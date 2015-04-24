(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, April 24 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Spain's
Long-term foreign
and local currency IDRs at 'BBB+'. The Outlooks are Stable. The
issue ratings on
Spain's senior unsecured foreign and local currency bonds have
also been
affirmed at 'BBB+'. The Country Ceiling has been affirmed at
'AA+' and the
Short-term foreign currency IDR at 'F2'.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The Spanish economy is recovering strongly, enhancing confidence
in its
successful adjustment within the eurozone. Growth accelerated
further since the
last rating review in October 2014 and reached 2% in 4Q14,
over-performing not
only the eurozone, but also Germany. Fitch forecasts GDP growth,
driven
predominantly by domestic demand, to reach 2.5% this year and
2.3% in 2016, an
upward revision of 0.8pp and 0.4pp, respectively.
Both external and domestic factors support the recovery. In
particular, a
positive feedback loop has evolved between improving confidence,
fuelled by
easing financial conditions, higher employment, benefiting from
earlier labour
market reforms, and growing household consumption. Unemployment
is forecast to
decline to 21% in 2016 from 24.4% in 2014 and a peak of 26.1% in
2013.
The very low eurozone inflation will constrain relative price
adjustment for a
longer period in Spain as well as many other member states. Both
headline and
core HICP inflation were negative in Spain from mid-2014 until
March 2015.
Despite the strengthening recovery, Fitch forecasts inflation to
remain below
the eurozone average in 2015 and 2016.
The strong recovery and the easing financial conditions have a
favourable impact
on the budget deficit. The headline budget deficit declined to
5.8% of GDP in
2014 and Fitch forecast 4.5% in 2015 and 3.4% in 2016. However,
the improvement
is estimated to be purely cyclical and Fitch does not expect any
further fiscal
consolidation measure until 2016. Nevertheless, real-time
measures of the output
gap and structural position are inherently uncertain. A larger
negative output
gap and better short-term growth prospects would imply a larger
cyclical
improvement of the fiscal position in the coming years and less
need for further
structural adjustment.
Public debt is very high. Gross general government debt (GGGD)
reached 97.7% of
GDP in 2014 compared with the 'BBB' median of 40% and is still
increasing. Fitch
forecasts the GGGD to GDP ratio to peak at 101% in 2016 and to
decline to 91% by
2024 according to our baseline scenario.
The ECB's monetary easing has led to further improvement in
financing
conditions. Yields of 10-year sovereign bonds declined below
1.5% in 1Q15 and
the short end of the curve is close to 0%. The prolonged period
of low yields
combined with the 6.5 year average life of GGGD will lead to a
steady declining
trend in interest expenditure over the next years.
The economic recovery is changing the dynamics of the external
adjustment. The
balance of payment adjustment is slowing down as the recovery of
domestic demand
boosts imports. After Spain registered the first current account
(CA) surplus
(1.4% of GDP) in 2013 in nearly three decades, the CA narrowed
to 0.8% of GDP in
2014 due to a surge in imports and is forecast to remain below
1% of GDP in
2015-16.
Notwithstanding the large CA adjustment over the past years,
high external
indebtedness and reliance on intra-eurozone capital flows will
remain a key
vulnerability of the Spanish economy for a prolonged period. Net
external debt
is estimated at 80% of GDP in 2015, significantly above the 7%
'BBB' median.
The ECB's comprehensive assessment confirmed the progress with
banking sector
restructuring. The strong recovery and the declining
unemployment had a positive
impact on asset quality, reducing the risk of systemic state
support to the
financial sector.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The Stable Outlook reflects Fitch's assessment that upside and
downside risks to
the rating are currently balanced.
The following risk factors may, individually or collectively,
result in positive
rating action:
- Further progress in shrinking the budget deficit, particularly
if based on
structural measures, leading to a firm downward trend in public
debt/GDP ratio.
- Sustained economic recovery leading to further improvement of
the labour
market while maintaining a CA surplus.
- Improvement in Spain's external balance sheet.
The following risk factors may, individually or collectively,
result in negative
rating action:
- Lower nominal GDP growth and/or crystallisation of contingent
liabilities,
leading to public debt/GDP ratio to peak higher and later than
forecast.
- Reversal of Spain's economic and fiscal policy stance (eg
weakening commitment
to fiscal consolidation).
- Emergence of a large CA deficit.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
We assume no additional bank capital injections will be required
from the
Spanish sovereign. Nonetheless, further state support for
Spanish banks cannot
be ruled out completely, especially if deflation risks intensify
and lead to
deteriorating asset quality of the highly indebted domestic
sectors. We assume
no official debt relief on Spain's existing EUR38.2bn loan from
the European
Stability Mechanism.
The ratings are based on the assumption that the current fiscal
policy stance
will be broadly maintained after the general elections; that
there will be no
constitutional crisis in Spain; and that future governments will
keep public
debt/GDP on a declining path in the latter half of the decade.
The debt dynamics calculation is based on the assumption of real
GDP growth
converging to its 1.5% medium term growth potential, GDP
deflator reaching 2% by
2018 from its trough of -0.5% in 2014 and a permanent primary
surplus of 0.4%
from 2018 onwards. In light of no further structural
consolidation measures
since 2013, Fitch does not expect additional fiscal tightening
measures over the
forecast horizon.
The European Central Bank's asset purchase programme should help
underpin
inflation expectations, and supports our base case that in the
context of an
economic recovery, Spain and the eurozone will avoid prolonged
deflation.
However, Spain's competitiveness adjustment within the currency
union will
continue to exert downward pressure on prices over the medium
term. This will
make the balance-sheet adjustment of the public and private
sectors more
challenging.
Fitch's base case is that Greece (CCC) will remain a member of
the eurozone,
though it recognises that 'Grexit' is a material risk. Although
a Greek exit
would represent a significant shock to the eurozone that could
spark a bout of
financial market volatility and dent confidence, Fitch does not
believe it would
precipitate a systemic crisis like that seen in 2012, or another
country's rapid
exit (see 'Grexit Still Possible; Systemic Crisis Unlikely'
dated 6 March 2015
at www.fitchratings.com).
