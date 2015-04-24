(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
HONG KONG/SHANGHAI/SINGAPORE, April 23 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has
assigned South
Korea-based Shinsegae Inc.'s (Shinsegae) proposed US dollar
guaranteed
subordinated notes an expected 'A(EXP)' rating.
The rating reflects the credit enhancement provided to investors
by the
guarantee from Kookmin Bank. Fitch considers the first call date
when the
guarantee would terminate as the effective maturity date of the
securities.
The final rating is contingent upon the receipt of final
documentation and legal
opinions conforming to information already received.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Kookmin Bank as Guarantor: The rating reflects the unconditional
and irrevocable
guarantee from Kookmin Bank (A/Stable). The note is rated at the
same level as
Kookmin Bank's Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) as its
guarantee makes the
notes the bank's direct, general, unsubordinated and
unconditional obligations,
which will rank at least pari passu with all other present and
future
unsubordinated and unsecured obligations of Kookmin Bank.
Effective Maturity Date: Fitch views the first call date as the
effective
maturity date. According to the terms of the notes, unless the
notes have been
fully redeemed before the first call date in 2020, the first
call date would be
the date when the guarantee would no longer be effective.
Fitch assumes all bond holders will execute the "No Call Put
Right" of the notes
on the first call date due to the termination of guarantee. The
"No Call Put
Right" states that if the issuer elects not to redeem the notes
on the first
call date, each holder has the right to sell the note in whole
to the guarantor.
Shinsegae's Credit Not Considered: Shinsegae's standalone credit
strength is not
a consideration in the instrument rating as the guarantee
remains in force even
if Shinsegae is declared bankrupt.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Since the rating on the credit enhanced bonds is based solely on
Kookmin Bank's
guarantee, any change in Fitch's assessment of Kookmin Bank's
ratings will
result in an equivalent change in the rating of this bond.
For the ratings of Kookmin Bank, the following sensitivities
were outlined by
Fitch in its Rating Action Commentary dated 2 June 2014:
- Kookmin's IDRs are driven by its Viability Rating (VR), which
is underpinned
by its substantial domestic retail operations, sound loan
quality and strong
capitalisation.
- A sustainable, significant improvement in Kookmin's
foreign-currency
funding/liquidity profile may result in positive rating action
on its VR.
However, such prospects are remote, considering the challenging
business
environment and the fact that Korean households are unlikely to
own significant
amounts of foreign currency.
- Negative rating action on the bank's VR could result from an
increase in risk
appetite, including rapid growth or weakened loan quality,
leading to erosion of
its capitalisation. However, Fitch does not expect the quality
of Kookmin's
loans to weaken substantially in the foreseeable future.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Jenny W Huang
Associate Director
+852 2263 9922
Fitch (Hong Kong) Limited
2801, Two Lippo Centre
89 Queensway, Hong Kong
Secondary Analyst
Dawson Ding
Associate Analyst
+86 21 5097 3015
Committee Chairperson
Kalai Pillay
Senior Director
+65 6796 7221
Media Relations: Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935,
Email:
wailun.wan@fitchratings.com.
