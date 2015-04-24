(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, April 24 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Italy's
Long-term foreign
and local currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) at 'BBB+' with
Stable Outlooks.
The issue ratings on Italy's senior unsecured foreign and local
currency bonds
have also been affirmed at 'BBB+'. The Country Ceiling has been
affirmed at
'AA+' and the Short-term foreign currency IDR at 'F2'.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Italy's economic growth performance is weak. Nevertheless,
recent data underpins
Fitch's unchanged forecast since the last rating review in
October 2014 that
Italy will finally exit its deep and protracted recession in
2015. The recovery
is supported by the combination of the ECB's monetary easing,
the weaker euro,
strengthening confidence and lower oil prices. However, the GDP
growth forecast
of 0.6% in 2015 and 1% in 2016 is weak compared with other
eurozone members and
GDP is currently close to its 2000 value, 9% below its peak in
2008. Nominal GDP
growth will strengthen only gradually after being flat between
2010 and 2014.
General government gross debt (GGGD) is exceptionally high at
132% of GDP in
2014, compared with the 'BBB' median of 40%. Fitch forecasts it
will peak at
133% of GDP this year and remain above 120% until 2020, leaving
Italy highly
exposed to potential adverse shocks. Reducing the debt ratio
will require a
continued recovery and maintaining large primary budget
surpluses.
The cyclical economic recovery and lower nominal interest
expenditure will
improve the headline fiscal deficit, while Fitch does not expect
the underlying
fiscal stance to improve until 2016. In the recently published
2015 stability
programme, the government forecast that the headline deficit
will decline to
2.6% of GDP in 2015 and 1.8% in 2016 from 3% in 2014, a
cumulative improvement
of 1.2pp of GDP. At the same time, the government forecast that
the structural
balance will improve by only 0.3pp of GDP.
Inflation has declined further since the last rating review
until January
(-0.5%) due to the sharp fall in oil prices, and rebounded to 0%
by March. Core
inflation (HICP excluding energy and unprocessed food) remained
broadly stable
around 0.5%, close to its historical low.
Italy's creditworthiness is supported by a large, fairly
wealthy, high
value-added and diversified economy, with moderate levels of
private sector
indebtedness and a sustainable pension system.
The ECB's monetary easing has led to a further improvement in
financing
conditions. Yields of 10-year sovereign bonds declined below
1.5% in 1Q15 and
the short end of the curve is close to 0%. The prolonged period
of low yield
environment combined with the 6.4 year average life of GGGD will
lead to a
steadily declining trend in interest expenditure over the next
years.
The ECB's comprehensive assessment in October 2014 confirmed
that large and
medium-sized Italian banks were able to strengthen their capital
positions
despite the prolonged recession. Higher capital buffers and the
progress in the
implementation of the Bank Recovery and Resolution Directive
lowers fiscal
contingent risks for the sovereign over the medium term.
Nevertheless, NPLs reached EUR187bn (11.6% of GDP) by February
2015 and the
large stock of impaired assets could constrain credit supply to
support the
recovery. Cleaning up the NPL portfolio could boost credit flows
and support the
economic recovery. The Italian authorities have announced they
are examining
ways to accelerate this process. In our view, the sovereign is
unlikely to
commit significant fiscal resources towards this, but the use of
additional
guarantees is a possibility (public guarantees of bank
liabilities have fallen
from 5.1% of GDP in 2013 to 1.4% in 2014). Reform of the
insolvency regime would
also facilitate NPL clean-up, but this is unlikely in the near
term, given the
busy legislative agenda.
The current account surplus increased close to 2% of GDP in 2014
after recording
its first surplus in 2013 since the introduction of the euro.
The favourable
external environment, in particular the weaker euro, low oil
prices and
strengthening external demand in advanced economies support the
gradual
improvement of the external position. However, net external debt
remains close
to 50% of GDP, well above the 'BBB' median of 5%.
The rapid election of Sergio Mattarella as the new Italian
president in February
suggests Prime Minister Renzi has strengthened his position and
the prospects of
political stability have improved. This provides an opportunity
for the
government to continue focusing on institutional and structural
reforms. The
adoption of the Jobs Act is an important step in the
government's structural
reform agenda, which, if implemented successfully, could have a
positive impact
on the growth rate over the medium term.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The Stable Outlook reflects Fitch's assessment that upside and
downside risks to
the rating are currently balanced.
Factors that may, individually or collectively, result in
negative rating action
are:
- GGGD/GDP not declining from its 2015 estimated peak of 133% of
GDP.
- Disruption to the recovery of real and nominal GDP growth.
- Political turmoil disrupting economic and fiscal policies.
Factors that may, individually or collectively, lead to positive
rating action
are:
- GGGD/GDP being placed on a sustainable downward path after its
2015 peak.
- Sustained and broad-based economic recovery, including an
acceleration in
nominal GDP growth.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch assumes that a GDP contraction of 0.4% in 2014 will be
followed by 0.6%
growth in 2015 and 1% in 2016. Fitch remains cautious regarding
the potential
benefits of structural reforms and maintains its view that the
growth potential
of the Italian economy will not exceed 1% over the medium term.
The debt sustainability calculations are based on the unchanged
assumption of 1%
annual GDP growth, a GDP deflator converging to 2% and primary
surplus to 2.5%
of GDP over the medium term. However, we have revised our
interest rate path
assumption down given the further fall in yields since the
October rating
review.
The European Central Bank's asset purchase programme should help
underpin
inflation expectations, and supports our base case that, in the
context of a
modest economic recovery, the eurozone will avoid prolonged
deflation. Fitch
also assumes gradual progress in deepening financial integration
at the eurozone
level and that eurozone governments will tighten fiscal policy
over the medium
term.
Fitch's base case is that Greece (CCC) will remain a member of
the eurozone,
though it recognises that 'Grexit' is a material risk. Although
a Greek exit
would represent a significant shock to the eurozone that could
spark a bout of
financial market volatility and dent confidence, Fitch does not
believe it would
precipitate a systemic crisis like that seen in 2012, or another
country's rapid
exit (see 'Grexit Still Possible; Systemic Crisis Unlikely'
dated 6 March 2015
at www.fitchratings.com).
