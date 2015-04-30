(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Global Reinsurers' 2014 Financial
Results
here
CHICAGO/LONDON, April 30 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says in a new
report that global
reinsurers' profitable underwriting results weakened slightly in
2014 due to
increased non-catastrophe property losses and a higher
underlying run-rate loss
ratio. Catastrophe-related losses remained manageable and
favourable loss
reserve development persisted.
However, reinsurers' profitable results continue to attract
capital to the
sector, leading to deteriorating reinsurance market conditions
and recent
accelerated industry consolidation.
The global reinsurers that Fitch tracks achieved an underwriting
combined ratio
of 86.4% in 2014, compared with 85.9% in 2013. The weaker
results partially
reflect larger non-catastrophe property losses that have hit
several reinsurers.
It also reflects a shift in business mix by traditional
reinsurers away from
property catastrophe business, which historically has the
highest margins, as
competitive market pressures drive property catastrophe premium
rates to
inadequate levels.
Solid earnings and unrealised gains on fixed-income securities
drove a 4.9%
increase in shareholders' equity in 2014. This was partially
offset by
increased share repurchases and dividends as companies have
generally sought to
return current earnings to shareholders as organic growth
opportunities remain
limited. It is also expected that capital will be utilised for
additional
mergers & acquisitions.
Fitch's global reinsurance sector outlook is negative, as
intense market
competition and sluggish demand from reinsurance buyers has
resulted in a
softening market for reinsurers. Fitch views current market
conditions as
unlikely to improve in the near term given the continuing
competitive
reinsurance market environment. Fitch maintains a stable outlook
for the ratings
of the reinsurance sector as most reinsurers will maintain both
profitability
and balance sheet strength over the next 12-18 months
commensurate with current
ratings.
The report, entitled "Global Reinsurers' 2014 Financial Results"
is available on
www.fitchratings.com or by clicking the link above.
