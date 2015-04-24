(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
HONG KONG, April 24 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Want Want
China Holdings
Limited's (Want Want) Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at
'A-'. The Outlook
is Stable. Fitch has also affirmed Want Want's foreign-currency
senior unsecured
rating and the rating on notes issued by wholly owned subsidiary
Want Want China
Finance Limited at 'A-'.
The affirmation reflects Want Want's continuous net cash
position since its IPO
in 2008 and its resilient EBITDA margin of 23.5% in 2014 when it
faced a
significant input cost increase. Want Want continued to be the
dominant player
in niche packaged food markets in China with strong operational
and execution
capabilities and prudent financial management.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Weaker Sales But Margin Intact: Want Want recorded a 1% drop in
sales in 2014 -
the first decline since its IPO - but its EBITDA margin of 23.5%
was only a
slight retreat from the 2013 historical high of 25.3%, and was
achieved despite
a 28% increase in milk powder input costs. The sluggish sales
were due to the
shift in the date of the Lunar New Year festival in 2014 and
2015, which left
fewer days in 2014 for pre-festival sales. There was also weak
gift pack sales
following China's anti-corruption campaign and intensifying
competition in the
dairy sector. Fitch expects Want Want to post better sales and
margin in 2015
because of the later occurrence of the Lunar New Year this year,
adjustments to
its sales mix and lower imported milk powder price. Want Want
plans to use part
of the savings from lower raw material costs in acquiring extra
shelf spaces and
hiring additional in-store promoters to drive sales.
Negative FCF Unlikely to Persist: Want Want had a USD413m
working capital
outflow in 2014 because of high inventory and low ending balance
for customer
prepayments. This reduced net cash from operations to USD296m
from USD953m a
year ago, and resulted in negative free cash flow (FCF). The
high inventory was
mainly due to the expensive milk powder supply it acquired in
2014 rather than
an increase in stocks of finished products. The situation is
unlikely to persist
as the company would benefit from lower milk powder input prices
in 2015 and
there is limited downside to its customer prepayments for gift
packs.
Dominant Position, Niche Products: Want Want is one of the most
recognised
packaged food brands in China. Its key products - rice crackers,
flavoured milk
and soft candies - dominate their respective niche product
markets in China. Its
rice crackers, for instance, are traditional snacks eaten during
the Lunar New
Year and demand surges ahead of the festival.
Management estimates that its market shares for key products
range between 30%
and 70% of the Chinese market. Fitch notes that these estimates
may be different
if the product categories are broadened. The agency, however,
acknowledges Want
Want's dominance, as evidenced by its significant pricing power,
and its ability
to defend its margins despite increases in raw material prices
and labour cost
in China. The company has kept EBIT margins well over 15%
through the cycle.
Net Cash Position: Want Want has maintained a net cash position
since its IPO in
2008. This is a result of a consistent positive FCF since its
IPO except in
2014, the company's history of growing organically and its
aversion to
acquisitions. Want Want's ratings are based on Fitch's view that
the company
will continue to maintain a net cash position.
Limited Diversification: Want Want has a limited product
portfolio compared with
global peers rated in the 'A' rating category (those rated 'A-',
'A' and 'A+'),
with just three main product categories. Its flavoured milk
segment is dominated
by a single product, Hot Kid Milk. However, Want Want
consistently tries to
diversify its portfolio by launching new products; new products
accounted for 5%
of 2014 total sales. Fitch does not expect any material change
to the product
concentration factor over the next two to three years.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch's key assumptions within our rating case for the issuer
include:
- Sales growth slows to a high single-digit to low teens rate
compared with a
high double-digit rate before 2013
- Stable EBITDA margin around 23%
- Annual capex budget of about USD300m-350m with limited
acquisition outlay
- 65% dividend payout ratio
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Negative: Future developments that may, individually or
collectively, lead to
negative rating action include:
-failure to maintain a net cash position
-organic growth falling below market rate or weakening of
distribution networks
leading to EBIT margin falling below 15% on a sustained basis
(2014: 20.3%)
-increase in working capital, capex or dividend payout ratio
leading to failure
to maintain positive FCF
Positive: No immediate positive rating pressure given its
limited product
diversification. Positive rating action may be considered only
if Want Want
achieves significant diversification of its current product
portfolio on a
sustainable basis.
