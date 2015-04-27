(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, April 27 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has upgraded eircom
Holdings (Ireland)
Limited's (eircom) Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) to 'B'
from 'B-' and
assigned a Stable Outlook. At the same time the agency has
upgraded the
company's secured bank debt and the 9.25% senior secured bonds
due 2020 to 'B+'
from 'B'.
The rating upgrade reflects our view that eircom has delivered
the planned
transformation of its operations; that revenues look
increasingly likely to
stabilise and that cost initiatives will improve operating cash
flows.
While eircom's leveraged balance sheet is unusual for an
incumbent telecom, the
business transformation and stabilising revenue outlook is a
significant
achievement in a sector where top-line declines and margin
pressure remain a
risk.
Plans to increase its fibre investment moderate the potential to
generate
positive free cash flow (FCF) and reduce leverage in the near
term. Fitch now
expects funds from operations (FFO) net adjusted leverage to
remain flat at
5.0x-5.1x between 2015 and 2016, compared with previous
expectations that
deleveraging would begin in 2016. This ratio is nonetheless
consistent with the
leveraged telecom peer group at the 'B' rating level.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Operational Transformation Advanced
Management have, in Fitch's view, delivered on plans to
transform the company's
business profile. Investment in fibre is advanced with its VDSL
network passing
1.1 million homes and on track to reach 1.6 million by mid-2016;
more than 70%
of Ireland's homes. LTE spectrum has been acquired and coverage
achieved
compares well with competitors
The launch of its TV product in 2013 has shown good early signs
of take-up and
eircom remains the only operator in the market with a viable
quad-play offer at
present, although this will change with the launch of cable
operator UPC's MVNO
mobile business. While market competition - in both fixed and
mobile - is high,
it will, in Fitch's view, remain rational. The consolidation of
Three and O2
Ireland reduces the mobile market to a three-player market and
could moderate
competitive pressures.
Revenue & EBITDA Increasingly Stable
While year-on-year revenue trends remain negative but improving,
sequential
trends show increasing signs of stabilising, evident in both the
fixed and
mobile businesses. While market competition remains high and
eircom continues to
lose retail fixed accesses, it benefits from a growing wholesale
business,
capitalising on the depth and scope of its incumbent network,
along with an
improving mobile subscriber mix, ongoing cost rationalisation
and improving
margin trend.
While the Vodafone/ESB JV's announced fibre-to-the home (FTTH)
plans present
medium- term risks, both in terms of Vodafone's own convergent
offer and
potential for an alternative wholesale offer, eircom has reacted
with a
similarly dimensioned FTTH target and, in our view, is likely to
deliver its
plan sooner than the JV.
Capex Remains High, FCF Constrained
Eircom has announced plans for an FTTH network covering 500,000
homes - in
Fitch's view a defensive reaction to the Vodafone/ESB JV. The
advanced stage of
eircom's fibre to the cabinet build - already passing 1.1
million homes - and
the use of a single network supplier suggest that eircom is in a
good position
to install deep levels of fibre more rapidly than the JV; the
latter is only
expected to start network construction in 2H15.
Eircom conversely expects to launch FTTH commercially in August
2015. Increased
investment will, however, impact eircom's FCF in both 2015 and
2016 at least,
and likely to result in higher levels of spend than we had
previously assumed.
Our base case now does not envisage a mid-to-high single FCF
margin till 2017,
one year later than previously expected.
Medium-term Deleveraging
Higher capex spend over the next two to three years will
constrain FCF with
modest deleveraging now not expected in our base case till 2017.
Higher capex is
nonetheless in Fitch's view a necessary defensive action, which
under eircom's
previous private equity ownership it was unable to do.
In a fairly small but competitive market we feel that network
investment, which
should ultimately lead to a better customer experience (and
wholesale offer), is
important. Fitch does not view a potentially flat leverage
profile between 2015
and 2016, as an impediment to the upgrade given the business and
operational
transformation that has been delivered.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
-Stabilisation of revenues in 2016 - a combination of flat fixed
line and low
single-digit growth in mobile
-EBITDA margin stable to moderately improving, benefitting from
an extensive
headcount rationalisation and ongoing focus on efficiency;
mobile to benefit
from shift in the post-paid mix
-Capex to remain high through 2017, driven by FTTH investment
plans - EUR290m in
2015; remaining above EUR250m in 2016, before trending down to
15% of revenues
over the longer term
-Voluntary leaver and restructuring costs largely complete in
2015
-Zero dividends; IPO possible over a two-year horizon but not
built into
assumptions
-Liquidity largely provided by cash - EUR173m at end-December
2014; company
expected to be modestly FCF-positive from 2016
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Positive: Future developments that could lead to positive rating
action include:
-FFO net adjusted leverage approaching 4.5x and expected to
remain at or below
this level on a sustained basis
-FCF margin in the mid-to-high single digit range on a sustained
basis
-Ongoing revenue stability and EBITDA improvement - most likely
achieved through
a stabilisation of fixed key performance indicators (KPIs) and
improving mobile
trends
Negative: Future developments that could lead to negative rating
action include:
-FFO net adjusted leverage approaching 5.5x with an ongoing
deteriorating trend
accompanied by negative FCF, which would lead to a downgrade.
This would imply
the stabilisation so far achieved is not sustained and/or that
competition is
continuing to force higher levels of capex than envisaged in our
base case.
Deteriorating operating trends would be a greater risk.
-A material reversal in operating KPI trends - key measures
being fixed access
losses, overall broadband accesses and the mix in pre- and
post-paid mobile
customers. In our view it is important that momentum in overall
(combined direct
and wholesale) broadband access continues, while the shift in
the post-paid mix
will support further mobile margin expansion.
