(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Global Reinsurers' 2014 Financial Results here CHICAGO/LONDON, April 30 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says in a new report that global reinsurers' profitable underwriting results weakened slightly in 2014 due to increased non-catastrophe property losses and a higher underlying run-rate loss ratio. Catastrophe-related losses remained manageable and favourable loss reserve development persisted. However, reinsurers' profitable results continue to attract capital to the sector, leading to deteriorating reinsurance market conditions and recent accelerated industry consolidation. The global reinsurers that Fitch tracks achieved an underwriting combined ratio of 86.4% in 2014, compared with 85.9% in 2013. The weaker results partially reflect larger non-catastrophe property losses that have hit several reinsurers. It also reflects a shift in business mix by traditional reinsurers away from property catastrophe business, which historically has the highest margins, as competitive market pressures drive property catastrophe premium rates to inadequate levels. Solid earnings and unrealised gains on fixed-income securities drove a 4.9% increase in shareholders' equity in 2014. This was partially offset by increased share repurchases and dividends as companies have generally sought to return current earnings to shareholders as organic growth opportunities remain limited. It is also expected that capital will be utilised for additional mergers & acquisitions. Fitch's global reinsurance sector outlook is negative, as intense market competition and sluggish demand from reinsurance buyers has resulted in a softening market for reinsurers. Fitch views current market conditions as unlikely to improve in the near term given the continuing competitive reinsurance market environment. Fitch maintains a stable outlook for the ratings of the reinsurance sector as most reinsurers will maintain both profitability and balance sheet strength over the next 12-18 months commensurate with current ratings. The report, entitled "Global Reinsurers' 2014 Financial Results" is available on www.fitchratings.com or by clicking the link above. Contact: Brian C. Schneider, CPA, CPCU, ARe Senior Director +1 312-606-2321 Fitch Ratings, Inc. 70 W. Madison Street Chicago, IL 60602 Martyn Street Senior Director +44 20 3530 1211 Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153, Email: elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com. ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.