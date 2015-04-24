(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
MILAN/PARIS/LONDON, April 24 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed
the Region of
Umbria's EUR140.7m (originally EUR487.3m) 4.86% amortising notes
due 2018 (ISIN:
XS0156017955) at Long-term local currency rating 'BBB+'. The
notes are
credit-linked to the Italian sovereign. The rating action
follows the
affirmation of Italy's ratings on 24 April 2015.
The notes were issued on 21 November 2002 by the Region of
Umbria in
anticipation of funds to be provided by the Italian government
for
reconstruction following the 1997 earthquake in the region.
These contributions
(the payments) from the State have been agreed under Laws 488 of
23 December
1999 and 448 of 28 December 2001 and are distributed until 31
December 2018
under a pre-set schedule.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Due to the irrevocable payment delegation issued under the
Italian Civil Code by
the Region of Umbria to the Italian Department for Civil
Protection (the
department), a division of the Central Government of the
Republic of Italy, and
following its acceptance by the department, the latter is
legally bound to make
these payments (which are equivalent to the scheduled issuer's
two semi-annual
instalments due on 30 June and 31 December of each year, until
maturity)
directly to the trustee (set up under a trust deed between the
issuer and JP
Morgan Chase Bank - London Branch) for the benefit of the
noteholders.
Following the payment delegation, which cannot be revoked by
either the region
or by the department once accepted by the department, the right
to receive the
payments has effectively been transferred from the region to the
trustee for the
benefit of the noteholders, and the payment obligations by the
department
constitute claims of the noteholders against the Republic of
Italy. Therefore,
payment obligations of the department constitute unsecured
obligations of the
Republic of Italy, ranking equally with all its other unsecured
financial
obligations.
If the department fails to make any payments, the trustee, on
behalf of the
noteholders, will be entitled to enforce payments against the
Region of Umbria
acting as a back-up obligor.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The ratings of the notes are sensitive to changes in the ratings
of the Italian
sovereign.
On 24 April 2015, Fitch affirmed Italy's Long-term foreign and
local currency
Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) at 'BBB+', with Stable Outlook (see
'Fitch Affirms
Italy at 'BBB+', Outlook Stable, on www.fitchratings.com).
