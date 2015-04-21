(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, April 21 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned UK-based
Moto Ventures
Limited a final Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of 'B'
with a Stable
Outlook. Fitch has also assigned Moto Finance Plc's GBP175m
senior secured
fixed- rate notes due 2020 a final rating of 'B+'/'RR3'. The
proceeds of the
bond issue were used to refinance Moto's outstanding bonds of
GBP176m due 2017.
The 'B' IDR reflects the balance of Moto's leadership in the UK
motorway service
area (MSA) market despite weak financial metrics. Moto benefits
from stable cash
flow generation and a regulated operating environment with
limited competition,
translating into a protected sector. The rating also reflects
the company's
demonstrated ability in renegotiating contracts with high street
brands (i.e.
M&S, BP, BK & WH Smiths) and its pricing flexibility.
The IDR is constrained by the high financial leverage, along
with weak coverage
ratios and high fixed costs. Future growth largely depends on a
number of
related exogenous factors, including traffic and GDP growth, in
addition to
on-going capital expenditure focused on site improvements rather
than on
acquisitions. The possibility of a high dividend payout
(although subject to
lock-up mechanisms and covenants) reflects a rather aggressive
financial policy
leading to flat to mildly rising leverage over time, based on
Fitch's own
projections.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Leading UK MSA Operator
Moto commands a market share of 36%, compared with its two
closest competitors
Roadchef and Welcome Break. It operates in a largely mature
sector with an
oligopolistic structure. High barriers to entry, coupled with
high start-up
costs and long lead times in obtaining planning permission for
new MSAs, mean
that existing operators hold largely unchanging market shares.
This is an
important supporting factor for the ratings.
Regulated Operating Environment
The MSA sector in the UK is highly regulated, with the majority
of regulations
governing the establishment of new locations. The minimum
stipulations include
24-hour access to certain goods and services such as fuel,
drink, restroom and
free parking for two hours, all of which limit the entry of new
participants.
Recent regulatory changes have resulted in an increased range of
retail offers
and commercial opportunities including alcohol for both off- and
on-sale; the
removal of retail and gaming area square footage restriction;
removal of minimum
distance restriction and the increase of alternative-use
opportunities,
providing there is no increase in net overall traffic. These
recent changes have
brought about increased commercial opportunities for MSAs within
the framework.
Large Proportion of Freehold Sites
Moto has the greatest number of freehold sites (21) among the
top three
operators. Of the remaining 32 sites, four are long-leasehold
sites. The
freehold and long-leasehold sites together represent
approximately 60% of
EBITDA. It has another 28 short leasehold sites, with 10 at
peppercorn rents.
The structure of the asset portfolio gives Moto largely limited
exposure to rent
increases. Moto's asset base also underpins expected recoveries
for creditors in
the event of default.
Strong Cash-flow Generation
The primary uses of cash are interest payments, followed by
capex. Working
capital needs are minimal given the nature of the business.
Funds from
operations (FFO) generation has been strong over the last three
years, and is
forecast to remain robust over the next two to three years.
A non-amortising, back-loaded bullet debt structure also helps
preserve cash in
the business. However, we do not expect the cash balance to
build with earnings
growth as dividends are expected to be paid, starting in 2016.
Dividend payments
will create a negative free cash flow profile in an otherwise
cash-generative
business model.
Vulnerability to Macroeconomic Factors
Although Moto's performance over the economic downturn in the UK
was largely
stable, the company remains vulnerable to discretionary spend
and traffic
volumes. These elements in turn are affected by the prevailing
economic
environment, in particular, GDP growth. In addition, average
transaction value
remains low (GBP5.50) in MSAs, and the offerings tend to be
homogenous among the
top three operators.
Slow Deleveraging; Limited Growth Potential
The UK motorway network is mature, and despite the recent
loosening of
regulation governing MSAs, there are only a few potential sites
for new MSAs.
Recent operating performance (FY14) has shown that price
increases across the
catering portfolio, coupled with new Greggs outlets (and
continued M&S
roll-outs) have resulted in EBITDA growth over the prior year.
Contractually
required capex (funded through drawdowns on the capex facility)
is likely to
increase leverage unless earnings growth outpaces.
Above-average Recovery Prospects
In line with the going concern restructuring approach under the
bespoke recovery
analysis, we expect above-average recoveries for bondholders in
case of default.
This reflects Moto's fairly low earnings volatility, high market
share compared
with key competitors and reasonable asset quality, given the
location of the
MSAs across the strategic road network. This is reflected in
Fitch's assumptions
by way of a moderate discount to the most recent EBITDA (15%)
and high
distressed EV/EBITDA multiple of 7.5x relative to pure retail or
gaming credits,
which are subject to structurally strong competition and other
secular
challenges such as online channel investments etc.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch's expectations are based on the agency's internally
produced, conservative
rating case forecasts. They do not represent the forecasts of
rated issuers
individually or in aggregate. Key Fitch forecast assumptions
include:
-Revenue CAGR (excluding fuel) of 3% (2015-2018)
-EBITDA margin (excluding fuel) remaining stable at 19% over the
same period
-Capex and dividend payouts as per management guidance
-FFO adjusted gross leverage increasing towards 6.8x by end-2017
from 6.4x
(end-2015), driven by capex drawdowns combined with slow earning
growth
-Liquidity remaining satisfactory throughout the rating horizon
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Positive: Future developments that could lead to positive rating
actions include
-Decline in FFO adjusted gross leverage to 6.0x or below on a
sustained basis
and
-FFO fixed charge cover trending towards 2.0x
-Positive and sustained free cash flow (FCF) generation
supported by steady
profitability
Negative: Future developments that could lead to negative rating
actions include
-Increase in FFO adjusted gross leverage above 7.0x on a
sustained basis
-FFO fixed charge cover sustained below 1.5x
-Evidence of an increasingly aggressive financial policy
-Adverse change in fuel contract terms such that cash margin
flexibility is lost
LIQUIDITY AND DEBT STRUCTURE
The new capital structure includes senior secured bank debt and
a senior secured
second lien high-yield bond. With its new bond and bank
facilities, Moto will
face manageable refinancing risk, with its debt maturities
extended to 2020.
Liquidity remains adequate with strong FCF generation, access to
an RCF of
GBP10m and a capex facility. The non-amortising profile of the
loans coupled
with the bullet maturity of the bond will help preserve cash in
the business.
The main uses of cash are interest payments and capex, given low
inherent
working capital movements. We expect dividend distributions to
take place from
2016 onwards. Factoring in such dividend payouts, Fitch
estimates the company
would maintain reasonable cash balances, although post-dividend
FCF is expected
to turn negative through the forecast period.
