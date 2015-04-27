(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, April 27 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned Bertelsmann
SE & Co KGaA's
(Bertelsmann) EUR650m and EUR600m callable subordinated
securities (hybrids)
final ratings of 'BBB-'. The agency has also affirmed the
publishing/broadcasting group's Long-term Issuer Default Rating
(IDR) at
'BBB+'/Stable. A full list of rating actions is available at the
end of this
commentary.
The issue of the hybrids reduces Bertelsmann's net debt to
approximately
EUR1.5bn currently, from EUR2.1bn at end-2014. The company's
leverage had spiked
as a result of acquisitions and restructuring costs. Funds flow
from operations
(FFO) adjusted net leverage falls to 2.1x from 2.5x during the
same period. This
incorporates profit participation certificates, a 50%
equity-credit for the
hybrids, but excludes non-recurring cash items as estimated by
Fitch. The new
capital structure improves rating headroom significantly at the
'BBB+' rating,
where Fitch's threshold is an FFO adjusted net leverage of 2.0x.
The ratings of the hybrids are two notches lower than
Bertelsmann's IDR and
carry 50% equity credit, in line with Fitch's rating methodology
for hybrid
securities. The securities have a formal maturity of 60 years.
The documentation
envisages a non-call 8 (NC8) and non-call 12 (NC12) note paying
3% and 3.5% p.a.
during their respective non-call periods. The issuer has a call
option to redeem
the notes at par on the first call date (in 2023 for the NC8 and
in 2027 for the
NC12) and at any interest payment date thereafter.
There will be a coupon step-up of 25bp every five years starting
from 2028 to
2043 for the NC8, increasing to 100bp step-up thereafter. For
the NC 12 the
step-up will be 25bp from the first call date in 2027 every five
years,
increasing to 100bp from 2047. According to Fitch's criteria,
the effective
maturity dates are when the cumulative amount of step-ups
exceeds 1% throughout
the life of the security. In the case of the NC8 and NC12, the
effective
maturity dates are therefore in 2048 and 2047 respectively. The
instruments'
equity-credit would switch to zero five years prior to this date
(i.e. in 2043
for the NC8 and 2042 for the NC12).
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Managing Leverage Spike
M&A continues to be a major part of the company's strategy - the
acquisition of
e-learning business Relias as well as the buyout of a 25%
minority stake at its
magazines division Gruner+Jahr caused a spike in leverage at
end-2014, which the
company has addressed with the issue of the hybrid securities.
Fitch recognises
that the company is going through a period of reorganisation of
its business mix
and expects FFO adjusted net leverage to trend towards 1.5x in
2016 as
restructuring costs fall.
Stable Cash Generation
The company's underlying operating cash flow has remained
stable, while free
cash flow (FCF) of EUR140m in 2014 (EUR380m in 2013) was
impacted by
restructuring costs and negative working capital changes.
Bertelsmann targets a
modest dividend policy, which should allow the company to
deleverage in the next
two years. Fitch expects low single-digit percentage growth in
EBITDA in 2015
and 2016 as a result of acquisitions and efficiency gains, along
with lower
restructuring costs, to support increase in FCF.
RTL Underpins Profile
Bertelsmann's financial profile is underpinned by its 75%
holding in RTL Group.
RTL is Europe's largest free-to-air TV broadcaster and at
end-2014 accounted for
approximately 60% of group EBITDA. RTL runs leading TV channels
in Germany,
France, and the Netherlands and owns content production arm
Fremantle.
Bertelsmann's other principal businesses are a 53% stake in
books publisher
Penguin Random House (PRH), magazine publisher Gruner & Jahr and
services
provider Arvato.
Digital and Creative Challenge
The digitalisation of content is a medium- to long-term risk,
but Fitch
recognises the company is addressing this risk with its
restructuring efforts
and repositioning of its business portfolio. RTL and PRH are
successfully
running digital platforms, and the buyout of minorities at
Gruner+Jahr should
facilitate ongoing restructuring of this magazines business
where EBITDA has
declined at 16% CAGR over the past three years.
Shareholder-Driven Portfolio
Bertelsmann has an unusual mix of media-related businesses with
no immediate
synergies. The collective rationale of these assets is a
reflection of
Bertelsmann's ownership structure with shareholders using
Bertelsmann as a
portfolio manager of majority owned assets. The group is owned
by the Mohn
Family (19.1%) and by a non-profit operating foundation (80.9%).
The structure
adds conservatism to the company's risk profile for investments,
its financing
strategy and dividend policy.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
-Low single-digit revenue growth on a group level, boosted by
consolidation of
the educational business Relias in 2015
-Flat EBITDA margin broadly in line with 2014
-M&A activity in the low hundred million EUR per year
-Flat parent dividends, slight minority dividend progression to
RTL minorities
(25%)
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Any upward movement in the rating is unlikely given the
company's operational
profile, despite conservative financial metrics.
Downgrade guidelines include FFO adjusted net leverage
(including profit
participation certificates) above 2.0x (2014 pro-forma for the
hybrid issuance:
2.1x) on a sustained basis and an erosion of the core media
business (TV
advertising, book and magazine publishing) as a result of
adverse industry
trends and operating performance.
M&A-induced leverage would be considered in the context of how
earnings-accretive a deal is likely to be and the timeframe set
by management to
deleverage to more conservative levels.
The rating actions are as follows:
Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'BBB+'; Stable Outlook
Senior unsecured rating: affirmed at 'BBB+'
Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'F2'
Subordinated hybrid securities: assigned final ratings of 'BBB-'
Contact:
Principal Analyst
Anna Martinez
Associate Director
+44 20 3530 1560
Supervisory Analyst
Tajesh Tailor
Director
+44 20 3530 1726
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Committee Chairperson
Damien Chew, CFA
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 1424
Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530
1103, Email:
peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com; Athos Larkou, London, Tel:
+44 203 530 1549,
Email: athos.larkou@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.
For regulatory purposes in various jurisdictions, the
supervisory analyst named
above is deemed to be the primary analyst for this issuer; the
principal analyst
is deemed to be the secondary.
Applicable criteria, 'Corporate Rating Methodology', dated 28
May 2014, are
available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Corporate Rating Methodology - Including Short-Term Ratings and
Parent and
Subsidiary Linkage
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
