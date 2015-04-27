(The following statement was released by the rating agency) BANGKOK, April 27 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings (Thailand) Limited has affirmed the National Long-Term Ratings of Aeon Thana Sinsap (Thailand) Public Company Limited (AEONTS) at 'BBB+(tha)', with a Positive Outlook. The National Short-Term Rating has also been affirmed at 'F2(tha)'. KEY RATING DRIVERS The ratings are driven by the company's stand-alone financial strength. AEONTS is entirely focused on consumer lending, in which it has built up a reasonably established franchise in Thailand. The company has shown the ability to operate profitably across the business cycle and in the face of much volatility in the operating environment in the past. Nevertheless, the operating environment remains fragile, with high levels of household leverage leading to potentially significant downside risks for the Thai financial sector (particularly for exposures to lower-income groups) in the event of a worse-than-expected downturn. AEONTS is a non-bank financial institution without access to customer deposits, and hence is reliant on wholesale funding for the receivables on its balance sheet. However, it has managed the associated funding risk well by having developed extensive banking relationships with local and international banks and maintaining consistent access to capital markets (for both standard and securitised debt issuance). RATING SENSITIVITIES The Positive Outlook reflects AEONTS' gradual improvements in capitalisation since 2012, and acceptable performance despite weak economic growth in 2014. Positive rating action could result if there were further sustainable improvement in key leverage ratios to above prior peak levels, which would provide a bigger buffer for the company during weaker times. An indication of increased risk appetite, combined with a weakening of key financial figures such as on asset quality, liquidity and leverage, could lead to a revision of the Positive Outlook to Stable or even negative rating action. There are also regulatory risks that may arise, such as further restrictions on interest rate levels, although such shifts appear unlikely in the short-term. Contacts: Primary Analyst Parson Singha, CFA Senior Director +662 108 0151 Fitch Ratings (Thailand) Limited Park Ventures, Level 17 57 Wireless Road, Lumpini Patumwan, Bangkok 10330 Secondary Analyst Trin Siriwutiset Associate Director +662 108 0154 Committee Chairperson Jonathan Lee Senior Director +886 2 8175 7601 Media Relations: Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234, Email: leslie.tan@fitchratings.com. Note to Editors: Fitch's National ratings provide a relative measure of creditworthiness for rated entities in countries with relatively low international sovereign ratings and where there is demand for such ratings. The best risk within a country is rated 'AAA' and other credits are rated only relative to this risk. National ratings are designed for use mainly by local investors in local markets and are signified by the addition of an identifier for the country concerned, such as 'AAA(tha)' for National ratings in Thailand. Specific letter grades are not therefore internationally comparable. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com Applicable criteria, "Global Non-Bank Financial Institutions Rating Criteria", dated 20 March 2015, and "National Scale Ratings Criteria", dated 30 October 2013 are available at www.fitchratings.com. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Global Non-Bank Financial Institutions Rating Criteria here National Scale Ratings Criteria here Additional Disclosure Solicitation Status here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.