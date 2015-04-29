(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, April 29 (Fitch) Globally, bank rating actions were more negative than positive in 1Q15 says Fitch Ratings. The quarter's 22 downgrades, more than double the number of upgrades, were concentrated in Europe, particularly in Russia. Twelve Russian banks were downgraded following negative rating action taken on the sovereign in January. Another cluster of rating actions occurred in Qatar, where greater visibility on government's ability to support its banks resulted in seven bank upgrades. Other rating actions were scattered over a broad number of countries. Multi-notch downgrades were limited to two Italian banks, Banca Mediocredito del Friuli Venezia Giulia S.p.A and Mediocredito Trentino-Alto Adige S.p.A., following revision of support considerations, and to Banca Privada d'Andorra where money laundering concerns by the US authorities resulted in account restrictions. Fitch's review of sovereign support for banks in developed markets, mainly the EU, is nearing completion. Our view is that sovereign support for banks is becoming more uncertain and the Long-term Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) of around 55 banks have been on Negative Outlook for over one year as a result. Fitch expects to downgrade these banks' Long-Term IDRs, mostly to the level of their respective Viability Ratings, in 2Q15. Around 70% of bank ratings globally are on Stable Outlook, with no material differences between developed and emerging markets. The Outlook distribution saw little change in 1Q15, although that hides underlying changes, with 14 IDRs' Outlooks revised to Stable from Negative, and 16 Outlooks revised to Negative from Stable. Again, sovereign rating actions and/or deteriorating operating environment were the key drivers for the Negative revisions. A full review of global bank rating actions taken by Fitch in 1Q15 is available by clicking on the link above. Contact: Jens Hallen Senior Director Fitch Ratings Limited 30 North Colonnade London E14 5GN Janine Dow Senior Director Fitch Wire +44 20 3530 1464 Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153, Email: elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com. The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch Wire credit market commentary page. The original article can be accessed at www.fitchratings.com. All opinions expressed are those of Fitch Ratings. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Global Quarterly Bank Rating Trends 1Q15 here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.