(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
MOSCOW/MILAN/LONDON, April 29 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed
KazAgro
National Managing Holding JSC's (KazAgro) Long-term foreign
currency Issuer
Default Rating (IDR) at 'BBB' and its Long-term local currency
IDR at 'BBB+'.
The agency has also affirmed KazAgro's Short-term foreign
currency IDR at 'F3'.
The Outlooks for the Long-term ratings are Stable.
Fitch has also affirmed KazAgro's outstanding senior unsecured
eurobonds at
Long-term foreign currency rating 'BBB' and domestic bonds at
Long-term local
currency rating 'BBB+'.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The affirmation reflects KazAgro's 100% state ownership, its
strategic
importance as a conduit of state policy to support the national
agricultural
sector, and hence a high probability of timely potential support
from the
sovereign, in case of need. Fitch used its public sector
entities methodology
and applied a top-down approach in its analysis of KazAgro and
applied a one
notch rating differential from Kazakhstan's ratings
(BBB+/A-/Stable).
As Fitch previously noted, a reduction in state-originated
funding to less than
50% of KazAgro's total funding would lead to a widening of the
rating
differential between the company and the sovereign to two
notches. According to
interim financial information market funding as a share of
KazAgro group's
funding structure was 46% in 1Q15, down from 49% in May 2014.
Fitch expects KazAgro to maintain state-originated funding at a
majority share
of more than 50% in 2015-2016. To this end, KazAgro is likely to
issue up to
KZT80bn domestic bonds (of which KZT20bn were issued in February
2015) this
year.
Additionally, KazAgro could be supported by capital injections
from the state.
In May 2014 the government injected KZT20bn into KazAgro's
equity to cover the
company's loss stemming from a depreciation of tenge in February
2014.
KazAgro group's debt stock in 2014 comprised 38% bonds and loans
denominated in
euro and US dollars, exposing the company to forex risks in
light of increased
pressure on tenge. In its base case Fitch assumes that forex
risk is likely to
be partially mitigated by gradual replacement of KazAgro's
maturing external
debt with domestically originated debt. In 1Q15 KazaAgro repaid
foreign
currency loans totalling USD200m.
Fitch assesses KazAgro group's liquidity position as
satisfactory with KZT90bn
cash by end-2014, or 15% of outstanding debt. For 2015 KazAgro
plans to
formalise its sinking fund provision, which will gradually
accumulate forex
reserves for future repayments.
In Fitch's view KazaAgro's mandate as a government agent in
implementing the
state's agricultural policy will remain intact in the medium
term. Agriculture
remains strategically important to the state; it contributed
4.3% to the
nation's gross domestic product (GDP) in 2014 and employed about
21% of the
country's labour force.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Positive rating action may result from evidence of more
formalised state
support, including an explicit government guarantee on KazAgro's
debt. An
upgrade of the Republic of Kazakhstan could also trigger a
positive rating
action.
Negative rating action could be triggered if market debt becomes
the major
funding source for KazAgro on a sustained basis, signalling a
long-term shift in
the company's financing approach. A negative rating action on
the Republic of
Kazakhstan would also be reflected in KazAgro's ratings.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Konstantin Anglichanov
Director
Fitch Ratings CIS Ltd
26 Valovaya Street
Moscow, 125047
+7 495 956 9994
Secondary Analyst
Behruz Ismailov
Associate Director
+7 495 956 9980
Committee Chairperson
Raffaele Carnevale
Senior Director
+39 02 87 90 87 203
Media Relations: Julia Belskaya von Tell, Moscow, Tel: +7 495
956 9908, Email:
julia.belskayavontell@fitchratings.com; Peter Fitzpatrick,
London, Tel: +44 20
3530 1103, Email: peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com.
Applicable criteria, 'Tax-Supported Rating Criteria', dated 14
August 2012 and
'Rating of Public Sector Entities outside the United States',
dated 26 February
2015, are available at www.fitchratings.com.
