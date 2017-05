(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: UK Health- and Social-Care Dashboard 1H15 here LONDON, May 08 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says in a new report that downside risks remain for UK health and social care operators, following the general election. The re-election of a Conservative-led government is unlikely to have a material impact on the credit quality of the main operators in the UK such as Priory Group, Voyage and Elli Investments, as the risk of Labour's proposed 5% cap on profits for private companies has now fallen away. However, ongoing fee pressure and budget cuts will continue to constrain margins resulting in limited free cash flow margin for weaker operators such as Elli Investments, delaying deleveraging prospects. Within our rating horizon we view Priory Group as having a more robust business model ahead of its peers, followed by Voyage Care, in both cases supported by a strong freehold asset base. The report 'UK Health and Social Care Dashboard 1H15' is available at www.fitchratings.com or by clicking the link above. Contact: Paula Murphy Director +44 20 3530 1718 Fitch Ratings Limited 30 North Colonnade London E14 5GN Paul-Antoine Conti Director +44 20 3530 1292 Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530 1103, Email: peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.