CHICAGO, April 27 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned first time
ratings to JB y
Compania, S.A. de C.V. (JB) with an initial long-term foreign
and local currency
Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) of 'BBB'. The Rating Outlook is
Stable.
In addition, Fitch has assigned a 'BBB(EXP)' long-term rating to
the company's
proposed senior unsecured debt issuance of up to USD500 million
with a 10-year
bullet maturity. The proceeds from the issuance will be used
mainly to refinance
the company's existing indebtedness and related costs.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
JB's ratings reflect its solid operating profile backed by
strong brand
recognition of Jose Cuervo tequila, the integration across the
supply chain for
tequila production, as well as the relatively stable dynamics of
the spirits
industry, which is less subject to economic downturns. These
factors have
contributed to the group's strong free cash flow (FCF)
generation and have
resulted in a conservative capital structure with a sound
liquidity profile.
Negatively, the ratings are constrained by the significant
product concentration
in tequila which represents more than 70% of the overall sales
volume, and the
exposure to the volatility of prices of its main raw materials
such as oil and
sugar.
Leading Market Position; Strong Brand Recognition
JB boasts a strong market position driven by its flagship brand
Jose Cuervo
tequila, the No.1 tequila in the world by sales/volume. JB's
subsidiaries grow,
produce, bottle and sell Jose Cuervo brand tequila (among
others). Jose Cuervo
has the leading position in the U.S. premium segment with a 66%
market share in
terms of volume and a 29% market share in the rest of the world
(excluding
Mexico). JB is also the second largest distributor of spirits
and liqueurs in
Mexico in terms of volume and value after Diageo and Pernod. JB
has the No.1 or
No.2 position in every formal price segment in which it
competes.
Conservative Capital Structure
Fitch expects leverage to approach 2.0x following the
debt-funded acquisition of
Bushmills Irish Whiskey (Bushmills) for USD404 million in
February 2015. With
the proposed issuance of USD500 million due in 2025, Fitch
estimates JB's gross
and net leverage to have reached 1.7x and 0.9x, respectively.
These ratios are
low for the rating category. With the incorporation of Bushmills
these ratios
should decline slightly to about 1.5x and 0.8x, respectively, in
the next 18 to
24 months. JB's proposed bond will be the group's only debt and
will be
guaranteed by the majority of its subsidiaries.
Solid Operating Profile
Fitch believes that the sale of JB's equity stake in tequila Don
Julio and early
termination of the Smirnoff distribution agreement in Mexico
will not have a
significant impact on JB's profits as the consolidation of
Bushmills is expected
to have a net positive impact of 333,000 cases. Bushmills is the
third most
popular Irish whiskey worldwide in terms of volume and the
second in the U.S. As
of June 30, 2014, Bushmills sold 809 thousand nine-liter cases.
A subsidiary of
JB sold its 50% equity interest in Don Julio to Diageo in
February 2015 as
partial consideration for Bushmills. Don Julio had been a joint
venture between
the two companies since 2003. As part of the sale, both parties
agreed to early
terminate the distribution of Smirnoff in Mexico in November
2014. The net
effect of these transactions was a payment to Diageo of USD404
million.
The group's operating profile is further supported by the return
of the Jose
Cuervo brand back to JB after the end of a distribution
agreement with Diageo in
June 2013; this led to an increase in sales and EBITDA in 2013
of 15% to USD715
million and 23% to USD198 million, respectively. As of Dec. 31,
2014, the group
had sales of USD845 million and EBITDA of USD290 million. JB's
EBITDA margin has
steadily improved to 34% at YE 2014 from 26% in 2012.
Strong Liquidity and FCF Generation
JB's liquidity profile is strong as its USD226 million of cash
and equivalents
fully covered its total debt of USD68 million as of Dec. 31,
2014. The company's
liquidity position is further supported by its strong FCF
generation, which was
USD128 million in 2014. Fitch expects JB to continue to report
FCF margins in
the mid-single digits for the next three years as a result of
lower capex and
stable dividend payments.
Product Concentration in Tequila
JB's high concentration of earnings from tequila which
represents approximately
72% of sales volume as of Dec. 31, 2014, plays the largest role
in limiting the
company's ratings to the 'BBB' category. Tequila will represent
about 68% of
JB's total sales volume post-Bushmills consolidation, and
whiskey will
contribute 6%. Positively, the acquisition will provide
opportunities to
leverage both brands to strengthen the group's footprint.
Bushmills' key markets
are the U.S. and Canada (29% of revenue), Eastern Europe (23%),
Western Europe
(18%), and the U.K./Ireland (15%).
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch's key assumptions within the rating case for the issuer
include:
--An exchange rate of MXN14.5/USD;
--EBITDA generation converging to the USD320 million/year level
in the
near/medium term;
--Capex of around USD33 million in 2015, with average capex of
USD25 million per
year for the next three years;
--Fixed dividend payments of USD65 million per year;
--Post-issuance, gross leverage slowly declining to 1.5x and net
leverage to
below 0.5x.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The most likely cause of a downgrade would be a management
decision toward a
weaker capital structure. A sustained deterioration in
performance or a large
debt-financed acquisition that significantly increases net
leverage to above
2.0x would also lead to a negative rating action. A positive
rating action is
not likely in the near- to medium-term.
