(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
MILAN/PARIS/LONDON, April 24 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed
the Italian City
of Turin's Long-term foreign and local currency Issuer Default
Ratings (IDR) at
'BBB' and its Short-term foreign currency IDR at 'F3'. The
Outlook is Stable.
The rating action affects Turin's senior unsecured debt,
including a bond of
nominal EUR355m at issue (XS0373247104), as well as future
senior unsecured
borrowings.
The affirmation reflects Fitch's expectations that the city will
maintain sound
operating performance in the medium term, mainly due to its
tight cost control
amid rigid revenue. Fitch also expects the stock of debt to
remain around 2.6x
operating revenue in the medium term.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Debt: In line with our projections, Turin's stock of debt
accounted for EUR3.4bn
at end-2014, or about 260% of operating revenue, as calculated
by Fitch, which
included cumulated EUR450m borrowings from Cassa Depositi e
Prestiti (CDP:
BBB+/Stable) in 2013-2014 to pay down commercial liabilities.
The debt is netted
of about EUR100m loans subsidised by the national government and
about EUR76m
short-term debt to overcome delayed taxes inflows. Fitch does
not expect the
stock of debt to grow significantly in the medium term, so that
new borrowings
would eventually match principal repayment with a
debt-to-current balance of
around 40 years in 2015-2016.
Fiscal Performance: According to preliminary, unadjusted
figures, Turin posted
an operating margin close to 20% in 2014, somewhat higher than
Fitch's
expectations of 15% in 2014-2016, which continue to factor-in
expected
curtailments in transfers from the national government. A
purported reform of
municipal revenue from 2016, by merging the property and PIT
surcharge into a
new tax, could provide tax-raising leeway. However, Turin's
budget remains
rigid, as tax hikes may be difficult to implement given a
sluggish local economy
and relatively weak tax and fee collection rates close to 90%
(operating
receivables on average at EUR1bn in 2010-2014).
Economy: Despite a stagnating local economy in 2014, Fitch
forecasts GDP will
grow about 0.5% in 2015, on the back of strengthening industrial
production
fuelled by export growth (4.4% in 2014). However, with the
unemployment rate
remaining around 13% Fitch believes it could be challenging to
improve tax
collection rates and therefore operating cash flow generation.
Management: We believe Turin has modest provisions for doubtful
receivables, in
light of only a small official fund balance surplus of EUR25m,
or 1.5% of
operating revenues, earmarked to cover difficult-to-collect
taxes and fees. In
view of Turin's rigid budget, Fitch expects the city to maintain
its tight grip
on spending, which fell by 3% in 2011 - 2014.
Institutional Framework: Fitch considers inter-governmental
relations as neutral
for Turin. The city remains exposed to the national policy of
cutting down
deficit and debt, while upcoming local taxes will raise the
financial autonomy
of cities, such as Turin, making them less dependent on national
subsidies. In
the meantime timely payment of debt service remains somewhat
reliant on
preferential payments allowed by Italian legislation given
Turin's tight
liquidity
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Turin's ratings could be downgraded if the operating margin
weakens towards 10%,
and if overall long- term debt, including advances to pay
commercial
liabilities, continues to climb above EUR3.5bn.
Turin's ratings could be upgraded if the city manages to reduce
its financial
and commercial debt stock on a sustained basis, with the debt-to
current balance
ratio trending towards 25 years.
Contacts:
Primary Analyst
Federica Bardelli
Analyst
+39 02 87 90 87 261
Fitch Italia - Societa Italiana per il Rating S.p.A.
Via Morigi, 6
20123 Milan
Secondary Analyst
Raffaele Carnevale
Senior Director
+39 02 87 90 87 203
Committee Chairperson
Christophe Parisot
Managing Director
+33 1 44 29 91 34
Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530
1103, Email:
peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable criteria 'Tax-Supported Rating Criteria' dated 14
August 2012 and
'International Local and Regional Governments Rating Criteria'
dated 23 April
2014, are available at www.fitchratings.com
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Tax-Supported Rating Criteria
here
International Local and Regional Governments Rating Criteria -
Outside the
United States
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.