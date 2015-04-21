(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, April 21 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says Royal KPN N.V.'s
(BBB-/Stable)
announced sale of its Belgian mobile subsidiary BASE Company to
Telenet N.V.
(B+/Stable) for EUR 1.325bn will increase financial flexibility
for Royal KPN
and strengthen Telenet's operating profile.
Fitch does not envisage a significant change in the competitive
dynamics of the
Belgian telecoms market as a result of the transaction in the
short- to
medium-term.
The acquisition of BASE will increase the diversification of
Telenet's own
network ownership and the economics of its converged product
offerings. Telenet
already currently provides mobile services through a mobile
virtual network
operator (MVNO) agreement with rival mobile operator Mobistar
and has a
standalone market share of 7%. The combination with BASE will
give Telenet a
combined market share of approximately 30% and hedge the group
for growth in
mobile data services, which could have been more costly to
provide and
restrictive via an MVNO agreement.
Telenet intends to finance the acquisition through a combination
of EUR 1bn of
new debt and existing liquidity. This will see Telenet's 2014
proforma
net-leverage increase to 4.45x from 3.7x; however, the company
has strong
cashflow generation and assuming a disciplined approach to
balance sheet
management it will be able to reduce this within a 12- to-18
month period to
sustain its current rating.
Telenet envisages run-rate opex and capex-related synergies of
approximately
EUR150m annually with one-off investment and integration costs
of EUR 240m.
Telenet should be able to manage the execution risks well given
they are driven
by mobile traffic migration onto BASE's network from its MVNO
operations,
network, IT, marketing and overlapping activities. Potential
revenue synergies
could be limited, however, given a potentially high degree of
overlap in the
customer base with both company's strengths derived from the
Flanders region of
Belgium.
The divestment of BASE will not have a significant impact on
KPN's operating
profile which is predominantly driven by the company's domestic
operations. BASE
contributes 5% to group EBITDA. Depending on the company's
future shareholder
remuneration policy, the sale of BASE improves KPN's financial
flexibility with
funds from operations adjusted net leverage improving by up to
0.3x, assuming
100% of the sale proceeds are retained.
Contacts:
Tajesh Tailor
Director
Corporates
+44 20 3530 1726
Alexander Cherepovitsyn, CFA
Analyst
Corporates
+44 20 3530 1755
Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530
1103, Email:
peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com.
