MILAN/PARIS/LONDON, April 24 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed
the City of
Milan's Long-term foreign and local currency Issuer Default
Ratings (IDR) at
'BBB+' and its Short-term foreign currency IDR at 'F2'. The
Outlook is Stable.
The affirmation reflects Fitch's expectations that the city will
be able to
absorb extra spending for the 2015 World EXPO, due to about
EUR100m ad-hoc
national government transfers and extraordinary dividends from
subsidiaries, in
addition to a solid tax base. The affirmation also considers
Milan's sound
liquidity position and the wealthy economy.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Fiscal Performance: According to preliminary 2014 figures, Milan
recorded an
adjusted operating margin of 10%, in line with our medium term
projections, as
rising property and tourist taxes offset declining transfers
from the national
government. With projects for the upcoming EXPO largely
completed in 2015,
Milan's investments are expected to average EUR350m, or 10% of
total spending
over the medium term, largely sized to match capital transfers
and proceeds from
sales of assets, including minority stakes in municipal
companies. Borrowing for
capital spending (on environment, urban renovation and
transportation) that is
commensurate to principal repayment will be conducive to
achieving a balanced
budget.
Economy: Milan is one of the major European financial hubs, with
GDP per capita
around 50% above the EU average and unemployment rate at a
moderate 8% (Italy:
13%), underpinning its solid tax revenue generation capacity.
Milan's
diversified economy attracts foreign workers and will benefit
from tourism and
commercial activities related to 2015 EXPO; Fitch expects that
the event would
boost GDP growth by 1% in 2015.
Debt: According to preliminary figures, Milan's direct debt
stood at EUR4.1bn at
end-2014 (net of sinking fund), in line with Fitch's 2014-2016
expectations. We
forecast that it will remain close to 1.5x operating revenue,
with new loans
funding up to 50% of investments. The long average life of debt
of about 18
years underpins debt sustainability although Fitch estimates a
debt-to-current
balance ratio of almost 30 years. Fitch expects Milan to
maintain its solid cash
position or roughly EUR0.5bn, covering debt service requirements
by almost 2x.
Management: Milan is at the forefront of the implementation of a
new accounting
system aimed at strengthening reporting, including the removal
of pro-forma
components from liabilities. Milan's large fund balance of about
EUR2.3bn, or
close to 70% of operating revenue, is largely earmarked for
investment and
impaired receivables, leaving free reserves fairly low at about
1% of current
revenue.
Institutional Framework: Fitch considers inter-governmental
relations as neutral
for Milan. On the one hand the national government contributes
to finance large
projects such as the EXPO, or unanticipated events. On the other
hand the city
remains exposed to the national policy of cutting down deficit
and debt and is a
net payer to municipalities' equalisation fund. The city
contributes about
EUR250m to, or 5% of the equalisation fund's total amount while
its population
only accounts for 3% of the country's total. A new local tax
which, from 2016,
could combine property, PIT surcharge and other minor taxes,
could account for
about 70% of Milan's revenue, making it almost self-supporting
when the waste
collection tax is also added.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Milan's ratings may be downgraded if the operating margin
weakens towards 5%, or
debt burden grows towards 200% of its operating revenue (2014:
150%).
Conversely, a change of Italy's Outlook to Positive would lead
to a similar
rating action on Milan's Outlook, provided the city outperforms
Fitch's
projections.
Contacts:
Primary Analyst
Federica Bardelli
Analyst
+39 02 87 90 87 261
Fitch Italia - Societa Italiana per il Rating S.p.A.
Via Morigi, 6
20123 Milan
Secondary Analyst
Raffaele Carnevale
Senior Director
+39 02 87 90 87 203
Committee Chairperson
Christophe Parisot
Managing Director
+33 1 44 29 91 34
Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530
1103, Email:
peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable criteria 'Tax-Supported Rating Criteria' dated 14
August 2012 and
'International Local and Regional Governments Rating Criteria'
dated 23 April
2014, are available at www.fitchratings.com
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
International Local and Regional Governments Rating Criteria -
Outside the
United States
here
Tax-Supported Rating Criteria
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
