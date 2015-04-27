(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
BANGKOK, April 27 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings (Thailand) Limited has
affirmed the
National Long-Term Ratings of Aeon Thana Sinsap (Thailand)
Public Company
Limited (AEONTS) at 'BBB+(tha)', with a Positive Outlook. The
National
Short-Term Rating has also been affirmed at 'F2(tha)'.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The ratings are driven by the company's stand-alone financial
strength. AEONTS
is entirely focused on consumer lending, in which it has built
up a reasonably
established franchise in Thailand. The company has shown the
ability to operate
profitably across the business cycle and in the face of much
volatility in the
operating environment in the past. Nevertheless, the operating
environment
remains fragile, with high levels of household leverage leading
to potentially
significant downside risks for the Thai financial sector
(particularly for
exposures to lower-income groups) in the event of a
worse-than-expected
downturn.
AEONTS is a non-bank financial institution without access to
customer deposits,
and hence is reliant on wholesale funding for the receivables on
its balance
sheet. However, it has managed the associated funding risk well
by having
developed extensive banking relationships with local and
international banks and
maintaining consistent access to capital markets (for both
standard and
securitised debt issuance).
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The Positive Outlook reflects AEONTS' gradual improvements in
capitalisation
since 2012, and acceptable performance despite weak economic
growth in 2014.
Positive rating action could result if there were further
sustainable
improvement in key leverage ratios to above prior peak levels,
which would
provide a bigger buffer for the company during weaker times.
An indication of increased risk appetite, combined with a
weakening of key
financial figures such as on asset quality, liquidity and
leverage, could lead
to a revision of the Positive Outlook to Stable or even negative
rating action.
There are also regulatory risks that may arise, such as further
restrictions on
interest rate levels, although such shifts appear unlikely in
the short-term.
Contacts:
Primary Analyst
Parson Singha, CFA
Senior Director
+662 108 0151
Fitch Ratings (Thailand) Limited
Park Ventures, Level 17
57 Wireless Road, Lumpini
Patumwan, Bangkok 10330
Secondary Analyst
Trin Siriwutiset
Associate Director
+662 108 0154
Committee Chairperson
Jonathan Lee
Senior Director
+886 2 8175 7601
Media Relations: Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234,
Email:
leslie.tan@fitchratings.com.
Note to Editors: Fitch's National ratings provide a relative
measure of
creditworthiness for rated entities in countries with relatively
low
international sovereign ratings and where there is demand for
such ratings. The
best risk within a country is rated 'AAA' and other credits are
rated only
relative to this risk. National ratings are designed for use
mainly by local
investors in local markets and are signified by the addition of
an identifier
for the country concerned, such as 'AAA(tha)' for National
ratings in Thailand.
Specific letter grades are not therefore internationally
comparable.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable criteria, "Global Non-Bank Financial Institutions
Rating Criteria",
dated 20 March 2015, and "National Scale Ratings Criteria",
dated 30 October
2013 are available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Global Non-Bank Financial Institutions Rating Criteria
here
National Scale Ratings Criteria
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.