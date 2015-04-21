(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
SAN SALVADOR/NEW YORK, April 21 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings assigns
Bantrab Capital
Notes Trust's (BCNT) upcoming 10-year USD subordinated loan
participation notes
(the notes) a long-term foreign currency rating of 'B+ (exp)'.
The final rating
is contingent upon the receipt of final documents conforming to
information
already received.
The notes will be issued for an amount to be determined (up to
USD100 million)
and will be secured by BCNT's sole asset, a 100% participation
in and to a
subordinated loan (the loan) from Deutsche Bank to Banco de los
Trabajadores
(Bantrab). As part of the transaction, Deutsche Bank will
transfer its rights on
the loan to BCNT which will in turn pledge the loan rights to
the indenture
trustee (The Deutsche Bank Trust Company Americas) as collateral
for the notes;
thus, in Fitch's opinion, the notes attain Bantrab's Viability
Rating (VR),
notched for subordination.
The notes will mirror all the conditions of the loan. Principal
under the notes
will mature in 10 years, and interest payments will be made
semi-annually while
capital will be paid at maturity of the loan. The notes will
carry a fixed
interest rate to be set at the time of issuance. The loan will
be recognized by
Guatemala's regulator as Tier II capital for regulatory capital
purposes.
Given the securities have no discretion to cancel payments and
no conversion to
'first loss' capital before, in Fitch's opinion, the bank
becomes non-viable,
Fitch has assigned no equity credit.
The expected rating of the notes is one notch below Bantrab's VR
of 'bb-'. The
notching for loss severity reflects the notes' subordinated
status, and the fact
that they effectively rank junior to all Bantrab's present and
future senior
indebtedness, pari passu with all other unsecured subordinated
debt and senior
to Bantrab's capital. No additional notching is given for
non-performance risk
given the absence of gone-concern loss-absorption features.
Bantrab will use the net proceeds of the loan for funding the
expansion of its
loan portfolio.
Bantrab's long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) is driven by its
intrinsic
creditworthiness, as reflected in its VR. The VR reflects
Bantrab's moderate
franchise, sound and recurring profitability driven by ample
margins and good
asset quality. The rating also considers the bank's
concentration in the public
sector, rapid loan growth and pressured capitalization.
Bantrab's support rating and support rating floor of '5' and
'NF', respectively,
indicate that, although possible, external support cannot be
relied upon, given
the currently low state ownership and limited systematic
importance.
RATINGS SENSITIVITIES
Changes in the notes' rating are contingent upon rating actions
for Bantrab.
BANTRAB'S PROFILE
Bantrab was established in Guatemala in 1965 with an initial
equity investment
of Qtlz. 500,000 from the Central Government of Guatemala. The
bank is mainly
retail oriented and focuses its services on consumption loans to
low-middle-income employees. Bantrab is currently the
fifth-largest bank in
Guatemala in terms of assets and deposits (5.9% and 6.1%,
respectively, as of
YE2014) and has traditionally provided its services through an
ample network of
branches, covering most parts of the country. It is supported by
a workforce of
3,400 employees.
Fitch currently rates Bantrab as follows:
--Foreign currency long-term IDR 'BB-'; Outlook Stable;
--Foreign currency short-term IDR 'B';
--Local currency long-term IDR 'BB-'; Outlook Stable;
--Local currency short-term IDR 'B';
--Viability Rating (VR) 'bb-';
--Support rating '5';
--Support rating floor 'NF'.
--Long-term national rating at 'A(gtm)'; Outlook Stable;
--Short-term national rating at 'F1(gtm)'.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Mark Narron
Director
+1 212 612 7898
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
33 Whitehall Street,
New York, NY 10004.
Secondary Analyst
Dario Sanchez
Associate Director
+503 2516-6608
Edificio Plaza Cristal, 3 Nivel
79 Av. Sur y Calle Cuscatlan
San Salvador, El Salvador
Theresa Paiz
Committee Chairperson
Senior Director
+1-212-908-0534
Media Relations: Elizabeth Fogerty, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908
0526, Email:
elizabeth.fogerty@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
--'Global Bank Rating Criteria' (Mar. 20, 2015);
--'Banco de los Trabajadores' (Jul. 01, 2014).
