPU) of 60 cents in the financial year ending 30 June
2015 (FY15)
- Prepaid mobile subscribers' annual growth rate of 5% and ARPU
of 30 cents in
FY15
- Fixed-voice revenues declining by 3% per year and fixed
broadband increasing
by 3% per year
- NBN revenue contribution to total revenue increasing to 3% in
FY15 from 1% in
FY13
- Capex to revenue ratio of 14% in FY15
- Dividend per share of 30 cents in FY15
- Telstra will repay all of Pacnet's senior debt, as it stated
in its release of
16 April 2015.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The rating on Pacnet's notes is equalised with Telstra's rating.
For the ratings
of Telstra, the following sensitivities were outlined by Fitch
in its Rating
Action Commentary of 23 December 2014:
Negative: Future developments that may, individually or
collectively, lead to
negative rating action include:
- Telstra's funds flow from operations-adjusted net leverage
rising above 1.75x
(FY14: 1.8x) on a sustained basis;
- Telstra's free cash flow after dividends turns negative on a
sustained basis.
Positive: Given sector-related risks, a rating upgrade is
unlikely in the medium
term.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Kelvin Ho
Director
+852 2263 9940
Fitch (Hong Kong) Limited
2801, Tower Two, Lippo Centre
89 Queensway, Hong Kong
Secondary Analyst
Nitin Soni
Director
+65 6796 7235
Committee Chairperson
Steve Durose
Managing Director
+61 2 8256 0307
Media Relations: Leni Vu, Sydney, Tel: +61 2 8256 0304, Email:
leni.vu@fitchratings.com; Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263
9935, Email:
wailun.wan@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable criteria, "Corporate Rating Methodology: Including
Short-Term Ratings
and Parent and Subsidiary Linkage", dated 28 May 2014, are
available at
www.fitchratings.com.
Related Research:
Telecommunications: Ratings Navigator Companion, dated 17
November 2014
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Corporate Rating Methodology - Including Short-Term Ratings and
Parent and
Subsidiary Linkage
