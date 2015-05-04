(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, May 04 (Fitch) Slow growth, deteriorating funding
conditions, and
fiscal pressures have led to more pronounced risks facing Latin
America,
according to a new Fitch Ratings report.
'Key test for governments will be to adjust to the new operating
environment,
diversify economies, and implement reforms to gain
competitiveness. Until that
happens, lower growth may be the 'new normal' for the region,'
said Rui J
Pereira, Managing Director and Regional Credit Officer.
In addition to slowing growth and fiscal pressures, risk
aversion has also
increased with weaker issuers facing limited access to
international debt
markets. However, market conditions vary significantly by issuer
profile and the
regional political/economic conditions, with Brazil the most
negatively affected
in recent quarters.
Capital expenditures aimed at growth that hasn't materialized,
together with
slower revenue expansion, has also resulted in rising leverage
for some
corporates in the region. Weakening operating trends coupled
with challenging
financing conditions is likely to pressure regional corporate
ratings over the
short-term.
Political risk has also grown, with several administrations
facing weaker
approval ratings in part due to corruption investigations.
Increasing risks have resulted in downgrades outpacing upgrades
and caused the
percentage of issuers on Negative Outlook to rise. Approximately
18% of Fitch
rated LatAm credits are on Outlook Negative and principally
concentrated in
Brazilian corporates and financial institutions.
Key risk changes from 2014 include:
--China slowdown and lower commodity prices;
--Slowing domestic growth;
--Weakening funding conditions;
--High leverage;
--Geopolitical risk;
--Fiscal challenges and reforms.
For more information, a special report titled 'LatAm Risk Radar'
is available on
the Fitch Ratings web site at www.fitchratings.com.
Contact:
Rui Pereira
Managing Director
+1212-908-0766
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
33 Whitehall Street
New York, NY 10004
Media Relations: Elizabeth Fogerty, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908
0526, Email:
elizabeth.fogerty@fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Risk Radar Latin
America 1Q15
here
