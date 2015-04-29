(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
FRANKFURT/LONDON, April 29 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed
the guaranteed
public sector Pfandbriefe issued by Bayerische Landesbank
(A+/Negative/F1+) and
Landesbank Baden-Wuerttemberg (A+/Negative/F1+), the guaranteed
mortgage and
public sector Pfandbriefe issued by HSH Nordbank AG
(A-/Negative/F1) and
Landesbank Hessen-Thueringen Girozentrale (A+/Stable/F1+), and
the public sector
Pfandbriefe issued by NRW.BANK (AAA/Stable/F1+) at 'AAA' with
Stable Outlooks.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The ratings of the Landesbanks' guaranteed Pfandbriefe are based
on the scope of
the guarantee (Gewaehrtraegerhaftung) provided by the respective
German federal
states (Laender) of Bavaria, Baden-Wuerttemberg, Hamburg, Hesse,
Schleswig-Holstein and Thuringia. They are also driven by the
credit quality of
the states, which in Fitch's view, is underpinned by the
stability of the German
solidarity system linking their creditworthiness to that of the
Federal Republic
of Germany (AAA/Stable/F1+). The guarantee applies to bonds
issued before 18
July 2001 and to bonds issued between 19 July 2001 and 18 July
2005, but
maturing no later than 31 December 2015.
The rating of NRW.BANK's public sector Pfandbriefe is driven by
the bank's
Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of 'AAA', which has a Stable Outlook
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The 'AAA' ratings of HSH Nordbank's guaranteed public sector and
mortgage
Pfandbriefe would be vulnerable to a downgrade if the German
sovereign's IDR was
downgraded to 'AA+' or below.
The 'AAA' ratings of Bayerische Landesbank's guaranteed public
sector
Pfandbriefe, Landesbank Baden-Wuerttemberg's guaranteed public
sector
Pfandbriefe and Landesbank Hessen-Thueringen Girozentrale's
guaranteed public
sector and mortgage Pfandbriefe would be vulnerable to a
downgrade, if both of
the following occur: the German sovereign's IDR is downgraded to
'AA+' or below,
and the ratings of the unguaranteed Pfandbriefe
cross-collateralised with the
guaranteed Pfandbriefe are downgraded to 'AA+' or below.
The 'AAA' rating of NRW.BANK's public sector Pfandbriefe would
be vulnerable to
a downgrade if NRW.BANK's IDR is downgraded to 'AA+' or below.
Contacts:
Primary Analyst
Jan Seemann, CFA
Associate Director
+49 69 768076 112
Fitch Deutschland GmbH
Taunusanlage 17
60325 Frankfurt
Secondary Analyst
Vessela Krmnicek, CFA
Director
+49 69 768076 298
Committee Chairperson
Rebecca Holter
Senior Director
+49 69 768076 261
Media Relations: Christian Giesen, Frankfurt am Main, Tel: +49
69 768076 232,
Email: christian.giesen@fitchratings.com.
