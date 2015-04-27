(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
HONG KONG, April 27 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed
China-based Yuexiu
Property Company Limited's (YXP) Long-Term Issuer Default Rating
(IDR) at
'BBB-'. The Outlook is Stable. Fitch has also affirmed YXP's
senior unsecured
rating at 'BBB-'.
The affirmation is premised on YXP's strong market position in
Guangzhou,
increasing focus on high asset churn model and its moderate
leverage level,
which has partially mitigated the company's weaker profitability
arising from
projects outside Guangzhou.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Support from Government: YXP's ratings benefit from a one-notch
uplift due to
its moderately strong linkage with the Guangzhou State-owned
Assets Supervision
and Administration Commission (SASAC). YXP's partnership with
other state-owned
enterprises in Guangzhou via an investment fund also
demonstrates the support
that its parent Guangzhou Yuexiu Group and the Guangzhou
government provide to
help the company acquire quality land parcels.
Improving Asset Churn: YXP's contracted sales increased 51% to
CNY22bn in 2014
(2013: CNY14.6bn) as it sped up its project turnaround and
projects outside
Guangzhou started to contribute to sales. In 2014, contracted
sales/total debt
improved to 0.67x from 0.60x in 2013. Fitch expects the
company's gradual
improvement in asset churn to partially offset weaker
profitability stemming
from the soft pricing environment.
Dominant in Guangzhou: YXP remained among the top three property
developers in
Guangzhou in terms of contracted sales in 2014. The company's
strong reputation
and market position in Guangzhou and its quality land bank, in
which sites in
the more prosperous Pearl River Delta Region account for 50%,
will continue to
support its sales over the medium term.
Favourable JV Structure: YXP began acquiring land jointly with
an investment
fund, which was set up by state-owned enterprises in Guangzhou
and managed by
Guangzhou Yuexiu Group. Under the partnership, YXP has the
option to buy shares
it does not already own in the projects 12-24 months after the
original land
purchase, with a premium that would provide existing partners an
internal rate
of return of 11%-12% a year. This allows YXP to acquire the
project if it sells
well. The project risk is reduced given the better sales
visibility and the
shorter development cycle, but such projects have lower profit
margins because
YXP will be booking them at revalued prices. YXP's downside risk
is limited
because it has no obligation to exercise the option on projects
with poor sales.
Leverage to Remain Stable: YXP's net debt/adjusted inventory was
stable at 36%
in 2014 (2013: 34%) as it slowed land replenishment and
successfully raised
HKD3.85bn via a rights issue in 4Q14. YXP has set a moderate
sales growth target
of around 10% in 2015 and remains selective on land acquisitions
following its
rapid growth in the past two years. The company would also be
able to leverage
on project acquisitions from the investment fund to support its
scale. With no
new large investment property projects other than those
currently under
development, YXP's leverage would likely stay around 40% in
2015.
Margin Weaker Outside Guangzhou: YXP's EBITDA margin fell to
17.3% from 20.1% in
2013 following increasing contribution from lower-margin
projects outside
Guangzhou, weaker average selling prices amid a slower market
and costlier land
costs from stiffer competition. YXP's long-term profitability is
likely to
stabilise in the high teens, albeit at a lower level than
before, buffered by
its quality land bank that has resilient demand.
Recurring Income Less Significant: As YXP's property development
segment
expanded, recurring income became a less significant part of
total income.
Recurring EBITDA interest coverage fell to 0.2x in 2014 (2013:
0.34x) as rental
revenue was affected by tenant changes at Guangzhou Fortune
World Plaza. Fitch
expects recurring EBITDA interest coverage to stay at around
0.20x over the next
12-24 months until the tenant mix in Guangzhou Fortune World
Plaza stabilises
and Yuexiu Financial Tower opens in 2016.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch's key assumptions within our rating case for the issuer
include:
- Contracted sales to increase by high single digits over
2015-2017;
- Average selling price for contracted sales to increase by 3%
per year for
2015-2017;
- Fitch estimates the gross profit margin at around 23% -25% in
2015-2017 (2014:
26%)
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Positive: Positive rating action is not expected over the next
12-18 months
because of YXP's still small recurring EBITDA interest coverage
and lower asset
turnover compared to peers.
Nonetheless, future developments that may, individually or
collectively, lead to
positive rating action include:
- Evidence of stronger linkage with the Guangzhou government
- Recurring EBITDA interest coverage improving to above 1.0x
together with
recurring EBITDA above CNY1bn (2014: CNY350m)
- Sustained improvement of contracted sales/ total debt to
closer to 1x
Negative: Future developments that may, individually or
collectively, lead to
negative rating action include-
- Weakened linkage with the Guangzhou government
- Weakened financial profile of Guangzhou Yuexiu Group leading
to YXP having to
provide support to its parent
- Net debt/adjusted inventory (not including REIT assets)
exceeding 45%
- Contracted sales / total debt sustained below 0.60x
- Significant drop in contracted sales
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Michelle Leong
Associate Director
+852 2263 9929
Fitch (Hong Kong) Limited
28th Floor, Two Lippo Centre
89 Queensway, Hong Kong
Secondary Analyst
Su Aik Lim
Senior Director
+852 2263 9914
Committee Chairperson
Kalai Pillay
Senior Director
+65 6796 7221
Media Relations: Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935,
Email:
wailun.wan@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable criteria, "Corporate Rating Methodology - Including
Short-Term
Ratings and Parent and Subsidiary Linkage", dated 28 May 2014,
are available at
www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Corporate Rating Methodology - Including Short-Term Ratings and
Parent and
Subsidiary Linkage

Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status

