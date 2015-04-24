(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO, April 24 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the
Long-term Issuer
Default Ratings (IDRs) for Dean Foods Company (Dean) and its
subsidiary, Dean
Holding Company, at 'BB-'. The Rating Outlook has been revised
to Stable from
Negative driven by Fitch's expectations for substantial
improvement in operating
earnings in 2015 on lower milk input prices and the removal of
structural costs.
As a result, Fitch anticipates that gross leverage (total
adjusted
debt-to-EBITDAR) is likely to improve to the 4x range in 2015
from 5.8x at the
end of 2014.
Fitch has also assigned Recovery Ratings (RRs) in accordance
with criteria,
which allows for the assignment of RRs for issuers with IDRs in
the 'BB'
category. Given the distance to default, RRs in the 'BB'
category are not
computed by bespoke analysis. Instead, they serve as a label to
reflect an
estimate of the risk of these instruments relative to other
instruments in the
entity's capital structure. Fitch has assigned an 'RR1' to
Dean's secured bank
credit facility, notching it up two from the IDR and indicating
outstanding
recovery prospects (91% to 100%) under a distressed scenario.
Unsecured debt
will typically achieve average recovery, and thus the senior
unsecured notes
were assigned an 'RR4'.
A full list of ratings follows at the end of this release.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Challenged Industry with Low Margins: Dean's operations largely
consist of
processing and marketing fresh fluid milk, which represented 73%
of the
company's product mix in 2014. Dean also produces ice cream,
cultured dairy
products, juices and teas. Ratings consider the fundamental
challenges faced by
the industry, which has significant excess capacity, volume
declines and high
levels of competition. The dairy industry also remains highly
sensitive to
volatile raw milk prices. Fitch factors in Dean's historical
success at reducing
costs into the ratings, and views the continued rationalization
of processing
operations as necessary given declining demand.
Input Price Pressure Abating: Dean's challenges include category
volume declines
that accelerated recently to approximately 4% from 2%
historically, record high
milk prices in 2014, and elevated per unit costs due to capacity
reductions
lagging lower volumes. The Class I milk price was up 24% in 2014
to a record
high average of $23.29/cwt. on strong global demand and
production shortfalls.
Prices are finally reflecting improved global milk production
and have fallen
substantially year to date, down 34% year over year in April
2015 to $15.50/cwt.
Earnings and FCF Improvement Ahead: Fitch anticipates Dean can
generate EBITDA
in the range of $300 million to $350 million annually - below
the 2013 level
near $400 million - with Fitch assuming a more normalized
pricing environment,
mid-single-digit operating margin per gallon and total volume
declines of
approximately 1% to 2%. In 2014 EBITDA was well below this level
at $203 million
due to the record high cost that was passed through on a lagged
basis and not
fully passed on due to Dean's concerns about exacerbating volume
declines when
exceeding certain price points.
Fitch expects Dean can generate at least $50 million annual free
cash flow (FCF;
cash flow from operations less capital expenditures and
dividends) in a
normalized pricing environment, substantially better than the
negative $23
million in 2014.
Lower Leverage Anticipated in 2015: Dean's leverage rose
substantially in 2014
driven by the unprecedented high-cost environment's impact on
earnings and
slightly higher debt. Total debt-to-EBITDA rose to 4.6x from
2.3x in the prior
year. Fitch also considers EBITDAR leverage due to Dean's
significant leases for
machinery, equipment and vehicles. Total adjusted
debt-to-EBITDAR rose to 5.8x
from 3.7x.
Fitch anticipates significant improvement in EBITDA in 2015 as
milk input prices
have abated, which should result in leverage moderating to the
4x range;
however, the pace and magnitude of volume recovery is uncertain
coming out of
the unprecedented cost environment. Fitch assumes that Dean's
volume will
decline 1% to 2% annually relative to projected industry volume
decline of 2% to
4%.
Good Liquidity for Volatile Industry: At Dec. 31, 2014, Dean's
total debt was
$924 million, including the $142 million aggregate principal of
2017 notes
(rather than the GAAP amount). Dean's liquidity was supported by
$16.4 million
cash and $831 million available on the company's credit
facilities, which
included a $750 million secured revolver expiring July 2, 2018
and a $550
million accounts-receivable securitization facility through June
12, 2017.
