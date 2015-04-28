(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Viking Tour 2015 - Ask The Audience here LONDON, April 28 (Fitch) According to delegates at Fitch Ratings' recent 'Viking Tour', 64% see the European Central Bank's EUR1.1trn quantitative easing (QE) programme as the key driver to credit market performance this year. In contrast, only a minority saw fundamentals (4%), economic growth (16%) or geopolitics (16%) as a key driver. "These results underline how QE will further intensify investors' search for yield. With the programme expected to create a shortage of government bonds and an increasing amount of these already yielding negative, investors are instead now piling into corporate bonds," said Monica Insoll, Managing Director, Credit Market Research, Fitch Ratings. Between April 14 and 17, Fitch's annual 'Viking Tour' visited Oslo, Copenhagen, Stockholm and Helsinki. The tour was attended by 240 delegates including bankers, issuers, and investors. When asked about expectations for the eurozone this year, 54% of delegates saw economic recovery while only 7% felt there would be a renewed crisis, with the remaining 39% expecting economic stagnation. Delegates had more mixed views on what will significantly affect the risks for EU banks' senior unsecured creditors over the next 18 months. In Oslo and Copenhagen, an average of 44% said that the new resolution agenda will make losses for bank creditors more likely, while a median 43% of delegates in Stockholm and Helsinki believed that banks are becoming intrinsically stronger, more than offsetting negative pressures from reducing state support. "Viking Tour 2015 Credit Conference April 2015 - Ask the Audience Poll" is available at www.fitchratings.com or via the link above. Contacts: Monica Insoll Managing Director Credit Market Research London +44 20 3530 1060 Alex Muscatelli Director Sovereigns +44 20 3530 1695 Jens Hallen Senior Director Banks +44 20 3530 1326 Media Relations: Rose Millburn, London, Tel: +44 207 530 1741, Email: rose.millburn@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com. ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.