SINGAPORE/MUMBAI/SYDNEY, April 24 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has
revised the Outlook
on Rolta India Limited's (Rolta) Long-Term Foreign- and
Local-Currency Issuer
Default Ratings (IDRs) to Negative from Stable, and affirmed the
IDRs and senior
unsecured rating at 'BB-'. Fitch has also affirmed Rolta LLC's
10.75% USD127m
notes due 2018 and Rolta Americas LLC's 8.875% USD373m notes due
2019 at 'BB-'.
The notes are guaranteed by Rolta.
The Negative Outlook reflects that, due to higher working
capital requirements,
Rolta's leverage and free cash flow (FCF) will be worse than our
previous
expectations despite higher forecast EBITDA. The Outlook
revision also reflects
potential uncertainties about the company's ability to access
capital if
investors believe allegations set out in a short-seller's report
published on 16
April 2015.
The short-seller has raised further questions based on Rolta's
reply to
accusations contained its original report, and we expect a
further response from
the company. Our analysis relies on information provided by
Rolta, and publicly
available information - including the audit report. This
includes discussions
that we have had, and that are on-going, with management and
their auditors with
regard to the allegations that have been made.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Sustained High Leverage: We estimate Rolta's FFO-adjusted
leverage of 4.1x-4.2x
in the financial year ended 31 March 2015 (FY15) will breach our
negative rating
guidance of 4.0x mainly due to an increase in receivable days
despite EBITDA
expansion. We believe that leverage is likely to remain high as
an increase in
the Indian government defence business is an important element
of the company's
growth, and it is likely to consume higher working capital and
could require
pre-investment to bid for new orders.
High Receivable Days: We believe that Rolta's receivable days
are likely to
remain around 120-130 days (FY15: 120 days) during FY16-17 as
the Indian
government will account for a greater proportion of revenue
(FY15: 20%). During
FY15, receivables increased by 50% to INR12bn (USD193m), 92% of
which are less
than 180 days old. About INR800m of these receivables were paid
in April 2015.
Most of Rolta's receivables are from either government agencies
or U.S.-based
multi-national corporates.
Lower Profitability: We forecast FY16 revenue to rise by
mid-to-high single
digits based on its order book of INR34bn, or 0.9x of its FY15
revenue. FY16-17
operating EBITDAR margin will decline to around 30% (FY15:
34.7%) as the company
will expense a greater proportion of its development
expenditure. We estimate
FY15 operating EBITDAR increased by 13% to INR12.7bn mainly
because Rolta used a
higher proportion of its own products rather than from partners'
to serve
customers.
Rolta's FY18 EBITDA will increase significantly if it executes
the Indian
defence ministry's battlefield management system (BMS) order in
partnership with
state-owned Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL). The government
pre-selected the
Rolta-BEL team and another consortium to develop a prototype
during 2015-16,
based on which the USD8bn order will be distributed between two
consortia.
Minimal FCF: We believe that Rolta's FCF will be minimal during
FY16-17 given
flat EBITDA, high receivables and high interest cost. We
forecast that Rolta's
FY16 cash flow from operations of INR5bn-5.5bn will be just
sufficient to fund
its capex of IDR4.5bn-5bn and dividends of around IDR450m-500m.
FY16-17
capex/revenue is likely to remain around 12%-13% (FY15: 13.2%)
as it invests in
developing prototypes for the Indian BMS systems and other
regular IT orders.
Rolta pays about 20% of its net income in dividends.
Liquidity and Capital Access: We believe that the short-seller
report may affect
Rolta's ability to access funds in the short term. However,
Rolta has adequate
liquidity with its cash balance of INR6bn covering the
short-term debt
maturities of INR3.6bn, which are mostly bank loans. Rolta's
USD127m and USD373m
bonds are due only in 2018 and 2019 respectively. It exchanged
USD73m of its
notes originally due in 2018 to 2019 notes.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch's key assumptions within our rating case include:
-Revenue to rise by mid-to-high single digit percentage in FY16
on a growing
order book.
-Operating EBITDAR margin to trend down to 30% (FY15:34.7%)
- Minimal FCF as CFO of INR5bn-5.5bn in FY16 may be just
sufficient to fund
capex of IDR4.5bn-5bn and dividends around IDR450m-500m.
-Capex/revenue to remain around 12%-13% (FY15:13.2%)
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Negative: Future developments that may, individually or
collectively, lead to
downgrade to 'B+'
- CFO-adjusted leverage remaining above 5.0x (FY15: 6.6x) (Fitch
has changed the
guideline from FFO-adjusted net leverage of over 4.0x, to
reflect that cash
consumed in working capital is an important credit factor.)
- Negative FCF in FY16 and/or beyond.
Positive: Future developments that may, individually or
collectively, lead to
revision of the Outlook to Stable from Negative
- CFO-adjusted leverage improves to below 5.0x (FY15: 6.6x)
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable criteria, "Corporate Rating Methodology: Including
Short-Term Ratings
and Parent and Subsidiary Linkage", dated 28 May 2014 are
available at
www.fitchratings.com
