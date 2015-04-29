(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, April 29 (Fitch) Globally, bank rating actions were more
negative than
positive in 1Q15 says Fitch Ratings. The quarter's 22
downgrades, more than
double the number of upgrades, were concentrated in Europe,
particularly in
Russia. Twelve Russian banks were downgraded following negative
rating action
taken on the sovereign in January. Another cluster of rating
actions occurred in
Qatar, where greater visibility on government's ability to
support its banks
resulted in seven bank upgrades.
Other rating actions were scattered over a broad number of
countries.
Multi-notch downgrades were limited to two Italian banks, Banca
Mediocredito del
Friuli Venezia Giulia S.p.A and Mediocredito Trentino-Alto Adige
S.p.A.,
following revision of support considerations, and to Banca
Privada d'Andorra
where money laundering concerns by the US authorities resulted
in account
restrictions.
Fitch's review of sovereign support for banks in developed
markets, mainly the
EU, is nearing completion. Our view is that sovereign support
for banks is
becoming more uncertain and the Long-term Issuer Default Ratings
(IDRs) of
around 55 banks have been on Negative Outlook for over one year
as a result.
Fitch expects to downgrade these banks' Long-Term IDRs, mostly
to the level of
their respective Viability Ratings, in 2Q15.
Around 70% of bank ratings globally are on Stable Outlook, with
no material
differences between developed and emerging markets. The Outlook
distribution saw
little change in 1Q15, although that hides underlying changes,
with 14 IDRs'
Outlooks revised to Stable from Negative, and 16 Outlooks
revised to Negative
from Stable. Again, sovereign rating actions and/or
deteriorating operating
environment were the key drivers for the Negative revisions.
A full review of global bank rating actions taken by Fitch in
1Q15 is available
by clicking on the link above.
All opinions expressed are those of Fitch Ratings.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Global Quarterly Bank Rating Trends
Rating Trends
1Q15
here
