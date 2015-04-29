(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, April 29 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed NH Hotels
Group SA's (NH)
Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'B-' and NH's EUR250m
2019 senior
secured notes at 'B+'/'RR2.' The Outlook on the Long-term IDR is
Stable.
Fitch has also assigned NH's planned EUR200m 2022 senior secured
notes an
expected senior secured rating of 'B+(EXP)' with an expected
Recovery Rating
'RR2.' The final rating is contingent upon the receipt of final
documents
conforming to information already received.
NHH's ratings are supported by its improving operational
profile, with some
geographical diversification outside its core Spanish and
European urban hotel
market. They also take into account the company's substantial
hotel asset base,
valued at EUR1.6bn at FYE14, including EUR600m of unencumbered
assets. The
ratings are further underpinned by the successful financial
restructuring in
2013 and additional cash inflow from asset divestments in 2014.
The ratings are constrained by the past under-investment in the
hotel portfolio,
which now requires substantial capex investment to upgrade the
hotel stock to
current standards. This will mean further material cash outflows
in 2015 and
2016, which will constrain financial flexibility that is already
hampered by
high leverage (FFO lease adjusted net leverage of 8.4x at FY14).
KEY RATING DRIVERS FOR THE NOTES
Fitch has conducted a bespoke recovery analysis for the new
senior secured
notes' rating. Fitch considers that expected recoveries upon
default would be
maximised in a liquidation scenario, rather than in a
going-concern scenario,
given the significant value of the company's owned real estate
portfolio. Taking
into account the new debt structure -after the notes' issuance,
and following a
strict payment waterfall, Fitch estimates that the recovery rate
for the EUR200m
senior secured notes would fall within the 'RR2' range given
country cap
constraints, leading to their rating being two notches above
NH's IDR.
KEY RATING DRIVERS for the IDR
Operational Performance Improving
NH's FY14 results showed much faster revenue per available room
(RevPar) growth
at 3.6% on a like-for-like basis, underpinned by price increases
(+1.7%)
following increasing hotel refurbishments and further increase
in occupancy
(+1.9%) driven by a recovering Spain, Italy and Latin America.
Fitch expects NH
to continue to benefit from both further increases in Average
Room Rates (ARR)
in 2015 (+1.6%) driven by a more competitive room portfolio, and
stable
occupancy rates driven by improved consumer confidence. The
recent acquisition
of Hoteles Royal should also support revenue growth over the
next two years.
Attractive Hotel Portfolio
The majority of NH's properties are in or around major European
and Latin
American cities. A substantial maintenance and enhancement capex
programme is
underway to bring hotels up to its direct competitor standards
As a result, the
hotel portfolio's valuation (EUR1.6bn at FY14) has proven
resilient and become a
primary source of liquidity in recent years. Of the total hotel
portfolio valued
at EUR1.6bn at FY14, the unencumbered hotel asset base is valued
at EUR0.6bn at
FYE14.
Leverage Remains High
NH's capital structure at end-2014 has benefited from asset
divestments, such as
the Sotogrande disposal and reduced lease charges from
renegotiations. Total
debt reduced to EUR807m from EUR880m at FYE13. Fitch expects
gross debt to
increase post-refinancing to around EUR870m in FY15, although
NH's improving
operational profile and the expected increase in operating cash
flows should
help the group maintain FFO net adjusted leverage around 7.6x
over the next two
years.
Portfolio Optimisation
The on-going portfolio optimisation is aimed at exiting
non-strategic or
non-profitable hotels and adding new strategic hotels. This will
result in
annual savings and should also improve the quality of NH brands.
Fitch expects
the portfolio change as well as the asset repositioning plan to
help NH improve
its ARR over the next two years. The re-positioning plan
involves converting
existing hotels into upscale NH Collection Hotels.
Liquidity and FCF Position
Available cash will remain limited in 2015 and 2016 mainly due
to the heavy
investment to refurbish and upgrade the hotels (EUR154m or
nearly 10% of
portfolio value). This is to make up for the consistent capex
underinvestment
between 2010 and 2012. As a result and despite improving
operational
performance, Fitch expects free cash flow to remain negative in
2015 and 2016.
Post-refinancing, NH will extend its debt maturity profile and
alleviate
pressure on its liquidity.
Weak Credit Metrics
Leverage and FFO cover remain firmly in the lower 'B' category
with deleveraging
likely to be modest over the medium term. With Fitch-estimated
FFO net adjusted
leverage of around 7.6x at FYE15, NHH's leverage compares weakly
with other
rated hotel and leisure peers such as Accor (BBB-/Stable) and
Whitbread
(BBB/Stable). As Fitch does not expect significant deleveraging
over 2016 and
2017 due to cash being allocated to capex, NHH's credit metrics
will remain a
constraint on the ratings.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
-Revenue growth is driven by improved ARR on the back of
management initiatives
to optimise its hotel portfolio and capacity expansion.
-EBITDA growth is driven by improved pricing and management's
efforts to control
costs.
-Operating leases: we expect a small gradual increase in lease
costs because of
management's plan to increase leases' share of rooms operated to
57% in 2018
from %-54% in 2014.
-Capex includes mainly maintenance capex (EUR59m) and
repositioning capex
(EUR94m in 2015 and EUR60m in 2016).
-Acquisition of Hoteles Royal in 2015 for EUR48m and a deferred
EUR18m in 2017.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Positive: Future developments that could lead to positive rating
action include:
-Improved trading performance leading to group EBITDA margin
(excluding one-time
gains) sustained at or above 10%.
-Lease adjusted net debt (including non-recourse
securitisation)/ EBITDAR below
6.5x or FFO lease-adjusted net leverage below 7.0x on a
sustained basis.
-EBITDAR/gross interest + rent sustainably above 1.5x.
-Demonstrate a path to sustained positive free cash flow.
Negative: Future developments that could lead to negative rating
action include:
-Weaker operational cash flows leading to higher continued free
cash outflows
and resulting in strained liquidity.
-Lease-adjusted net leverage above 9.0x.
-Group EBITDA margin excluding capital gain below 6%.
-EBITDAR/(rent + interest) below 1.1x.
Contact:
Principal Analyst
Kalthoum Sammari
Associate Director
+33 144 29 91 85
Supervisory Analyst
Jean-Pierre Husband
Director
+44 203 530 1155
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Committee Chair
Roelof Steenekamp
Senior Director
+44 203 530 1374
Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530
1103, Email:
peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com. For
regulatory
purposes in various jurisdictions, the supervisory analyst named
above is deemed
to be the primary analyst for this issuer; the principal analyst
is deemed to be
the secondary.
Applicable criteria, 'Corporate Rating Methodology', dated 28
May 2014, are
available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Corporate Rating Methodology - Including Short-Term Ratings and
Parent and
Subsidiary Linkage
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.