(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, April 24 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Cyprus's
Long-term foreign
and local currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) at 'B-' with a
Positive
Outlook. The issue ratings on Cyprus's senior unsecured foreign
and local
currency bonds have also been affirmed at 'B-'. The Country
Ceiling has been
raised to 'BB-' from 'B' and the Short-term foreign currency IDR
has been
affirmed at 'B'.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Public debt, at around 107.1% of GDP in 2014, is more than
double the 'B'
category median of 47%. The high debt ratio reduces the fiscal
scope to absorb
any additional domestic or external shocks. However, the recent
fiscal
over-performance has improved the public debt dynamics. The
general government
debt to GDP ratio is expected to peak at just over 110% in 2015
and 2016 and
will ease to around 90.7% by 2022. Fitch no longer assumes the
full EUR10bn
financial envelope of the EU-IMF programme will be used. The
strong budget
performance implies the buffers in the programme have grown
close to EUR3bn (17%
of GDP).
The underlying trend for public finances has been positive. The
fiscal deficit
in 2014 was 0.2% of GDP (8.8% of GDP including the one-off
capital injections to
the co-operative sector) compared with Fitch's forecast of 3.3%
in October. The
over-performance reflects a combination of higher tax revenues
and lower than
expected expenditure across most items. The strong budget
execution should help
keep future deficits lower. Fitch expects the fiscal deficits to
average 0.8%
from 2015 to 2018.
Despite the recent performance, the risks to EU-IMF programme
implementation
remain elevated. The government does not hold a majority in
parliament, which
has created obstacles to the timely passing of insolvency and
foreclosure laws.
There is a significant risk that privatisation plans required
under the
programme will not be fully implemented, leading to further
delays to programme
reviews.
The environment for Cyprus's banks remains challenging,
especially with regards
to weak asset quality. The stock of sector non-performing loans
(NPLs) reached
an exceptionally high 50% of gross loans at end-2014 from around
46% at
end-April 2014. The ECB's Comprehensive Assessment found a
shortfall in capital
based on end-2013 data, but this had already been raised. The
co-operative
sector required EUR1.5bn of public injections in 2014, which was
part of the
EU-IMF programme envelope.
The removal of the remaining capital controls in April has led
to the Country
Ceiling being raised by three notches to 'BB-'. There has been
an incremental
relaxation of these controls over the past 18 months. Their
easing and eventual
removal has not led to any material financial or economic
instability. Domestic
banks' deposits increased in 2H14 and have remained broadly
steady in the first
four months of 2015.
As a country still in the midst of a post-crisis adjustment,
Cyprus is among the
most vulnerable eurozone sovereign to a disorderly Greek exit.
The direct
linkages between the two economies have been reduced in recent
years and are not
large. However, the impact on depositor and investor confidence
is harder to
gauge. Fitch's base case is that Greece will remain a member of
the eurozone,
but recognises that 'Grexit' is a material risk. Although a
Greek exit would
represent a significant shock to the eurozone that could spark a
bout of
financial market volatility and dent confidence, Fitch does not
believe it would
precipitate a systemic crisis like that seen in 2012, or another
country's rapid
exit.
Economic conditions in Cyprus remain challenging, with output
forecast to
decline by 0.8% in 2015, the fourth consecutive year of
contraction. The GDP
fall of 2.3% in 2014 is better than the 3% expected by Fitch in
October. Private
consumption has been more resilient than expected. Households
have also been
spending their savings, but there is uncertainty over the
sustainability of this
trend.
Near-term liquidity risk for the government is low. There are no
major bond
redemptions due until November 2015. Using the proceeds of
market borrowing in
2014, the government has smoothed the maturity profile of its
debt in 2016-2017,
reducing refinancing risks. The passing of the insolvency law
through parliament
on 18 April should trigger the activation of the foreclosure law
and pave the
way for further official funding. EU-IMF programme reviews and
funding had been
suspended until the foreclosure law was implemented. The law
should strengthen
the foreclosure framework and address the high banking NPL
problem.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead
to positive
rating action include:
- Further progress in implementing reforms contained in the
EU-IMF programme.
- Further signs of a stabilisation in economic output and the
banking sector,
including a credible strategy to deal with the large NPL
overhang.
- Improvements in export performance that help facilitate the
rebalancing of the
economy.
- A sustained track record of market access at affordable rates.
Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead
to negative
rating action include:
- A weakening in the pace of fiscal consolidation, resulting in
a less
favourable trajectory of debt to GDP.
- A recession that is materially deeper or longer than assumed
by Fitch or
deflation which would have adverse consequences for public debt
dynamics.
- Re-intensification of the banking crisis in Cyprus.
- A sustained period of deadlock with official creditors coupled
with a lack of
market access, putting pressure on government and banking system
liquidity.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
In its debt sensitivity analysis, Fitch assumes a primary
surplus averaging 2.5%
of GDP, trend real GDP growth averaging 1.4%, an average
effective interest rate
of 3.1% and GDP deflator inflation of 1.5%. On the basis of
these assumptions,
the debt-to-GDP ratio would peak at just over 110% in 2015 and
2016, and edge
down slowly to 84.9% by 2024.
Debt-reducing operations specified in the EU-IMF programme such
as privatisation
(EUR1.4bn by 2018) and an asset swap for a government loan held
by the Central
Bank of Cyprus (EUR1bn) are not considered in Fitch's debt
dynamics. Our
projections also do not include the impact on growth of
potential future gas
reserves off the southern shores of Cyprus, the benefits from
which are several
years in the future, although now less speculative.
Fitch assumes that there will be no material escalation in
developments between
Russia and Ukraine that would lead to a significant external
shock to the
Cypriot economy. Tourism from Russia has been rising and
Russians account for a
sizeable share of foreign deposits in banks.
The European Central Bank's asset purchase programme should help
underpin
inflation expectations, and supports our base case that, in the
context of a
modest economic recovery, the eurozone will avoid prolonged
deflation. Fitch
also assumes gradual progress in deepening financial integration
at the eurozone
level and that eurozone governments will tighten fiscal policy
over the medium
term.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Enam Ahmed
Director
+44 20 3530 1624
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Secondary Analyst
Douglas Renwick
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 1045
Committee Chairperson
Charles Seville
Senior Director
+1 212 908 0277
Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530
1103, Email:
peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com.
