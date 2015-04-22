(The following statement was released by the rating agency) COLOMBO, April 22 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings Lanka has assigned DFCC Vardhana Bank PLC's (DVB; AA-(lka)/Stable) proposed Basel II-compliant senior debentures of up to LKR3bn an expected National Long-Term Rating of 'AA-(lka)(EXP)' and proposed Basel II-compliant subordinated debentures of up to LKR2bn an expected National Long-Term Rating of 'A+(lka)(EXP)'. The debentures, which will have a tenor of five years and carry fixed coupons, will be listed on the Colombo Stock Exchange. DVB expects to use the proceeds to reduce asset and liability maturity mismatches. The final rating is subject to the receipt of final documentation conforming to information already received. KEY RATING DRIVERS The proposed senior debentures are rated at the same level as DVB's National Long-Term Rating in accordance with Fitch's criteria as they constitute unsecured and unsubordinated obligations of the bank. The proposed subordinated debentures are rated one notch below DVB's National Long-Term Ratings to reflect the subordination to senior unsecured creditors. Fitch has equalised DVB's rating with that of its 99% parent DFCC Bank PLC (DFCC; 'AA-(lka)') as it considers DVB core to DFCC. DVB accounts for 50% of consolidated assets and the two banks' operations and management are highly integrated. The ratings capture DFCC's strong consolidated profitability and capitalisation, which are offset by rapid growth in commercial banking via DVB. RATING SENSITIVITIES The rating on the proposed debentures will move in tandem with DVB's National Long-Term Ratings. DVB's ratings will move in tandem with DFCC's ratings. In addition they are also sensitive to changes in DVB's strategic importance to DFCC. The consolidation of DFCC's franchise alongside its ability to sustain strong credit metrics could result in an upgrade of DFCC's ratings. DFCC's rating could be downgraded if there is a sustained and substantial increase in risk appetite that could materially weaken its strong capital position. A full list of ratings is as follows: DVB: National Long-Term Rating: 'AA-(lka)', Outlook Stable Subordinated debentures: 'A+(lka)' Proposed subordinated debentures: 'A+(lka)(EXP)' Proposed senior debentures: 'AA-(lka)(EXP)' Contacts: Primary Analyst Rukshana Thalgodapitiya Vice President +94 1 1254 1900 Fitch Ratings Lanka Limited Level 15-04, East Tower, World Trade Center Colombo 01, Sri Lanka Secondary Analyst Jeewanthi Malagala Analyst +94 1 1254 1900 Committee Chairperson Sabine Bauer Senior Director +852 2263 9966 Media Relations: Bindu Menon, Mumbai, Tel: +91 22 4000 1727, Email: bindu.menon@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com DFCC has a 1.79% equity stake in Fitch Ratings Lanka Ltd. No shareholder other than Fitch, Inc. is involved in the day-to-day rating operations of, or credit reviews undertaken by, Fitch Ratings Lanka Ltd. Note to editors: Fitch's National ratings provide a relative measure of creditworthiness for rated entities in countries with relatively low international sovereign ratings and where there is demand for such ratings. The best risk within a country is rated 'AAA' and other credits are rated only relative to this risk. National ratings are designed for use mainly by local investors in local markets and are signified by the addition of an identifier for the country concerned, such as 'AAA(lka)' for National ratings in Sri Lanka. Specific letter grades are not therefore internationally comparable. Applicable criteria, "Global Bank Rating Criteria", dated 20 March 2015, "National Scale Ratings Criteria", dated 30 October 2013 and "Evaluating Corporate Governance", dated 12 December 2012 are available at www.fitchratings.com. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Global Bank Rating Criteria here National Scale Ratings Criteria here Evaluating Corporate Governance here Additional Disclosure Solicitation Status here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.