Included in the availability above, there were $680 million of
available
commitments under the revolver and $151 million of unused
borrowing commitments
under the receivables facility.
Refinancing Extends Maturities: In February 2015, Dean repaid
its $476 million
7% notes due in June 2016 and a portion of the outstanding
borrowings under the
senior secured credit facility and receivables-backed facility
with proceeds
from a new issuance of $700 million 6.50% notes due in March
2023, with no net
debt reduction. The company's next long-term debt maturity is
$142 million 6.90%
subsidiary notes due in October 2017.
On March 26, 2015, Dean entered into a new $450 million
revolving credit
facility (RCF) credit facility through March 2020, essentially
reducing the
revolver commitment by $300 million. The previous $750 million
facility, dated
July 2, 2013, was terminated. In conjunction with the new credit
facility, Dean
also amended its $550 million receivables facility to extend the
maturity
through March 26, 2018 and to match certain modifications under
the new RCF.
The company has total revolving commitments of $1 billion and
expects to have
more than $750 million accessible liquidity after letters of
credit. Dean is
currently in compliance with all of its covenants. The
facilities above require
the company to maintain maximum senior secured net leverage of
2.50x, which
allows Dean to subtract up to $50 million unrestricted cash and
outstanding
principal on receivables financing. Fitch expects Dean to have
ample cushion
within this covenant. The total leverage covenant was
eliminated.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
--Continued dairy category volume declines of 2% to 4% with Dean
expected to
perform better than the industry with average volume declines
not exceeding 2%
annually.
--Operating income per gallon returns to mid-single digits
($0.05-$0.06), from
one-cent per gallon in 2014.
--25% decline in base Class I milk prices for the first quarter
of 2015 (1Q'15)
compared to 1Q'14, and input costs remain moderate throughout
the year.
--Improving EBITDA to approximately $300 million in 2015,
resulting from lagging
pass-through of lower milk input costs, and continuing
realization of cost
savings from recent plant closures. EBITDA could range from $300
million to $350
million in moderate pricing environments.
--Base case factors in improvement in leverage to roughly the 3x
range for total
debt-to-EBITDA in 2015, which equates to total adjusted
debt-to-operating
EBITDAR in the low 4x range, with modest additional improvement
beyond this year
in the absence of material input price spikes.
--Positive FCF of more than $50 million annually, as defined by
Fitch,
reflecting improving earnings and excluding NOL benefits.
--Capex declines modestly from $150 million in 2015 due to
continued plant
closures.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead
to a negative
rating action include:
--Total debt-to-operating EBITDA sustained above the 3.5x range,
which equates
to total adjusted debt-to-operating EBITDAR near 5x, due to a
material increase
in debt and/or a prolonged period of EBITDA declines.
--Sustained acceleration of Dean's volume declines beyond 2%
annually, driven by
a contraction in milk consumption and/or loss of a major
customer.
--Expectations for multiple years of minimal or negative FCF,
per the Fitch
definition, due to weak operating earnings.
Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead
to a positive
rating action include:
--A positive rating action is not anticipated in the near-to
intermediate-term,
given long-term pressure on dairy volumes.
--Total debt-to-operating EBITDA consistently in the low 2x
range, which equates
to total adjusted debt-to-operating EBITDAR consistently in the
low 3x range,
due to materially higher EBITDA and/or stable-to-declining debt
levels;
--Sustainable annual FCF, per Fitch, of approximately $100
million or greater
and elimination of additional fixed costs.
--Stable-to-modest volume declines and growth in market share
would also be
required for further upgrades.
Fitch has affirmed the following ratings and assigned RRs as
follows:
Dean Foods Company (Parent)
--Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'BB-';
--Secured bank credit facility at 'BB+/RR1';
--Senior unsecured notes at 'BB-/RR4'.
Dean Holding Company (Operating Subsidiary)
--Long-term IDR at 'BB-';
--Senior unsecured notes at 'BB-/RR4'.
The Rating Outlook is revised to Stable from Negative.
