(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
TOKYO, April 24 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Japan-based
Asahi Mutual Life
Insurance Co.'s (Asahi Life) Insurer Financial Strength (IFS)
rating at 'BB'.
The Outlook is Positive.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The IFS rating reflects Asahi Life's steadily improving but
still-weak capital
adequacy compared with its peers' as well as its resilient
insurance
underwriting, supported by the company's strategic focus on the
profitable third
(health) sector. This is partly offset by moderately shrinking -
but still
sizeable - negative spread burden, which will continue to hurt
the financial
performance of the company.
Asahi Life's capital adequacy and financial leverage continue to
improve, which
underpin the Positive Outlook on the IFS rating. Its statutory
solvency margin
ratio (SMR) rose to 638.9% at end-December 2014 from 569.0% at
end-March 2014,
mainly due to its increased unrealised gains on securities and
its accumulated
capitalisation and reserves. Also, the company's financial
leverage declined to
41.6% at end-December 2014 from 46.9% at end-March 2014, thanks
to its
strengthened capitalisation.
The company's insurance underwriting business has been stable
due to its
effective focus on the more profitable third sector. Annual
premiums of in-force
policies in this segment increased by 1.4% during the first nine
months in the
financial year ended March 2015 (FYE15), partly due to the
effective sales
promotions via non-traditional agencies channels. Fitch believes
that the
company's efforts in marketing third-sector products via several
non-traditional
channels, including banks, are likely to further enhance its
strength in this
segment.
Nevertheless, in comparison with its peers' average SMR of more
than 900%, Asahi
Life's capital position is weak. In addition, Asahi Life's
negative spread
burden of JPY71.1bn in FYE14 (FYE13: JPY80.3bn) is large and
continues to offset
gains from better-than-projected mortality and morbidity rates.
However, Fitch
expects Asahi Life's negative spread burden to shrink as a
consequence of
gradually declining average guaranteed yields over the medium
term.
Asahi Life is the seventh-largest traditional domestic life
insurer in Japan
with a 3% market share by value of policies in force at
end-March 2014.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Key rating triggers for an upgrade include: a further
strengthening of
capitalisation, particularly if the SMR remains well above 400%;
further
improvement in Fitch's internal capitalisation measure; a
decline in financial
leverage (with kikin treated as debt) to below 45%, on a
sustained basis; and
maintenance of the good quality of its capital through the
restructuring of its
capitalisation. Growth in the company's third-sector business
and reduction in
the surrender and lapse rates of its death protection products
would also be
viewed positively by Fitch.
Key rating triggers for a downgrade include: material erosion of
capitalisation,
specifically, a decline in the SMR to below 300% or
deterioration in Fitch's
internal capitalisation measure on a sustained basis.
Significant deterioration
in profitability would also put the rating under pressure.
Contacts:
Primary Analyst
Teruki Morinaga
Director
+81 3 3288 2781
Fitch Rating Japan Limited
Kojimachi Crystal City East Wing 3F
4-8 Kojimachi, Chiyoda-ku Tokyo 102-0083
Secondary Analyst
Akane Nishizaki
Associate Director
+852 2263 9942
Committee Chairperson
Jeffery Liew
Senior Director
+852 2263 9939
Media Relations: Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935,
Email:
wailun.wan@fitchratings.com.
